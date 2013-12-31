Name Description

Erik Prince Mr. Erik D. Prince serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Frontier Services Group Limited., since January 10, 2014. He is also a Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr Prince is a US-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, military veteran and private equity investor with business interests in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America in the fields of logistics, aviation services, manufacturing, natural resource development and energy. He is the founder and chairman of Frontier Resource Group, a private equity firm active across the African continent in areas such as exploration, mining and energy development. Mr Prince is the founder of Blackwater, a global private security company, which he sold in 2010 after successfully growing the company over the course of more than a decade into the premier provider of global security and logistics solutions to the US Government and others. In addition, Mr Prince purchased Presidential Airways in 2003 and grew it from a one-plane operation into a global logistics and aviation business with over 70 fixed and rotary wing aircraft operating in Africa, the Middle East and North America; he sold the company in 2010. Mr Prince was educated at Hillsdale College. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he served as a Navy SEAL officer until 1996.

Dongyi Hua Dr. Hua Dongyi serves as Acting Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Hua graduated from Chengdu University of Technology (formerly Chengdu College of Geology) with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in 1984, and also received his Master’s Degree and Doctoral Degree in Engineering from China University of Geosciences in 1990 and 1996, respectively. Dr. Hua has over 20 years’ experience in international engineering project bidding, international contract management of consulting projects, project management, project evaluation, cost and risk management and planning, organizing, implementing, operating of major infrastructure project and constructing and developing of large mining projects. Dr. Hua is an executive director of VDM Group Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He is also a non-executive independent director of Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ning Luo Mr. Luo Ning is Deputy Chairman of the Board, Executive Director of Frontier Services Group Limited., since October 18, 2006. He has been its Deputy Chairman of the Board since January 10, 2014. He is currently a director of CITIC Group Corporation, which is a substantial shareholder of the Company, an assistant president of CITIC Limited, a vice-chairman of CITIC Guoan Group and the chairman of CITIC Networks Co., Ltd. He is also a director of CITIC Guoan Information Industry Company Limited, a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the PRC. He is also an executive director of CITIC 21CN Company Limited and a non-executive director of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He also holds directorships in several other subsidiaries of CITIC Group Corporation.

Chun Shun Ko Mr. Ko Chun Shun (Johnson) is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Frontier Services Group Limited ., since January 10, 2014. He was its Executive Chairman of the Board since 1998. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee in the Company. He is also the chairman of Varitronix International Limited and REORIENT GROUP LIMITED and the vice-chairman of China WindPower Group Limited, which are listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He has experience in direct investment, merger and acquisition, TMT (Telecommunications, Media and Technology), advertising, electronic manufacturing service, financial service and property investment.

Charles Thompson Mr. Charles Thompson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Frontier Services Group Limited., with effect from 8 April 2014. He has been the chief financial officer and director of Frontier Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, since January 2014. Before joining the Group, he was the executive vice president of Hawke Aerospace Group, a global rotary-wing aviation services business, and a managing director and shareholder of Edgeview Partners, LLC, a leading North American middle-market investment bank. Mr. Thompson has more than 18 years of industry experience in transportation, aviation and logistics through his tenure in operations, principal investing, investment banking and management consulting. His network of relationships includes high-level contacts in New York, Washington DC, London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Nairobi.

Mingguo Huang Mr. Huang Mingguo is Chief Executive Officer of the Group’s advertising agency business and Director of the subsidiaries of Frontier Services Group Limited. He holds a bachelor degree in Chemistry from the Peking University in the PRC. Mr Huang worked as a project manager of the marketing research department of Procter & Gamble, China and also founded and operated various companies engaged in advertising and media, market research, capital management and investment in the PRC. In 2010, he was appointed as the chairman of Panmedia Institute, the first non-profit making think-tank for research and study on media knowledge and management in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group in June 2011, he was a Senior Vice-President of Media China Corporation Limited, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Peter Phillips Mr. Peter C. Phillips is Chief Operating Officer of Frontier Services Group Limited. Mr. Phillips retired May 1, 2014 from the United Sates Navy as a Captain. During his 25 year career as a U.S. Navy SEAL he traveled to 59 countries on six continents, was the Division Chief of Special Operations on the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and held top leadership positions with Joint Special Operations Task Forces in Africa, Asia and South America. Additionally, Pete received a master's degree in National Security Strategy with a subspecialty of Africa.

Man Yin Fung Mr. Fung Man Yin is Group Financial Controller of Frontier Services Group Limited. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr Fung holds a bachelor degree in Economics and Accounting from the Newcastle University (formerly known as University of Newcastle Upon Tyne), England. Before joining the Company in October 2006, he worked with several international accounting firms and listed companies in England and Hong Kong over 20 years.

Qinggang Hu Mr. Hu Qinggang is Executive Director of Frontier Services Group Limited. He resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from April 8, 2014. He ceased to be the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective November 23, 2013. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He has experience in the finance field and has worked in the Finance Department of CITIC Group Corporation, a substantial shareholder of the Company, as the Deputy Director of the Finance and Planning Division. Mr Hu holds a bachelor degree in Economics from the Beijing University of Technology and a master degree in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics in the PRC.

Kam Kwan Chan Mr. Chan Kam Kwan CPA, is Company Secretary of Frontier Services Group Limited. He graduated from the University of British Columbia in Canada with a bachelor degree in Commerce and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has experience in accounting and corporate finance.

Harold Demuren Dr. Harold Olusegun Demuren has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Frontier Services Group Limited., with effect from 8 April 2014. He is an Aeronautical Engineer and the Chief Executive Officer of Harold Demuren Consulting. With over 40 years of experience in both the public and private sector of the Aviation industry, Dr. Demuren has spent most of his professional career as a proponent of Aviation Safety and Security, especially advocating and spreading Safety Regulatory Oversight on the African continent. Dr. Demuren started his career with the Federal Ministry of Civil Aviation in Nigeria as a Senior Airworthiness Surveyor and continued upward to Director of Flight Safety Services of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). He was the Chief Executive Officer of Afrijet Airlines, a successful cargo airline, that had strategic alliances with foreign partners servicing Africa, Europe and the Americas from 1998 to 2005. He is the founder of Evergreen Apple Nigeria (EAN) Hangar, the first fully integrated Fixed Based Operations (FBO) and maintenance facility in Nigeria.

Hau Leung Lee Professor Lee Hau Leung has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Frontier Services Group Limited., with effect from 24 March 2014. He is the Thoma Professor of Operations, Information and Technology at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. His areas of specialisation include supply chain management, information technology, global logistics system design, inventory planning, and manufacturing strategy. He is the founding and current co-director of the Stanford Global Supply Chain Management Forum, an industry-academic consortium to advance the theory and practice of global supply chain management. He is also the faculty director of the Stanford Institute for Innovations in Developing Economies. Professor Lee was elected a member of the United States National Academy of Engineering in 2010. Professor Lee obtained his Bachelor of Social Science degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Hong Kong in 1974, his Master of Science degree in Operational Research from the London School of Economics in 1975, and his Master of Science and PhD degrees in Operations Research from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1983.