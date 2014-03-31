Name Description

Kwong Yuk Li Mr. Li Kwong Yuk is Executive Chairman of the Board of Dingyi Group Investment Limited. He joined the Company as executive Director and chairman of the Company on 27 October 2011. He is also the chairman of the nomination committee (the “Nomination Committee”) and directors of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li is a businessman with over 11 years’ investment experience in the highway industry in The People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). He studied at Guangzhou Institute of Foreign Trade from 1978 to 1981. Mr. Li had worked on various investment projects in areas such as infrastructure and finance in Hong Kong and the PRC. He has 50% shareholding in Wincon International Limited (“Wincon International”), a company set up by Mr. Li and incorporated in Hong Kong, which is principally engaged in investment business in highways in the PRC. He is a sole director and the beneficial owner of Wincon Capital Investment Limited (“WCIL”), the controlling Shareholders, and also directors of various companies including Wincon International, Wincon Asset Management Limited, Dingyi Wantong Investment (HK) Limited, Dingyi Venture Capital (HK) Limited, Dingyi New Energy Investment Limited, Guangzhou Huan Long Expressway Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Dingyi Wantong Investment Co., Ltd.

Xiaonong Su Mr. Su Xiaonong is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Dingyi Group Investment Limited. He joined the Company as executive Director and chief executive officer of the Company (the “Chief Executive Officer”) on 27 October 2011. He is also a member of the remuneration committee (the “Remuneration Committee”) and directors of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Su graduated from East China College of Political Science and Law in 1986. He has been director or management of various venture capital, private equity and investment consultancy companies in the PRC, including worked at Shenzhen Gofar Investment Management Co., Ltd. from April 2003 to November 2007. Mr. Su currently works at Shenzhen Union Venture Capital Consulting Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Dingyi Wantong Investment Co., Ltd. He is also a partner and vice president of Shenzhen Dingyi Venture Capital L.P..

Sze Ming Cheung Mr. Cheung Sze Ming is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Dingyi Group Investment Limited. He joined the Company as executive Director and chief financial officer of the Company on 27 October 2011. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and directors of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheung has accumulated over 20 years’ working experience from the international audit firm and public listed companies. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Cheung is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was an audit manager in an international audit firm. Mr. Cheung was an executive director of Jackin International Holdings Limited (now known as AMCO United Holding Limited) (stock code: 630) during the period from April 2005 to December 2009.

Yutong Liu Ms. Liu Yutong is an Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Peking University Law School on 2003. Ms. Liu was worked at Tian Yuan Law Firm, Chinese Communist Youth League and Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd.. Ms. Liu worked as a Senior Partner of Beijing YR Law Firm from January 2013 to January 2017. She works as a Senior Consultant of Beijing Guosheng Law Firm since February 2017. Ms. Liu currently a director of Aerospace Harmony Wisdom Technologies Co., Ltd. (stock code: 837695), a company listed on New OTC (Over the Counter) Market of China.

Xiantao Zheng Mr. Zheng Xiantao is an Executive Director of the Company. He served as the vice general manager of (Beijing Union Power Technology Limited Company*) from March 2003 to November 2012, in which he was mainly responsible for the business of the Company in relation to sales and mergers and acquisitions. During his tenure with (Beijing Yin Wan Information Technology Limited Company*) from 2013 to 2015, Mr. Zheng served as the vice president and was responsible for internet finance related business. Mr. Zheng was an executive director of China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (“China Ruifeng”) (stock code: 527) from July 2015 to June 2016, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Following of his resignation as an executive director of China Ruifeng and until December 2016, he was a senior consultant of China Ruifeng and provided consultation services for the new energy business and financing of China Ruifeng. Mr. Zheng has years of experience in doing mergers and acquisitions in capital markets and in dealing with various types of financial instruments.

Kwong Leung Chan Mr. Chan Kwong Leung (Eric) is Company Secretary of Dingyi Group Investment Limited since September 30, 2013. He has also been appointed as authorized representative of the Company. Mr. Chan is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Kuangyu Cao Mr. Cao Kuangyu is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics from the University of Hunan and a Master Degree in Financial Management from the University of London. Mr. Cao has extensive experience in the areas of banking and finance. He worked in Bank of China, Hunan Province branch for the period from July 1981 to February 1996 and his last position was the deputy president of the branch. For the period from February 1996 to September 1999, Mr. Cao was the deputy general manager of Bank of China, Singapore branch. For the period from September 1999 to September 2003, he was the president of China Citic Bank, Shenzhen branch. Then he worked as the managing director of the investment banking division of BOCI Asia Limited from September 2003 to September 2007. Mr. Cao is currently an independent non-executive director of JLF Investment Company Limited (stock code: 472), Huili Resources (Group) Limited (stock code: 1303), Dongwu Cement International Limited (stock code: 695) and Junefield Department Store Group Limited (stock code: 758), all of which are companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was a non-executive director of Continental Holdings Limited (stock code: 513) from April 2010 to December 2011, and an independent non-executive director of Simsen International Corporation Limited (stock code: 993) from April 2010 to June 2010 and King Stone Energy Group Limited (stock code: 663) from February 2010 to April 2012, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Shiu Ki Chow Mr. Chow Shiu Ki is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dingyi Group Investment Limited. He is also chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Chow has accumulated years of working experience in auditing, accounting and corporate finance areas. He holds a Master Degree in Professional Accounting. Mr. Chow is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has worked for various private and listed companies at senior management level. Mr. Chow was an independent nonexecutive director of China Oriental Culture Group Limited (“China Oriental”, stock code: 2371) during the period from January 2008 to May 2011. He is currently the financial controller of a renowned local travel agency and an independent non-executive director of China Assurance Finance Group Limited (“China Assurance”, stock code: 8090). Both China Oriental and China Assurance are companies listed on the Stock Exchange.