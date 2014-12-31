Name Description

Zhangjin Zhu Mr. Zhu Zhangjin (Kasen) is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Kasen International Holdings Limited. Before founding the Group in 1995, Mr. Zhu was involved in several business ventures in the areas of textile, leather processing, garment, trading, etc. With over 27 years of experience in the leather manufacturing industry, Mr. Zhu has extensive knowledge in the upholstered furniture industry in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and has been a successful entrepreneur in leather manufacturing related businesses. Mr. Zhu is also the vice chairman of the China Leather Association. In recognition of his contribution to promote the development of the leather manufacturing industry, Mr. Zhu was awarded the “Top Ten Businessmen in Zhejiang” in 2004. In 2006, Mr. Zhu was one of the 10 recipients of the prestigious “National May 4th Youth Award”. In 2007, Mr. Zhu received the National May Day Award.

Ying Cao Ms. Cao Ying is Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the company since November 2013. Ms. Cao is in charge of purchasing cowhides, the primary raw materials of the Company. She received a Bachelor of Physics degree from Shanghai Technology and Science University in 1990. Before joining the Company, Ms. Cao worked as Business Development Manager, Project Manager and other key positions in IKEA Trading (HK) Ltd Shanghai Representative Office from 1997 to 2013.

Weijun Peng Mr. Peng Weijun is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Peng has over 17 years of corporate finance and accounting experience. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Peng worked for Qianjiang Water Resources Development Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange from 2004 to 2017 and held various positions as the financial accountant, the deputy manager and the finance manager of the finance department. Mr. Peng has obtained the qualification of senior accountant in the PRC. Mr. Peng graduated from Central South Institute of Technology (currently known as University of South China) in 2000 with a bachelor degree in accounting.

Juntao Shi Mr. Shi Juntao is Vice President, General Manager of Domestic and International Furniture of Kasen International Holdings Ltd., since March 2013. Mr. Shi was graduated from Xinjiang Normal University in 1996 and worked as a teacher in Xinjiang University upon graduation. Before joining the Company, he has serviced as vice president of Markor International Furniture Co., Ltd from 1997 to 2008, as well as chairman and chief executive officer of Xinjiang Rooms to Life Furniture Co., Ltd from 2008 to 2013.

Xiaohong Zhou Ms. Zhou Xiaohong is Vice President - Internal Auditing, Cashier and Treasury Manager, Executive Director of Kasen International Holdings Limited. She joined the Group in 1995 as the cashier, treasury manager and vice president of the Group. Ms. Zhou is currently the vice president of the Group in charge of the treasury operation, information centre and organizational promotional work. Ms. Zhou obtained a diploma in management from China University of Geosciences in 2003.

Sheng Zeng Ms. Zeng Sheng is Vice President of the company since September 2013. She is responsible for the Company’s sofa fabrics products. In 1993, Ms. Zeng was graduated from Guizhou Normal University, majoring in English. She has serviced as operation manager in Pacific Market International Co., Ltd from 1993 to 1998, and worked as vice president in Outlook International Co., Ltd from 1998 to 2013.

Guanlin Yu Mr. Yu Guanlin is Production Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager - Cut-and-sew Operations Division of Kasen International Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1995 and is the production manager and deputy general manager of the Group. He is currently the general manager of the Group’s Cut-and-sew Operations Division. Before joining the Group, Mr. Yu founded a garment company and was responsible for its design and production. Mr. Yu has extensive knowledge and experience in the upholstered furniture manufacturing industry.

Jianhong Shen Ms. Shen Jianhong is an Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Group in 2007 as the manager of the purchasing department. She is currently the assistant to the president and she is in charge of the property development division of the Group. Before joining the Group, from 2002 to 2007, Ms. Shen served as a member of the senior management team of Haining Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd. Ms. Shen graduated from East China Normal University in 1998, major in pre-school education. Ms. Shen has entered into a service contract with the Company for a fixed term of three years starting from 20 February 2017, and she will be entitled to a director’s fee of RMB280,000 per annum for her directorship in the Company, which is determined by the Board with reference to her duties and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions. She will hold the office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and is subject to retirement by rotation and reelection at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Ms. Shen is also a director of Zhejiang Kasen Property Development Co. Ltd, Haining Kasen Property Development Co. Ltd and Changbaishan Kasen Property Development Co. Ltd, all of which are subsidiaries of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Shen does not have any interests in any shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Yougen Pan Mr. Pan Yougen is the General Manager of Zhejiang Kasen Property Development Co., Ltd., subsidiary of Kasen International Holdings Limited. Mr. Pan has been serving as the general manager of Yancheng Sujia Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Pan received a bachelor of engineering degree from Southwest Jiaotong University in July 1985 and a master degree from Tongji University in Shanghai in 1988. Before joining the Company, Mr. Pan worked as the vice dean of Jiaxing Zhongfang Design Institute and the chairman and general manager of Zhejiang Jingjian Project Management Co., Ltd.

Hoi Yan Yiu Ms. Yiu Hoi Yan (Kate) is Company Secretary and Finance Manager of Kasen International Holdings Limited. She joined the Company as an accountant in April 2004 and was later promoted as the company secretary and finance manager of the Company. She has over 19 years of experience in auditing and accounting. She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Yiu obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong in 1995.

Haibo Du Mr. Du Haibo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company as the independent non-executive Director with effect from 2 November 2015. From 1990 to 1999, Mr. Du served in several audit firms in the Henan Province of the People’s Republic of China. Since 1999, he has been the chairman of Henan Zhengyong CPAs Co., Ltd., Henan Zhengyong Venture Consulting Co., Ltd. and Henan Zhengyong Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. During the period from February 2005 to August 2013, Mr Du acted as the independent non-executive director of New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. From 2007 to 2013, Mr. Du also served as an independent director of Henan Mingtai Aluminum Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. During the period from 2008 to 2014, he served as an independent director of Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and as an independent director of SF Diamond Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. From 2009 to 2015, Mr. Du was an independent director of Star Hi Tech Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Du is also the independent non-executive director of Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. and Sanquan Food Co., Ltd., each a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Du graduated from the Zhengzhou University in 1989, major in audit studies and obtained an executive master degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2005. He is a certified public accountant of the People’s Republic of China.

Yu Chuan Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuchuan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kasen International Holdings Limited since March 1, 2012. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor degree in information management from The School of Information Management, Wuhan University in 1982. From 1982 to 1985, Mr. Zhang worked at the Ministry of Education. From 1985 to 1986, he served as a finance journalist of the China Economic Press. From 1986 to 1987, Mr. Zhang served as an assistant researcher at the China Association for Science and Technology. From 1988 to 1994, Mr. Zhang served as the division chief of The Development Research Centre of the State Council and was later appointed as the deputy chief executive of the centre in 1994 till 2002. Since 1998 up to present, Mr. Zhang has been serving as the director of the Beijing Owen Institute of Public Affairs, responsible for finance public affairs related matters. From 2001 to 2006, Mr. Zhang served as an independent director of Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. From 2001 to 2008, Mr. Zhang served as an independent non-executive director of Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 8301). Furthermore, Mr. Zhang is an independent non-executive director of Tiandi Science and Technology Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Apart from his professional career, Mr. Zhang also serves as the vice chairman of China Electronic Commerce Association.