.. Fung Dr. Fung Kwok Lun, OBE, is Executive Chairman of the Board of Li & Fung Ltd., with effect from May 14, 2012. He is Group Chairman since May 2012. Executive Deputy Chairman from 2011 to May 2012 and before that, Group Managing Director from 1986 to 2011. Joined the Group in 1972 and became a Director of the Group’s export trading business in 1976. Graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. Holds an MBA degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. Degrees of Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, were conferred by The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology and by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. An independent non-executive director of VTech Holdings Limited, Shui On Land Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited. Chairman and Non-executive Director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited and a Non-executive Director of Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited, all within the Fung Group. A Director of King Lun Holdings Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Fung Holdings (1937) Limited, substantial shareholders of the Company. Past chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (1994–1996), The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (1989–1991) and the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation (1993–2002). Awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in 2008.

Kwok King Fung Dr. Fung Kwok King, CBE, is Honorary Chairman of Li & Fung Ltd. He is Chairman of the Fung Group, a Hong Kong-based multinational group which comprises major operating groups engaging in trading, logistics, distribution and retailing. They include publiclylisted Trinity Limited, Convenience Retail Asia Limited, Global Brands Group Holding Limited and the Company. Honorary Chairman of the Company after stepping down as Group Chairman since May 2012. Joined the Group in 1973 as Manager and became Managing Director of the Group’s export trading business in 1977. Became Group Managing Director in 1981 and Group Chairman in 1989. A Director of King Lun Holdings Limited and Fung Holdings (1937) Limited, which are substantial shareholders of the Company. Holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Doctorate in Business Economics from Harvard University. An independent non-executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (Hong Kong) and Koç Holding A. ¸S. (Turkey). Since July 2015, chairman of the Advisory Board of the Asia Global Institute at The University of Hong Kong, a new multi-disciplinary think-tank to assume and carry forward the mission and operations of Fung Global Institute, of which he was a Founding Chairman (July 2010–June 2015). A member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. A member of the Economic Development Commission of the Hong Kong Government. Chairman of the Steering Committee on the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme. Appointed advisor of the Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office of The Hong Kong Monetary Authority in July 2016. Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (1991–2000), the Hong Kong representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council (1996–2003), chairman of the Hong Kong Airport Authority (1999–2008), chairman of the Council of The University of Hong Kong (2001–2009).

Spencer Fung Mr. Spencer Theodore Fung is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Li & Fung Limited., since July 2014 and Executive Director since 2008. Previously Group Chief Operating Officer (2012–July 2014), in charge of the global infrastructure of the Company. Before this, President of LF Europe, managing the Group’s European distribution business. Joined the Group in 2001. An independent non-executive director of Swire Properties Limited. A director of Young Presidents’ Organization – Hong Kong Chapter, Limited. A member of the General Committee of The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association and the Board of Trustees at Northeastern University. Holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College and Master of Science in Accounting and MBA degrees from Northeastern University. A US Certified Public Accountant. The son of Victor Fung Kwok King, Honorary Chairman, and nephew of William Fung Kwok Lun, Group Chairman.

Sung Lai Lam Mr. Lam Sung Lai is Chief Financial Officer of Li & Fung Ltd. since 2012, He is member of the Executive Committee, overseeing the Group’s corporate development and global finance functions, including corporate finance, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analysis, risk management and financial reporting. Joined the Group in 2012. Over 20 years of experience in banking, finance and accounting. Prior to joining Li & Fung, held various senior corporate and investment banking positions at Citi and Morgan Stanley, and practiced public accounting at Coopers & Lybrand. Holds an MBA degree from The University of Chicago, high honors, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin, highest honors. A US Certified Public Accountant, and a member of Takeovers and Mergers Panel of Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Marc Compagnon Mr. Marc Robert Compagnon is a President of LF Sourcing, Executive Director of Li & Fung Limited., since 2014. President of LF Sourcing overseeing the Group’s global agency business for apparel and hardgoods. Joined the Group in 2000 at the time of the acquisition of Colby International Limited where he was Chief Merchandising Officer for 17 years and was responsible for establishing Colby’s global sourcing network and sales and marketing strategies. Holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Vermont. Member of the Board of Advisors of the School of Business Administration at The University of Vermont and a founding member of Cotton’s Revolutions. Non-executive chairman of TheAbacaGroup, Inc. (Cebu), a hotel and restaurant management group.

Henry Chan Mr. Henry Chan is a President of LF Products of Li & Fung Ltd. He is President of LF Products managing the Group’s hardlines principal business globally. Joined the Group in 1972. An Executive Director of the Company from 1992 to May 2009. Graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Social Science degree. Holds an MBA degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. A member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and also a member of the advisory Board of the MBA Programmes of the Faculty of Business Administration, The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Ka Ming Chau Ms. Chau Ka Ming is President of LF Sourcing of the Company. President of LF Sourcing leading a global team of sourcing, merchandising and design professionals, and managing the Group’s largest department store customers, the children’s wear platform, home textile platform and the Southern Hemisphere region. Prior to joining the Group in 1999, held senior positions with Colby International Ltd and The Woolmark Company. Began her career in the sourcing industry at Swire & Maclaine Ltd. Graduated from York University in Canada with a Bachelor of Administrative Studies degree.

Phi Chua Mr. Chua Phi is President of LF Logistics of the Company. He is President of LF Logistics managing the Group’s logistics business as well as its data analytics and business development functions. Joined the Group in 1999. Executive Director of Integrated Distribution Services Group Limited from 2004 to April 2011. Graduated magna cum laude from the University of The Philippines (UP) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and attained an MBA degree with top honors from UP. Member of Phi Kappa Phi and Pi Gamma Mu international honor societies. 2011 recipient of UP College of Business Administration Distinguished Alumnus Award. 2013 recipient of UP Industrial Engineering Alumni Award and UP Alumni Engineers Global Achievement Award for Logistics. Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong. Director of GS1 Management Board. Member of Supply Chain 50. Board member of Macy’s China Limited. Adjunct professor in the School of Business and Management at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Advisory committee member of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Logistics Services. Honorary advisor of the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference.

Wai Ping Leung Ms. Leung Wai Ping is a President of LF Fashion, a subsidiary of Li & Fung Limited. Formerly, the Regional Director of North Asia Apparel for Inchcape, a global sourcing network acquired by the Company in 1995. An Executive Director of the Company from 2000 to May 2010. Holds a Master of Science degree in Biology from Northeastern University. Independent director of Teleperformance SE, a company listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. Formerly served on various advisory boards for The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Clothing Industry Training Authority and Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation. Former chairman of the Vetting Committee for the Professional Services Development Assistance Scheme of Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government.

Robert Lister Mr. Robert Stephen Lister is a President of LF Private Label of the Company. He is President of LF Private Label managing the Group’s wholesale and distribution business in the US and Europe. Chief Operating Officer of LF Europe since 2009 and became President in 2013. Before that, Group Chief Executive of Peter Black Holdings plc, a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange which was privatized in 2000 and part of its business was acquired by the Company in 2007. A Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

Deepika Rana Ms. Deepika Rana is President - Group Executive Office of the Company. she is President of Group Executive Office leading new value added strategies across stakeholders as well as driving synergies across the Group. Joined the Group in 2003 and was elevated to Executive Director – Indian Subcontinent & Sub Sahara Africa since 2014. About 28 years of experience in managing strategic sourcing and operational business roles. Has been responsible for leading strong growth of both home and apparel businesses across the region by building strong relations across stakeholders in the supply chain. Began her career in J.C. Penney Purchasing Corporation and moved on to head the May Department Stores International Inc. India liaison office before joining the Group. Holds a Master of Arts degree in Business Economics from the University of Delhi in India.

Gerard Raymond Mr. Gerard Jan Raymond is a President of LF Asia and LF Beauty of the Company. He is President of LF Beauty overseeing the Asia-based operations of the Group’s beauty and cosmetic business. Previously, President of LF Asia managing the Group’s food, health, beauty and cosmetics wholesale and distribution business in Asia and before that, an Executive Vice President, Distribution and Regional Managing Director of Integrated Distribution Services Group Limited. Joined the Group in 2003. Educated in Australia with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. A Fellow of the Australian Marketing Institute.

Robert Sinclair Mr. Robert Lloyd Sinclair is President of LF Sourcing of the Company. He is President of LF Sourcing overseeing all business related activities for apparel, footwear and hardgoods, as well as sourcing and general merchandise. Joined the Group in 2011 as Executive Vice President of Lifestyle Brands business unit and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer for LF Sourcing in 2013. Prior to that, held senior positions in various capacities with VF Asia Ltd., the global procurement business unit for VF Corporation based in Hong Kong and Ralph Lauren Corporation. Formerly, managing director of KOMPASS Global Sourcing Solutions Ltd. (2002–2009). Started his career in the sourcing industry with a Hong Kong-based agency, Colby & Staton Fashions Limited, in 1986. Chairman and founding member of Global Apparel Footwear and Textile Initiative (GAFTI). Member of The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Advisor to the Asia Industry Advisory Network for the College of Textiles, North Carolina State University. Holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Carleton University in Canada.

Manuel Fernandez Mr. Manuel Carlos Fernandez is a Chief Technology Officer of Li & Fung Ltd., since March 2006. He is responsible for strategic technology direction and leadership to all IT heads within the Fung Group including Convenience Retail Asia Limited, Trinity Limited, Global Brands Group Holding Limited and the Company. Assumed additional role of Head of Global Transactional Services of the Company in 2014. Joined the Group in 1999 as Regional IT Manager – Strategic Applications of Li & Fung Distribution Group. Chief Information Officer of Integrated Distribution Services Group between 2001 to 2006. Holds a Bachelor of Science in Computing for Real Time Systems (Honours) degree from University of the West of England Bristol. Awarded CIO of the year (Hong Kong region) in Hitachi Data Systems IT Inspiration Awards 2009. Executive committee member of Hong Kong Computer Society’s Chief Information Officer Board.

Mok Oi Wai Mak Ms. Mak Mok Oi Wai is Chief Administrative Officer of Li & Fung Limited., since 2014. She is responsible for global hub operations, corporate services including global procurement and global workspace management of the Group. Focuses on strengthening the global infrastructure set up, workplace strategy and talent to support business success. Joined the Group in 2000 with the acquisition of Colby International Limited where Emily was the Chief Operating Officer and directly responsible for the operational and merchandising matters for Colby’s apparel business worldwide. Prior to her current role, President of LF USA Sourcing, spearheading the sourcing and operations in Asia. Graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree.

Chi Wai Yeung Mr. Jason Yeung Chi Wai is Group Chief Compliance and Risk Management Officer of the Company., since July 2015. Also, the Group Chief Compliance and Risk Management Officer of Fung Holdings (1937) Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company and its publicly-listed companies in Hong Kong. Extensive experience in handling legal, compliance and regulatory matters, and worked previously in both the public and private sectors practising corporate, commercial and securities law. Prior to joining the Fung Group, deputy chief executive (Personal Banking) of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited (BOCHK) with responsibility for the overall performance of the personal banking businesses of BOCHK. Graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. Also graduated from The College of Law, United Kingdom and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and an MBA degree from The University of Western Ontario, Canada.

Richard Darling Mr. Richard Nixon Darling is Head of Government and Public Affairs of the Company. He is Head of Government and Public Affairs overseeing the Group’s government relations, public affairs and supply chain sustainability on global industry and multi-stakeholder initiatives. Also overseeing the Group’s Vendor Compliance & Sustainability since 2015. Formerly, President of DSG overseeing the Group’s dedicated sourcing group servicing Wal-Mart globally. The founder of The Millwork Trading Co., Ltd, a joint venture with Li & Fung that became a whollyowned subsidiary from 1999 to 2014. Board member of the American Apparel and Footwear Association and K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers. Member of the Board of Governors of Parsons, The New School for Design. Representative of the Group on the Center for Retailing Excellence Executive Board of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, the Board of Advisors of the Cornell University ILR School New Conversation Project, the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety and The Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh.

Lale Kesebi Ms. Lale Kesebi is Chief Communications Officer & Head - Strategic Engagement of Li & Fung Limited., She is responsible for global corporate communications with all internal and external stakeholders of the Company and leading the development of strategy on key initiatives aligning the organization to the Company’s goals. Joined the Group in 2003. Holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree and a Bachelor of Law degree from Dalhousie University. Past member of The Law Society of British Columbia (Canada). Currently, member of Board of Governors of The Women’s Foundation in Hong Kong. Member of Board of Trustees of the Asian University for Women (AUW) and co-chair of the founding board of AUW Support Foundation (Hong Kong) Limited. Formerly, chair of the Canadian Chamber’s Business Policy & Government Relations committee and the Debenture and Scholarship committee of the Canadian International School in Hong Kong.

Mei Chow Wan Ms. Wan Mei Chow is a Company Secretary of Li & Fung Ltd., since 1996. She is responsible for the company secretarial services of the Group. Graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic (now known as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and started her career as company secretary at Ernst & Young in 1985. A fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in England and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS). A member of the Membership Committee of HKICS since 2013. Past member of the Company Secretaries Panel of HKICS (2013–2015). Recipient of the 1st Asian Company Secretary Recognition Award by Corporate Governance Asia in 2013.

Tin Cheung Chih Mr. Chih Tin Cheung is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is co-founder and co-chairman of JAMM Active Limited, a leading global producer of innovative performance fabrics for active apparel. In addition, he is the managing partner of C2 Capital Limited, an investment firm dedicated to investing in local Chinese emerging growth. Previously, he served on the board of RSI Apparel Limited, a sportswear manufacturing group and was the non-executive chairman of RSI Apparel (China) Limited. He also acted as the non-executive chairman of Yucheng Technologies Limited, a leading provider of solutions and services to China’s financial sector. Prior to that, he was the managing partner of Staples Asia Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Staples, Inc. He was a director of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Previously, he was co-founder and chief executive officer of HelloAsia Corporation and chief executive officer of Crimson Solutions. He also worked at Goldman Sachs in New York and Hong Kong. Currently, Mr. Cheung serves on the board of Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC and Talent First Limited. He also is a member of the advisory group of Harvard China Fund and the Asia-Pacific Campaign Committee for the Harvard Campaign for Arts and Sciences. Previously, he was a member of the Harvard Business School Alumni Board, and was a chapter chair of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Shanghai and a board member for YPO North Asia.

May Yee Leung Ko Mrs. Leung Ko May Yee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Li & Fung Limited., Since 1 April 2013. She is Deputy chairman, managing director, chief executive and an executive director of Chong Hing Bank Limited. Former vicechairman and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, chairman of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, a director of various subsidiaries of Hang Seng Bank Limited, a director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and the group general manager of HSBC Holdings plc. An independent non-executive director of First Pacific Company Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and QBE Insurance Group Limited. Formerly, an independent non-executive director of China Construction Bank Corporation (2013–2016). Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong.

Yue Nien Tang Mr. Tang Yue Nien is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Li & Fung Limited., since 2009. Former Chairman, Asia of Spencer Stuart & Associates, a global executive search consulting firm. An independent non-executive director of the publicly-listed CEI Limited and China NT Pharma Group Company Limited. Holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and Master of Science in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.