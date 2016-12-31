Name Description

Da Zhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Da Zhong is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since 10 March 2011. Mr. Zhang was the founder of Beijing Dazhong Electrical Appliances Co. Ltd., one of the leading domestic appliances retail chains in Mainland China. Mr. Zhang sold all of his interests in Beijing Dazhong Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. in late 2007 and established Beijing Dazhong Investment Co. Ltd., a company that engages primarily in private equity investment in which he is currently the president. Mr. Zhang was honored as China’s Outstanding Private Entrepreneur and Outstanding Builder of Chinese Featured Socialism, and was a member of the 8th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Beijing, a member of the standing committee for both the 9th and 10th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Beijing and a member of the standing committee of the 13th Beijing People’s Congress. Mr. Zhang is currently the deputy chairman of the Beijing Commerce Federation.

Jun Zhou Wang Mr. Wang Jun Zhou is President of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since 28 June 2010. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang was the Executive Vice President of the Group during the period from November 2006 to June 2010 and an executive Director of the Company between December 2008 and June 2011. Mr. Wang is responsible for the overall management of daily operations, including the formulation of the Group’s medium and long-term strategic plans and annual budgets as well as standardisation of various systems, processes and authorisations for the Group. Mr. Wang also assists in providing guidance and monitoring to the daily operations in each major region and each division of the Group as well as the appraisal and review for business management teams at all levels. Mr. Wang has over 10 years of experience in the sale and management of electrical appliances. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2001 and previously held positions as general manager of the operations centre, general manager of the Southern China Region and general manager of the strategic and cooperation centre of the Group. In November 2014, Mr. Wang was awarded the China Chain Store & Franchise Association: Retail Person of the Year for 2014 by the 16th China Retail Industry Convention. In July 2015, Mr. Wang was elected as the 10th Retail Person of the Year for 2014-2015, an award recognizing his contribution in leading the transformation and innovation of the Company for outstanding business results and substantial progress in 2014. In October 2015, President Mr. Wang was awarded the title of “Outstanding Person on Home Appliance for the Thirty Years in China” by China Household Electrical Appliances Association.

Wei Fang Mr. Fang Wei is Chief Financial Officer of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since September 2011. Before the re-designation, Mr. Fang had been the Acting Chief Financial Officer of the Group since November 2008. He is also director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Fang is responsible for the overall planning and implementation of the Group’s internal budget as well as the accounting and auditing system. Mr. Fang also participates in major decision making in relation to the investment, financing and operations of the Group. Mr. Fang is a graduate of the accounting faculty of Central University of Finance and Economics and a holder of a Master degree in Management. He is qualified as a senior accountant and senior economist in China. Mr. Fang has extensive and solid experience in finance management, internal control, budget control and capital management. Since 1994, Mr. Fang had held senior management positions in China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation, KPMG Huanzhen and. He joined the Group in January 2005, had held positions as assistant director and the director of the finance centre and member of the execution committee of the Group, and was granted the Special Contribution Award for Year 2011 by the Group. Mr. Fang was named as the Talented Youth of Retail Sector in China for Year 2008 (2008 by China Business Herald and linkshop.com.cn jointly as well as Ten High-Profile Persons in Cash Management for Year 2012 (2012) by China Finance and Trade Magazine and China Treasury Research and Development Centre jointly. In 2011, Mr. Fang being a core ERP project team leading member of the Group, successfully launched the ERP system on-line.

Jun Tao Li Mr. Li Jun Tao is Chief Executive Officer of GOME-on-line subsidiary of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since June 2015. Before the appointment, Mr. Li was the Senior Vice President of the Group since March 2012. He is also director of various subsidiaries of the Company and a member of the decision-making committee. Currently, Mr. Li is responsible for the management of GOME-on-line and Smart Home/home appliance manufacturing segment, and is one of the important decision makers in relation to development strategies and business operations of the Group for the business operation and management in the areas of strategic planning, business development and team building. Mr. Li joined the Group in 1988 and has assumed senior management roles in areas such as municipal, provincial, business and operational sectors of the Group. Mr. Li was graduated from China Europe International Business School with Executive MBA (EMBA). In November 2015, Mr. Li was awarded Top Ten Marketing Persons an award organized by Southern Metropolitan News.

Yang Qing He Mr. He Yang Qing is Chief Operating Officer of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since June 2015, mainly responsible for the operation and management of the operating system of GOME-on-line. Before the appointment, Mr. He had been the Senior Vice President of the Group since 2012, mainly responsible for the operation and management of the operation system (such as the first-tier market operation centre, second-tier market operation centre, chain development centre, customer service centre, information centre, etc.) as well as the brand management centre of the Group. Mr. He joined the Group in 2003 and had previously held positions as a member of the decision-making committee and assistant director of the sales centre of the Group. Mr. He has over 20 years of extensive and solid experience in the industries of retail sale and manufacture of home electrical appliances, was named as Top Ten Persons of Brand Building in China for Year 2005 (2005) and Ten Outstanding Brand Managers in China for Year 2007 (2007), and was awarded Advertisers’ Great Wall Award – Meritorious Figure Award for Year 2011 (2011). Mr. He is currently a director and the chairman of the board of Sanlian Commercial Co., Ltd.

Jun Guo Mr. Guo Jun is Senior Vice President of the Company., since January 2016. He is mainly responsible for the overall operation and management of the operating system of the Group and is one of the important decision makers in relation to business operations and development strategies of the Group. Mr. Guo was graduated from the Ningxia University majoring in electronic commerce and obtained an Executive MBA (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School in 2015. Before the re-designation, Mr. Guo had been the vice president of the Group since April 2013 and received the 2013 Outstanding Vice President Award. In addition, since joined the Group in 2005, Mr. Guo was responsible for the establishment of various branches across the nation and had previously held positions as the acting general manager of Shenzhen GOME, acting as general manager of the Southern China Region, director of sales and procurement at the headquarter of China Paradise, general manager of Fujian Region and director of the home appliance business centre of the headquarter. He is familiar with the market environments of various regions and has repeatedly reached new heights in sales records.

Qiu li Wei Ms. Wei Qiu Li is Senior Vice President of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since March 2012. Before the re-designation, Ms. Wei had been the Vice President of the Group since November 2006 and was an executive Director of the Company between January 2009 and June 2011. She is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Wei obtained an Executive MBA (EMBA) from the China Europe International Business School in 2013. Ms. Wei is mainly responsible for the medium-to long term strategic planning, preparation of annual budget, standardisation of various policies, systems and authorisations, organisational planning and human resources training of the Group. Ms. Wei has over 10 years of experience in human resources and administrative management. Ms. Wei joined the Group in 2000 and had previously held positions as director of the management centre, director of the pricing centre, director of the human resources centre and director of the administration centre of the Group. Ms. Wei was a director of Beijing Centergate Technologies (Holding) Co. Ltd. a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, between 11 January 2007 and 15 January 2009. Ms. Wei is currently director of the board of Sanlian Commercial Co., Ltd.

Hai Lin Ma Mr. Ma Hai Lin is Vice President of GOME Appliance of the Company. He graduated from Beijing Normal University in 1991. He was redesignated as vice president of GOME Appliance at the end of 2013 and was mainly responsible for the operation and management of the operation system, including the first-tier market store operation centre, chain development centre, customer service centre, information centre, design and renovation department and micro shops department of GOME Appliance. Mr. Ma joined the Group in 2007 and was the operating director of Northern China Region, director of store operating centre of the Group and general manager of Dalian branch of GOME Appliance prior to the re-designation. Mr. Ma has over 20 years of experience in China and foreign retail industry, and possesses a keen observation and prospective ability over the retail industry.

Xiao Chun Zou Mr. Zou Xiao Chun is an Executive Director of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since 17 December 2010 and was the Vice President and the Senior Vice President of the Group from 17 December 2010 to 31 December 2013, mainly responsible for the Chinese legal and compliance matters and other deal-specific projects of the Group and is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zou graduated from the Department of Law of Nanchang University (formerly known as Jiangxi University) in June 1990 and was granted the Chinese Lawyers Qualification Certificate in July 1991. Mr. Zou was also granted the Chinese Tax Advisers Qualification Certificate in September 1995 and the Pass Certificate for the National Notary Public Qualification Examination in December 1995. Furthermore, Mr. Zou was qualified as an industrial economist in October 1996. Mr. Zou has been a practising lawyer over 20 years and has bean practising legal areas relating to capital markets in the People’s Republic of China over 10 years. In June 2006, Mr. Zou founded Beijing John & Law Firm and has been acting as the founding partner and the managing partner. Between 2001 and 2011, Mr. Zou acted as the retainer legal adviser for Beijing Eagle Investment Co. Ltd and Beijing GOME Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd, both of which are owned or controlled by Mr. Wong Kwong Yu, a controlling shareholder of the Company. Between December 2008 and March 2011, Mr. Zou was a director and vice chairman of Beijing Centergate Technologies (Holding) Co., Limited (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) and since May 2012, he has been re-appointed as a director of such company.

King Pui Szeto Mr. Szeto King Pui is Company Secretary of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since January 1, 2011. He is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong. Mr. Szeto graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College with a bachelor's degree in education and received his bachelor’s degree in laws from the University of Leeds in 1983 and 1990, respectively. Mr. Szeto was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1993 and as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 1994.

Xiu Hong Huang Ms. Huang Xiu Hong is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 24 June 2015. Ms. Huang has been working at GOME Appliance since 1991 and was appointed as the GOME Appliance’s general manager in Eastern China Region since 2005; from February 2009 up to now, she has been the President of both the Non-listed GOME Group and Pengrun Holdings Limited. Ms. Huang has obtained her MBA degree from Helsinki School of Economics in 2005, and she is now pursuing further education in financial EMBA in Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance. In 2007, Ms. Huang was honored the “Top Ten Outstanding Youth in Retail Industry of Shanghai” and a torchbearer of the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008; in 2009, she received the nomination title of “Outstanding Business Woman of China” conferred by All- China Women’s Federation together with China General Chamber of Commerce; from 2012 to 2015, she was consecutively awarded “The Most Influential Business Woman in China”. Besides, Ms. Huang was recognized as “The Significant Contributor in Building National Corporation Culture” in 2012, “Person of Asia Brand of 2013”, etc. Currently she serves as deputy chairman of both China Enterprise Confederation and China General Chamber of Commerce as well as a council member of Beijing Federation of Industry & Commerce.

Sing Wong Yu Mr. Yu Sing Wong is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 24 June 2015. Mr. Yu has been the president of No. 9 Real Estate Company Limited under GOME Holding Group since 2013, primarily responsible for the development and construction of No. 9 Shopping Plaza in Xiangjiang, Changsha, Hunan. From 2003 to 2012, Mr. Yu was the president of Beijing Xinhengji Investment and Management Group, mainly in charge of the development and construction of the Xinhengji First City Project in Shenyang, with an area of 1,000,000 square meters. From 2000 to 2002, he served as the general manager of Beijing Pengrun Real Estate Development Company Limited, responsible for the development and construction of the Pengrun Garden Project. From 1992 to 2000, he was the vice president of Xinhengji Real Estate Development Company Limited, responsible for the development and construction of various projects, such as Xinhengji International Building, Pengrun Building and Jing An Centre. Before that, Mr. Yu was an assistant manager of a materials company in Luohu, Shenzhen from 1984 to 1991 and was cadre of the office of machine tool station of the Ministry of First Machinery Industry from 1973 to 1984.

Kong Wai Conway Lee Mr. Lee Kong Wai Conway is an Independent Non-Executive Director of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd., since March 10, 2011. Mr. Lee received a bachelor’s degree in arts from the Kingston University (formerly known as the Kingston Polytechnic) in London in July 1980 and further obtained his postgraduate diploma in business from the Curtin University of Technology in Australia in February 1988. Mr. Lee served as a partner of Ernst & Young for 29 years until 2009 and had held key leadership positions in the development of such firm in China. Mr. Lee is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Macau Society of Registered Accountants. Mr. Lee currently also serves as an independent non-executive director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited, Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, West China Cement Limited and China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited, companies listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, since October 2009, June 2010, July 2010 and October 2010, respectively, In addition, Mr. Lee has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), CITIC Securities Company Limited (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and NVC Lighting Holding Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) since March 2011, August 2011 and November 2012 respectively. Mr. Lee was an independent non-executive director of Sino Vanadium Inc. ( company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada) between October 2009 and December 2011. Mr. Lee has been appointed as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hunan Province in China since 2007.

Hong Yu Liu Ms. Liu Hong Yu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of GOME Electrical Applicances Holding Ltd., since June 10, 2013. She is a Chinese practising lawyer. Ms. Liu is the founding partner of Jincheng Tongda and Neal. Prior to that, Ms. Liu was the managing partner of Beijing Tongda Law Offices between April 1993 and April 2004, the legal adviser to Agricultural Bank of China (Beijing Branch) between June 1988 and April 1993 and a cadre of the People’s Bank of China (Sichuan Province) between July 1985 and May 1988. Ms. Liu graduated from Southwest University of Political Science and Law in 1985 with a Bachelor Degree in Law and obtained a Master Degree in Economic Law from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1998 and an Executive Master Degree in Business Administration (EMBA) from Guanghua School of Business Management of Peking University in 2003. Ms. Liu is also qualified as a Chinese economist. Ms. Liu was an independent director of Founder Technology Group Company Limited (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange) between April 2005 and June 2011 and Chongqing Three Gorges Water Conservancy and Electric Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange) between June 2009 and June 2012. Ms. Liu is currently an independent director of Chongqing International Enterprise Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange), an independent non-executive director of China Machinery Engineering Corporation ( company listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and an external supervisor of Bank of Beijing Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange).

Wai Hung Ng Mr. Ng Wai Hung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Limited., since June 10, 2011. He is a practising solicitor and a partner in Iu, Lai & Li, a Hong Kong firm of solicitors and notaries. Mr. Ng has extensive experience in the areas of securities law, corporate law and commercial law in Hong Kong and China trades and has involved in initial public offerings of securities in Hong Kong as well as corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions and takeovers of listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng has been an independent nonexecutive director of Fortune Sun (China) Holdings Limited, Tech Pro Technology Development Limited, Trigiant Group Limited, Sustainable Forest Holdings Limited, On Time Logistics Holdings Limited and China Star Cultural Media Group Limited (all being companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) since June 2006, April 2011, August 2011, February 2013, June 2014 and March 2015, respectively. Moreover, Mr. Ng was also an independent non-executive director of Yun Sky Chemical (International) Holdings Limited (currently known as King Stone Energy Group Limited), KTP Holdings Limited (currently known as Ares Asia Limited), Tomorrow International Holdings Limited (currently known as Talent Property Group Limited), Perception Digital Holdings Limited and HyComm Wireless Limited (currently know as Qingdao Holdings International Limited) (all being companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from September 2008 to February 2010, from November 1999 to February 2011, from March 2000 to January 2012, from January 2013 to August 2014 and from January 2008 to September 2014, respectively.