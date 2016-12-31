Name Description

Jianping Ma Mr. Ma Jianping is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Foods Ltd., since August 2015. He is currently a non-executive director of the Company and was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the Company in August 2015; and also as a director and the chairman of the board of COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Limited and a director of COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages (China) Investment Limited, both of which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ma joined COFCO Corporation and/or its subsidiaries (together but excluding the Company and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as “COFCO Group”) in 1986 and is currently a vice president of COFCO Corporation. Mr. Ma holds several directorships in certain subsidiaries in COFCO Group, including the deputy managing director of COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited. Currently, Mr. Ma is also the chairman of the board and a non-executive director of each of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited and COFCO Meat Holdings Limited, both of which are listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Ma served as a deputy manager of the Company from June 2003 to February 2008 and was an executive director of the Company from March 2007 to March 2008. Mr. Ma was also a non-executive director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited from August 2009 to March 2014. Mr. Ma was a director of COFCO Property (Group) Co., Ltd., a company listed in Shenzhen until December 2016, and also a non-executive director of Joy City Property Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, until January 2017. Mr. Ma graduated from University of International Business and Economics in China in July 1986 and subsequently received an Executive Master of Business Administration from the same university in December 2005, and he has extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate finance, investment and M&A, and business management.

Chengdong Zhou Mr. Zhou Chengdong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company since November 2016. Mr. Zhou joined the Company in February 2015 and is currently the head of the Company’s finance department. Mr. Zhou joined COFCO Corporation in 2006 and has served as a manager of infrastructure audit department of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong, and the deputy general manager of audit and supervision department of COFCO Meat Investment Company Limited. Prior to joining COFCO Corporation, Mr. Zhou worked in AIA and Lafarge Shui On Cement Limited. Mr. Zhou graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in Dalian with a Bachelor degree in accounting and holds a Master's degree in management studies from The University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr. Zhou is a certified internal auditor (CIA) and also holds a certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) issued by the Institute of Internal Auditors. Mr. Zhou has extensive experience in finance and auditing.

Guojin Jiang Mr. Jiang Guojin is Managing Director, Executive Director of China Foods Ltd., since September 2013 and is currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Jiang is also the chairman of the board and a non-executive director of Jiugui Liquor Co., Ltd., a company listed in Shenzhen. Mr. Jiang joined COFCO Group in 1989 and was the general manager of COFCO Malt (Dalian) Co., Ltd. from December 1995 to August 2000, the general manager of the Malt Division of China Foods (Beijing) Company from August 2000 to December 2007 and a deputy general manager of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong, as well as the general manager of the Brewing Materials Division of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited from December 2007 to July 2008. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Jiang was the general manager of COFCO Meat Investment Company Limited. Mr. Jiang graduated from Beijing Institute of Light Industry (now Beijing Technology and Business University) with a Bachelor’s degree in engineering and holds a degree of Executive Master of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School and has extensive experience in food business and general management with strong performance record.

Gang Chen Mr. Chen Gang is Deputy General Manager and General Manager - Kitchen Food Category Management Department of the company.He joined COFCO Group in 1994 and has held various management positions in the Company since 2008, including the general manager of each of the confectionery business unit, kitchen food business unit, chief legal counsel, procurement department, sales management east center and an assistant general manager of the Company. Mr. Chen has also served as a deputy general manager of the oilseeds processing unit of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Chen has over 20 years of experience in oils and oilseeds processing, edible oil trading, brand marketing, business model innovation and corporate management. Mr. Chen graduated from Peking University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in law, and from Tsinghua University with a Master of Business Administration degree. Mr. Chen also held a doctorate degree from Institute of Population and Labour Economics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Fei Xu Ms. Xu Fei is Deputy General Manager, General Manager - Human Resources of China Foods Ltd. She joined COFCO Corporation in 1997 and has been the deputy director of human resources department of COFCO Corporation. Ms. Xu joined the Company in October 2013 and has served as an assistant general manager of the Company. Ms. Xu has extensive experience in human resources management. Ms. Xu graduated from Beijing International Studies University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, and then from Hochschule Pforzheim University with a Master degree in economics.

Xiaohui Lu Mr. Lu Xiaohui is Assistant General Manager and General Manager - Audit and Supervision Department of the company. He was an executive director during September 2013 to August 2015 and served as the chief financial officer of the Company during September 2013 to March 2014. Mr. Lu joined COFCO Corporation in July 2008 and prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lu was the deputy general manager of the Performance Audit Division of the Audit and Supervision Department of COFCO Corporation and the deputy general manager of the Finance Department of China Grain and Logistics Corporation. Prior to joining COFCO Corporation, Mr. Lu worked at Vocation International CPAs (now known as Baker Tilly International) for more than six years. Mr. Lu has extensive experience in the area of accounting and auditing. Mr. Lu is a senior accountant, a PRC registered accountant and a PRC registered tax adviser as well as a member of China Institute of Internal Auditors (authorised by the Institute of Internal Auditors). He graduated from Tianjin Open University with a college diploma in finance and securities management, and subsequently graduated from Peking University with a Bachelor’s degree in economic.

Jixiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Jixiang is Assistant General Manager, Chief Operating Officer - Beverage Business of China Foods Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined COFCO Group in 1987, and has served as the deputy general manager of Hainan COFCO Coca-Cola since 1996 and the general manager of that company since 1999. In 2002, he was appointed as the general manager of Hunan COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Company Limited and was appointed as the general manager of Beijing Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd. in 2010. Mr. Zhang has extensive operations and management experience and has more than 20 years of experience in the beverage industry. Mr. Zhang graduated from China Agricultural University and holds a Master of Science degree in Agriculture.

Yi Zheng Mr. Zheng Yi is Chief Legal Counsel, General Manager - Legal Department of Chief Legal Counsel, General Manager - Legal Department since July 2014. He joined COFCO Corporation in 2001 and has served as the general manager of contract and corporate law division of the legal department of COFCO Corporation. Mr. Zheng has extensive experience in legal practice and management. Mr. Zheng graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and China University of Political Science and Law with a Master of Arts degree in laws.

Xiuju Luan Ms. Luan Xiuju is Executive Director of China Foods Ltd., since January 2017. She was appointed as an executive director of the Company in January 2017. Ms. Luan is currently a director and the chief executive officer of COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Limited, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Luan joined COFCO Group in 1989 and is currently also a director of certain subsidiaries of COFCO Group. Ms. Luan was an executive director of the Company during the period from March 2007 to September 2013 and the managing director of the Company during the period from February 2011 to September 2013. Ms. Luan graduated from Renmin University of China with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a Master of Arts degree in economics, and has extensive experience in food and beverage production, marketing and general management.

Kit Yee Liu Ms. Liu Kit Yee, Linda is an Company Secretary of the Company since 2004. During the year, Ms. Liu undertook not less than 15 hours of the relevant professional training to update her skills and knowledge.

Yelong Qin Mr. Qin Yelong is Non-Executive Director of the company since January 2017. Mr. Qin is currently a director of each of COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Limited and COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages (China) Investment Limited, both of which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Qin joined COFCO Group in 1992 and has held various management positions, including the vice president of COFCO International Limited during the period from September 2014 to November 2016, the deputy director of the strategy department of COFCO Corporation during the period from May 2013 to September 2014, and the general manager of COFCO Tunhe Co., Ltd., a company listed in Shanghai, during the period from September 2005 to May 2013. Mr. Qin graduated from Nanchang Institute of Aeronautical Technology (now Nanchang Hangkong University) with Bachelor degree in engineering and holds a Master’s degree in technologies and economics from Tsinghua University. Mr. Qin has over 20 years of experience in business management.

Jianping Xiao Ms. Xiao Jianping is Non-Executive Director of the company since January 2017. Ms. Xiao is currently a director of each of COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages Limited and COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages (China) Investment Limited, both of which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Xiao was the deputy general manager and the chief accountant of China Merchandise Reserve Management Center during the period from April to November 2016. Ms. Xiao joined The China Huafu Trade & Development Group Corp. in 1999, and has held various positions in the finance department. Ms. Xiao was the chief accountant and the finance manager of The China Huafu Trade & Development Group Corp. during the period from December 2013 to April 2016. Ms. Xiao graduated from Party School of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China majoring in economics and management. Ms. Xiao is a senior accountant and has extensive experience in finance and accounting.

Stephen Clark Mr. Stephen Edward Clark is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Foods Ltd. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in January 2005. Mr. Clark is a joint managing director of The Anglo Chinese Investment Company, Limited, the chairman of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and a member of the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission, a former director of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute and has served as an alternate member of the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Clark has extensive experience in corporate finance. Mr. Clark holds a joint honors degree of Bachelor in history and history of art from the University of Nottingham in England and a degree of Master in Business Administration from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Hung Kwan Li Mr. Li (Alfred) Hung Kwan is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Foods Ltd., since November 2008. Mr. Li was a member of each of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission and the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and an expert member of the Finance Committee of the Kowloon Canton Railway Corporation and an executive director and the chief finance officer of Hang Lung Group Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in economics and sociology from The University of Hong Kong, and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Mr. Li has more than 30 years of experience in finance and accounting.