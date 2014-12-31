Name Description

Pak Hoo Kwan Mr. Pak Hoo Kwan is Executive Chairman of the Board of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Board on 11 August 2000. He is responsible for the overall business strategy of the Group. Mr. Kwan has extensive experience in corporate management, strategic planning, marketing management, financial advisory and banking. An MBA graduate from The Murdoch University of Perth, Australia and a BBA graduate from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Kwan is also a fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants, UK, a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, a Certified Professional Marketer (HK) and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing. Mr. Kwan is a firm believer in youth education and development. He is a John Harvard fellow of the Harvard University, US; a member of the Harvard University Asia Center Advisory Committee; a member of the Court of City University of Hong Kong; an honorary fellow of The Open University of Hong Kong; a trustee of New Asia College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; and an advisory professor of Nanjing University. Mr. Kwan is also an honorary advisor of several higher education institutions, including the LiPACE of The Open University of Hong Kong and the Academy of Oriental Studies of Peking University. Furthermore, Mr. Kwan is appointed as an honorary advisor of the Fong Yun Wah Foundation and the China Charity Federation. In December 2009, Mr. Kwan was named “Entrepreneur of the Year 2009” in the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards as organised by Enterprise Asia, which recognised his outstanding entrepreneurial success and significant contributions to economic life and society. Mr. Kwan is the chairman of CASH. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee, as well as a member of the remuneration committee of CASH.

Chi Ming Chan Mr. Chan Chi Ming, CPA, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of CASH Financial Services Group Ltd., with effect from 1 August 2017. Mr Chan will be in charge of the overall business development and management of the Group. Mr Chan has more than 20 years of experience in the field of investment banking and corporate finance, securities and futures brokerage, asset and wealth management, auditing and accounting. Mr Chan holds a Professional Certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Stanford University, a Master Degree of Business Administration from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a Master Degree of Arts in Psychology from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Mr Chan was an executive director and chief executive officer of the Company from January 2009 to April 2014. Mr Chan has not held any other directorships in listed public companies during the three years preceding the date of this announcement.

Ping-wah Law Mr. Ping-wah Law is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Board on 11 August 2000. He is in charge of the Group’s overall financial and accounting management. Mr Law has extensive experience in financial management and accountancy. He received a Master of Business Administration Degree from The University of Warwick, UK. He is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Mr Law is also an executive director and chief financial officer of CASH.

Kwok-hung Chan Prof. Kwok Hung Chan (Hilton) is Chief Executive Officer of Algo Finance Group a subsidiary of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in December 2013. He is responsible for overseeing the Group’s Algorithmic Trading business. He is an expert in computer forensics and information intelligence with application in IT-Business strategies, corporate IT architectural design and information communication technology infrastructure development. Dr Chan received a Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Information System Management from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Wai-yin Shum Ms. Wai-yin Shum is Chief Operating Officer- Investment Services Group of CASH Financial Services Group Ltd. She is in charge of the Group’s overall operations. She has extensive experience in compliance, risk management and credit control, and operations. Ms Shum received a Master of Professional Accounting Degree from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) Degree in Finance from the Hong Kong Baptist University.

Hin-sing Ho Mr. Hin-sing Ho is Managing Director of CASH Trinity Bullion a subsidiary of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in September 2014. He is responsible for the business development of the bullion trading market of the Group. He has extensive experience in wealth management and business development. Mr. Ho received a Master of Science Degree in Financial Engineering from The City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor in Actuarial Science Degree from University of Toronto, Canada.

Hon-ming Wong Mr. Hon-ming Wong is Financial Controller of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in March 2000. He has extensive experiences in the field of accounting and auditing. Mr. Wong is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy from The City University of Hong Kong.

Tsz cheung Ho Mr. Ho Tsz Cheung Jack is an Executive Director of the Company. He is appointed as an executive director of the Company. He will be in charge of corporate and business development of the Group. He is currently the Director of Corporate and Strategic Investment of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited (“CASH”, the holding company of the Company) in charge of the corporate management of CASH. Mr Ho has extensive experience in the fields of business development, operations and management. Mr Ho received a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Teng Hin Kwan Mr. Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Director of Corporate and Strategic Investment of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited (“CASH”, the holding company of the Company) in charge of the corporate development and investment projects of CASH. Mr Kwan has extensive experience in the fields of corporate and strategic management, private equity and investment management. Mr Kwan received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Johns Hopkins University, United States. He is a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Siu-fei Chan Ms. Siu-fei Chan is General Manager- Service Assurance of CASH Financial Services Group Ltd. She joined the Group in February 1998. She is responsible for the management of various teams of account executives and relationship managers of the Group and providing premium brokerage services for the clients. She has extensive experience in business operations of the securities brokerage industry. Ms. Chan received a Bachelor of Business Studies Degree in Management from the National University of Ireland.

Lok-sze Cho Ms. Rozina Lok-sze Cho is Head- E-Commerce and Strategic Business Development of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. She joined the Group in August 1997. She is responsible for the electronic trading and strategic businesses of the Group. She has extensive financial services experience in electronic trading, marketing, compliance and operations. She received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from McGill University in Canada majoring in marketing.

Wai-ling Hui Ms. Wai-ling Hui is Head of Legal and Compliance of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. She joined the Group in September 2009. She assumes the overall responsibility for the legal and compliance of the Group. Ms. Hui received a Bachelor of Laws and Business Studies (LLB) Degree from The University of Birmingham, UK, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong. She is also a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong.

Pak-leung Kwan Mr. Kwan Pak-leung is Deputy Chief Operating Officer- Investment Services Group of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in March 1998. He assumes the overall responsibility for the operation support to the retail brokerage services. He has extensive experience in equity dealings, operations and financial products. He is an ordinary member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Mr. Kwan is a responsible officer of Celestial Securities and Celestial Commodities.

Ka-Kin Law Mr. Ka-Kin Law is Chief Operating Officer of Algo Finance Group a subsidiary of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in December 2014. He is in charge of the Group’s Algorithmic operations, infrastructure and business development. Mr. Law has more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry covering both buy and sell sides. He is an all-round expert specialising in areas of research, investment advisory, strategic planning and business management. Mr. Law received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from The City of London Polytechnic, UK and is a fellow member of Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Ka-ho Tam Mr. Ka-ho TAM is Head of Wealth Management and Investment Services of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in September 2013. He is in charge of the Group’s Wealth Management and Investment Services. He has extensive experience in investment services. Mr. Tam received a Master of Philosophy Degree and a Bachelor of Science Degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is a responsible officer of CASH Wealth Management.

Wing-hang Yan Mr. Wing-hang Yan is Head of Information Technology of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in September 1998. He is responsible for all computer system and operation issues of the Group. He has extensive experience in computer and information technology in the financial services industry. Mr. Yan received a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Computer Science from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Ho-yin Yiu Mr. Ho-yin Yiu is Head of Asset Management of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Group in April 2006. He is in charge of the Group’s asset management services. He has extensive relevant experience in the financial services field. Mr. Yiu received a Bachelor of Economics Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a responsible officer of CASH Asset Management and CASH Wealth Management.

Wing-sheung Luke Ms. Wing-sheung Luke, FCIS, is Company Secretary of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. She joined the Group in May 2000. She has extensive listed company secretarial experience. She is a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, UK and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. In addition to taking the role as company secretary of the Company, Ms Luke is also the company secretary of CASH.

Shu-shing Cheng Mr. Shu-shing Cheng is Non-Executive Independent Director of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Board on 18 September 2002. Mr. Cheng has extensive experience in watch manufacturing industry and is the managing director of a watch manufacturing and trading company in Hong Kong. He is an honorary fellow of The Professional Validation Centre of Hong Kong Business Sector and a member of Young Industrialists Council Ltd. Mr. Cheng was the winner of The Young Industrialist Awards for the year 1992, a member of The Watches and Clocks Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the president of the Lions Club of Tuen Mun and the President of Love U All Charitable Foundation. He was the chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Limited and is currently an advisor of the Federation. Mr. Cheng is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Kwok-hung Lo Mr. Kwok-hung Lo is Non-Executive Independent Director of CASH Financial Services Group Limited. He joined the Board on 27 September 2005. Mr. Lo has extensive experience in the accounting, auditing and finance field. He received a Master of Business Administration Degree from The Oklahoma City University, US and a Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB) from The University of London, UK. Mr. Lo is a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lo is also a Certified Financial Consultant of US and a member of the Audit Committee.