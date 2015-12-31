Name Description

Yanfeng Zhu Mr. Zhu Yanfeng is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a senior postgraduate engineer, an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Zhu graduated from Zhejiang University with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering specializing in Chemical Automation and Instruments in 1983. He studied Control Engineering and received a Master’s degree in Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology from 1999 to 2002. He started his career in 1983 at FAW (First Automobile Works) manufacturing plant. He served as the general manager of FAW Group Corporation from 1999 to 2007. He was a standing committee member of the provincial party committee and standing deputy governor of Jilin Province from 2007 to 2012. He was deputy party secretary of the provincial party committee of Jilin Province from 2012 to 2015. He has been the president and party secretary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation since May 2015. He also served as the convener of the nomination committee of the board of directors of Dongfeng Motor Corporation, vice chairman of the supervisory committee of PSA Peugeot Citroën and the chairman of the board of directors of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Company Ltd., Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Renault Automobile Company Ltd. He has been the President of the Company since May 2015.

Shaozhu Li Mr. Li Shaozhu is President, Executive Director of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. He is a senior postgraduate engineer. Mr Li is the President and an executive director of the Company. Mr Li graduated from Tsinghua University in 1983 with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Science, specialising in Casting Engineering and Equipment. He also studied Business Administration as a postgraduate student from 1994 to 1996 and received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics. Mr Li was appointed as a member of the National Master in Engineering Education Committee by the Second Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council in 2004. Mr Li joined Dongfeng Motor Corporation in 1983 and was the Chief Engineer and the head of No.2 Foundry Plant of Dongfeng Motor Corporation. Mr Li served as deputy general manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation from July 1997 to July 2016. He has served as the general manager and director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation since July 2016. He served as the general manager of Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd. from July 1999 to November 2001 and was the vice president of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. from July 2003 to September 2005. He was appointed as a director of the Board in October 2004 and was appointed, in August 2016, as the chairman of Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd., Dongfeng Infiniti Automobile Co., Ltd.and Dongfeng Renault Automobile Co., Ltd., respectively. He was also appointed as a director of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. in August 2016. Mr Li has more than 30 years of business and management experience in the automotive industry. On 10 October 2013, Mr Li was re-elected as a director of the Fourth Session of the Board for a term of three years commencing from 10 October 2013.

Wei Cai Mr. Cai Wei is Vice President, Secretary of the Board of Director of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. He is a senior postgraduate engineer. He graduated from Hefei Industrial University in 1982 with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Science, specializing in internal combustion engines. Mr. Cai joined Dongfeng Motor Corporation in 1982. He has been the assistant to the general manager and the secretary to the board of directors of Dongfeng Motor Corporation since July 2011. He was the general manager of the auto parts division of the Dongfeng Motor Corporation from November 2001 to July 2003. He was the head of the Planning Department of Dongfeng Motor Corporation from July 2003 to September 2005 and concurrently served as the secretary to the party committee of Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. in December 2009. He has been the Vice President and the Secretary of the Board of Directors of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited since October 2004. Mr. Cai was appointed as a director of Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. in July 2003 and Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Company Ltd. in November 2004. He also served as the chairman of the board of directors of Dongfeng Honda Engine Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Honda Automoible Co., Ltd. in March 2013. He was also the supervisor of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Sales Co., Ltd. in June 2014.

Weidong Liu Mr. Liu Weidong is an Executive Director of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. Mr. Liu graduated in 1988 from Wuhan Technical Institute with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, specializing in the automotive industry. He studied Management Science and Engineering as a part-time postgraduate student from 2000 to 2003 and received a Master’s degree in Management from Wuhan Polytechnic University. He was a representative of the 10th National People’s Congress. Mr. Liu joined Dongfeng Motor Corporation in 1988 and has been the Deputy General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation since 2001 and the General Manager of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Company Ltd. from 2001 to 2011. Mr. Liu has served as a director of the Board of Directors of the Company since October 2004. He served as the secretary of the Community Party Committee of the Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company from July 2007 to July 2011. From July 2011 to May 2014, he was appointed as the general manager of Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company. From July 2011 to March 2012, he served as the secretary of the Community Party Committee of Technical Center of Dongfeng Motor Corporation. In November 2015, Mr. Liu was appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Company Ltd. In August 2011, he was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the Dongfeng Hongtai Wuhan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Since June 2012, Mr. Liu has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dongfeng Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. In November 2012, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dongfeng GETRAG Transmission Co., Ltd.. On 10 October 2013, Mr. Liu was re-elected as a Director of the Fourth Session of the Board of Directors for a term of three years commencing from 10 October 2013.

Yee Har Lo Ms. Lo Yee Har is Joint Company Secretary of Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd. She is an executive director of Tricor Services Limited. She is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Feng Lu Mr. Lu Feng is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He is the head of Legal & Securities Affairs Department and Asset Management Department of the Company and the head of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Lu served as the deputy general manager of Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd. from June 2002 to December 2009 and the general manager of Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd. from December 2009 to November 2012.

Xinghe Cao Mr. Cao Xinghe is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited., since October 10, 2013. He is a senior economist and the external director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation. Mr. Cao graduated from Tianjin Politics and Law Management College majoring in economic laws and Capital University of Economics and Business as a postgraduate majoring in business administration. He had worked in various positions since 1965, including the deputy general manager, general manager and secretary of the communist party of China Offshore Oil Bohai Corporation, and assistant to general manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation. From 2004 to 2010, he served as the deputy general manager and member of leading party group of China National Offshore Oil Corporation. He served as the executive vice chairman of China Petroleum Enterprise Association and honorary chairman of China Petroleum and Chemical Enterprise Association in 2007. He became an independent director of China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. in 2010, external director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation in 2011 and external director of China Shipping (Group) Company in 2012. Mr. Cao is not related to any of the Directors and senior management of the Company and does not have any interests in shares as defined by Division XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. On 10 October 2013, Mr. Cao was elected as a Director of the Fourth Session of the Board of Directors for a term of three years commencing from 10 October 2013.

Yunfei Chen Mr. Chen Yunfei is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited., since October 10, 2013. He received his Bachelor’s degree in law from Wuhan University in July 1992 and JD from Southern Illinois University in the US in December 1996. In early 1997, he joined Sullivan & Cromwell, an American law firm based in New York, and started practicing securities law. He moved to Hong Kong in 1998 and continued legal practice in the Hong Kong office of Sullivan & Cromwell. He left Sullivan & Cromwell in July 2001 and joined the Asian investment banking division of Deutsche Bank. During his service as a managing director in the Asian investment banking division of Deutsche Bank, he ran its Asian general industry (such as automobile industry) and metal and mining groups in different periods. In August 2007, he left Deutsche Bank and became an independent investor engaged in investment and consultation. He served as the board chairman of Asia Coal Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, and is currently the independent director of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a company listed in Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong. Mr. Chen is not related to any of the Directors and senior management of the Company and does not have any interests in shares as defined by Division XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. On 10 October 2013, Mr. Chen was elected as a Director of the Fourth Session of the Board of Directors for a term of three years commencing from 10 October 2013.

Zhigeng Ma Mr. Ma Zhigeng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited., effective January 23, 2013. He has served as the external director of Dongfeng Motor Corporation and China Three Gorges Corporation since March 2011. Mr. Ma graduated from Yangzhou Institute of Technology majoring in mechanical manufacturing in 1968. Mr. Ma has worked in various positions since September 1968, including the deputy head of Sichuan Ordnance Bureau of the Ordnance Ministry, deputy head of the Southwest regional department of China North Industries Group, as well as deputy head, chief economist, deputy general manager and deputy party secretary of the Southwest Ordnance Bureau of China North Industries Corporation. He served as the general manager and party secretary of China North Industries Group Corporation from June 1999 to June 2007, and as the general manager of China North Industries Group Corporation from June 2007 to October 2008. Mr. Ma has served as the external director of Shanghai Electric Group, China Three Gorges Corporation and Dongfeng Motor Corporation since June 2010, December 2010 and March 2011 respectively. Mr. Ma became a Director of the Third Session of the Board of Directors of the Company in January 2013. Mr. Ma is not related to any of the Directors and senior management of the Company on 10 October 2013, Mr. Ma was re-elected as a Director of the Fourth Session of the Board of Directors for a term of three years commencing from 10 October 2013.