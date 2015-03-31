Name Description

Cho Yee Chung Mr. Chung Cho Yee is Executive Chairman of the Board of CSI Properties Ltd. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He is also the Chairman of Executive Committee and Nomination Committee, and a member of Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr. Chung graduated from University College, University of London in the United Kingdom, with a law degree in 1983 and qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1986. Mr. Chung is currently a non-executive director of HKT Limited and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust and an independent non-executive director of HKC (Holdings) Limited, the shares of both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Hou Man Chow Mr. Chow Hou Man is Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of CSI Properties Ltd. He joined the Company as Group Chief Financial Officer in 2001. He is a director of certain subsidiaries and associates of the Group and a member of Executive Committee of the Board. Mr. Chow graduated from the Baptist University in Hong Kong and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has over 20 years of financial experience in various companies listed in Hong Kong and overseas and an international firm of certified public accountants. He is a member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Sze Man Kan Mr. Kan Sze Man is General Counsel, Executive Director of CSI Properties Limited. He joined the Company as Group General Counsel in 2001. He is a director of certain subsidiaries and associates of the Group and a member of Executive Committee of the Board. Mr. Kan is a qualified solicitor by profession. He graduated from Wadham College, Oxford University in the United Kingdom in 1993 and qualified as solicitor in Hong Kong in 1997. He has worked in the commercial department of a Hong Kong law firm and a U.K. City firm, until joining Hikari Tsushin International Limited (now known as China Oil and Gas Group Limited) as its senior vice president and legal counsel in early 2000.

Man Bun Fong Mr. Fong Man Bun is Managing Director of Couture Homes Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Executive Director of CSI Properties Ltd. He joined the Company in 2011 and is a Managing Director of Couture Homes Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group and a member of Executive Committee of the Board. Mr. Fong is mainly responsible for identifying and advising on residential development and investment for both acquisition and disposal planning of the Group. Mr. Fong has over 25 years’ solid experience in luxury residential real estate project development and investment and has in-depth knowledge of the property market. He worked as a Director of Savills Hong Kong Limited (formerly known as First Pacific Davis) since 1993. Mr. Fong has worked in Shanghai, PRC in the 90’s and also in the real estate department of Jones Lang Wotton (now known as Jones Lang LaSalle) in 1989.

Yan Dong Ms. Dong Yan is Member of Senior Management of CSI Properties Ltd. Ms. Dong joined the Group in 2006. Ms. Dong was the deputy general manager of the Shanghai Real Estate Co. Ltd. Group, a large real estate developer in Shanghai for over 10 years and sat on the board of several of its real estate development and project companies. In this capacity, Ms. Dong oversaw development phase master planning and design work, as well as market positioning and sales activities. Before she joined the Group, she was a vice president of H&Q Asia Pacific. Ms. Dong received a post-graduate diploma on urban planning and inner city renewal course from Institute of Housing and Urban Development Studies, Rotterdam, Netherlands in 1993 and a management master degree from Norwegian School of Management (BI), and an EMBA from Antai School of Management, Jiao Tong University.

Kwan Yee Lee Mr. Lee Kwan Yee was Head - Commercial Property Division of CSI Properties Ltd. He joined the Group in 2013 and is Head of Commercial Property Division. He is responsible for all commercial property related investments of the Group. Mr. Lee has over 25 years of experience in real estate investments with various types of projects. Mr. Lee was an Executive Director of the Henry Group Holdings Limited, a director of Colliers International in Hong Kong and worked for a number of international surveying firms before joining the Group. Mr. Lee is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr. Lee has specialized skills for retail properties repositioning and asset enhancement by close relationships with reputable chain-store retail operators.

Wai Man Soo Mr. Soo (Raymond) Wai Man is Managing Director of Project Development at CSI Properties Ltd. He joined the Group in 2013. He graduated from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom in 1989. Mr. Soo is a registered architect since 1994 and has over 20 years’ experience in real estate developments in various countries such as Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Philippines and United Kingdom. He previously worked for some major property developers such as Cheung Kong Holdings Limited and Kerry Properties Limited. Mr. Soo has a wide range of project management experience and has led project teams to complete various world class developments ranging from commercial offices, shopping centers to large scale residential developments. Mr. Soo provides strong leadership to the project team and produces quality project developments with the highest standard.

Suet Kwan Chan Ms. Chan Suet Kwan is Company Secretary of CSI Properties Limited., with effect from 1 April 2014. Ms. Chan is a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. She joined the Group in 2013. Prior to this, Ms. Chan held the position of Legal Counsel in another listed company in Hong Kong where she has extensive experience in property development and investment in China and Hong Kong. Ms. Chan holds a Master Degree in legal translation from the Open University of Hong Kong, a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the City University of Hong Kong.

Yuk Wo Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo is Independent Non-Executive Director of CSI Properties Ltd. Mr. Cheng is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, Canada. He is a co-founder of a Hong Kong merchant banking firm and is the proprietor of a certified public accountant practice in Hong Kong. Mr. Cheng obtained a Master of Science (Economics) degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics, England and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Accounting from the University of Kent, England. Mr. Cheng had worked at Coopers and Lybrand (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers) in London and with Swiss Bank Corporation (now known as UBS AG) in Toronto. Mr. Cheng is an independent non-executive director of C.P. Lotus Corporation, Chong Hing Bank Limited, Goldbond Group Holdings Limited, HKC (Holdings) Limited, Imagi International Holdings Limited, CPMC Holdings Limited, Top Spring International Holdings Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited and Chai Tai Enterprises International Limited, the shares of all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Lee Lam Dr. Lam Lee G., Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of CSI Properties Ltd. Dr. Lam has international experience in general management, management consulting, corporate governance, direct investment, investment banking and fund management across the telecommunications/media/technology (TMT), consumer/healthcare, infrastructure/real estates, energy/resources and financial services sectors. He serves as an independent or non-executive director of several publicly listed companies and investment funds in the Asia Pacific region. Having served as a Part-time Member of the Central Policy Unit of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for two terms and as a Member of the Legal Aid Services Council of Hong Kong, Dr. Lam is a Member of the Jilin Province Committee (and formerly a Specially-invited Member of the Zhejiang Province Committee) of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a Vice Chairman of Liaoning Chinese Overseas Friendship Association, a Member of the New Business Committee of the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC), a Member of the Derivatives Market Consultative Panel of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx), a Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, a Member of the World Presidents’ Organization (WPO), a Member of the Chief Executives Organization (CEO), a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators, an Accredited Mediator of the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR), a Member of the General Council of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, a Vice President of the Hong Kong Real Property Federation, a founding Board Member and the Honorary Treasurer of the Hong Kong-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.