Wen Fu Chi Mr. Chi Wen Fu is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for overall strategic planning and key operating decisions. Mr. Chi started his law firm in Fuzhou in 1995, in which he was the Managing Partner. Prior to that, Mr. Chi joined Fuzhou Justice Bureau Commerce Law Office after qualifying as a lawyer in the PRC in 1989. In early 1998, Mr. Chi originated an initial research on organic agricultural production and funded a R&D project on microbial compound fertilisers. Mr. Chi is a graduate of Chemical Analysis and Law. Mr. Chi established the Group in 2000.

Sai Chit Shum Mr. Shum Sai Chit is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shum was the managing director of Go Modern Limited which was principally engaged in manufacturing of textile products and trading activities. In 1984, Mr. Shum joined Fujian Textiles Import and Export Corporation as a manager to oversee importing and exporting of textile products. Mr. Shum graduated from Longxi Finance Training College, majoring in Consumer Product Pricing and Statistics. Mr. Shum joined the Group in January 2002. Mr. Shum is currently an executive director of Group Sense (International) Limited (stock code: 601).

Sai Wai Luk Mr. Luk Sai Wai is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Luk is responsible for financial, management accounting and secretarial affairs of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, He was appointed as financial controller for several listed companies in Hong Kong. He has over 20 years of experience in finance and management. Mr. Luk holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Hong Kong Baptist University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Strathclyde. He is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of Society of Registered Financial Planners, Hong Kong. Mr. Luk joined the Group in May 2010.

Bi Fen Chi Ms. Chi Bi Fen is Group Vice President, Executive Director of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Chi was the Deputy General Manager of an electronics equipment company over 17 years. She has an extensive experience in accounting, taxation and finance in the PRC for more than 15 years. She is a graduate of Accounting and Finance. Ms. Chi has joined the Group since March 2000. Ms. Chi is currently an executive director of Group Sense International Limited.

Sze Wan Hon Ms. Hon Sze Wan is Group Vice President - Investor Relations at Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. She is responsible for financial communications and investor relations strategy. Miss Hon has over 10 years of experience in marketing, corporate development and communications, investor relations, media management, event coordination and online development. Prior to joining the Group, she held various senior management positions with listed companies in Hong Kong and the United States. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Australian Graduate School of Management, University of New South Whales. Miss Hon joined the Group in December 2011.

King Sang Cheng Mr. Cheng King Sang is Member - Senior Management at Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng was appointed as the Representative of the Municipal People Congress of Baishan City in Jilin Province for a period of five years, between 2007 and 2012. Mr. Cheng has over 20 years of experience in corporate management. Mr. Cheng joined Top Eminent Industrial Limited as a Director in Hong Kong from 1989 to 1993. He was the Chairman of Fujian Top Eminent General Electrical Company Limited since 1999. He is a graduate of Corporate Management. Mr. Cheng has joined the Group since 2008.

Jing Chao Chi Mr. Chi Jing Chao is Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall corporate activities. Mr. Chi worked in various subsidiaries of the Group and has 10 years of experience in corporate affairs. Mr. Chi is a graduate of Administrative Management from College of Adult Education, Xiamen University. Mr. Chi joined the Group in August 2004.

Qingzhi Du Mr. Du Qingzhi is Member - Senior Management at Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the Magnesium Product Business of the Group. Mr. Du majored in metal metallurgy with over 30 years of experience in metallurgy and magnesium industries. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Supervisor of a magnesium factory in Hau Shan, the Factory-in-Charge of Lin Jiang Magnesium Holdings Limited, and the Production Manager of German Stolfig Group – Automobile Parts and Components. Mr. Du joined the Group in 2008.

Man Ching Lee Ms. Lee Man Ching is Assistant to Chief Executive Officer of the Group of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. Ms. Lee has over 10 years of experience in human resources and administrative management. Ms. Lee holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and a Master’s Degree in Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries. Ms. Lee joined the Group in August 2004.

Yongxiang Wang Mr. Wang Yongxiang is Group Senior Engineer of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang majored in planning and surveying of mining industry with over 20 years of experience in planning and mining. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Production Technician and Engineer at Donghai serpentine mine in Jiangsu Province, and the Factory-in-Charge of Sulfuric Acid of Jiangsu Longteng Petrochemical Company Limited. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2007.

Ren Sheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Ren Sheng is Group Director - Corporation Management of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for corporate management and planning. Mr. Zhang has over 10 years of experience in corporate management and business planning. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from School of Business of Wuhan University. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in July 2008.

Jianhui Zhou Mr. Zhou Jianhui is Member - Senior Management at Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the Fertiliser Business of the Group. Mr. Zhou majored in agriculture with over 20 years of experience in mining and agricultural fertilisers industries. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Technician at Donghai serpentine mine in Jiangsu Province, the Deputy Manager of Jiangsu Le He He Fertiliser Company Limited, and the Factory-in-Charge of Fertiliser of Jiangsu Longteng Petrochemical Company Limited. Mr. Zhou joined the Group in 2007.

Mengyong Guo Mr. Guo Mengyong is Non-Executive Director of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. He a Deputy General Manager of Fujian Changsheng Wireless Technology Development Company Limited. He is responsible for electronic engineering technical management. Fujian Changsheng Wireless Technology Development Company Limited is principally engaged in production of electronic products and communication devices. Mr. Guo joined Fuzhou Capacitors Factory as a Technician in 1976. From 1993 onwards, He worked at Fuzhou Meters Group Company as an Engineer and later promoted to the Deputy Factory Manager in 1996, in charging of technical quality control. In 2000, Mr. Guo joined Fujian Wireless Group Company as Deputy General Manager and was responsible for quality management. He is a graduate of Industrial Enterprise Management. Mr. Guo has joined the Group since February 2011.

Ping Man Kwong Mr. Kwong Ping Man CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited. He is Director of O’Park Corporate Services Limited which provides corporate advisory services. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kwong served as the Chief Financial Officer of various companies for almost 7 years. Mr. Kwong has over 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and administration. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Professional Accounting from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a member of CPA Australia, fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries. Mr. Kwong is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited (stock code: 1181), Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 907), Yat Sing Holdings Ltd. and Group Sense International Limited.

Chi Kit Lau Mr. Lau Chi Kit is Independent Non-Executive Director of Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited., with effect from 29 April 2014. He is an executive director of Chinlink International Holdings Limited. He retired from The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (“HSBC”) in December 2000 after more than 35 years of service. Among the major positions in HSBC, he was the assistant general manager and head of Personal Banking Hong Kong and assistant general manager and head of Strategic Implementation, Asia-Pacific Region. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers (“Institute”). He was the chairman of the Institute’s Executive Committee (from January 1999 to December 2000). He is currently the honorary advisor of the Institute’s Executive Committee. He served as a member on a number of committees appointed by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, including the Advisory Council on the Environment (from October 1998 to December 2001), the Advisory Committee on Human Resources Development in the Financial Services Sector (from June 2000 to May 2001), the Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (from January 2000 to December 2003), the Environment and Conservation Fund Committee (from August 2000 to October 2006), the Innovation and Technology Fund (Environment) Projects Vetting Committee (from January 2000 to December 2004) and the Law Reform Commission’s Privacy Sub-committee (from February 1990 to March 2006). He also served as chairman of the Business Environment Council Limited (from September 1998 to December 2001). Currently, he is also an independent non-executive director of Highlight China IoT International Limited (formerly known as Ford Glory Group Holdings Limited) (stock code: 1682), Royale Furniture Holdings Limited (stock code: 1198) and Leoch International (Holdings) Limited.