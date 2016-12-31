Name Description

Kwok Keung Chan Dr. Chan Kwok Keung (Charles) is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 January 2015. Dr. Charles CHAN Kwok Keung, was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 1 April 2011. Dr. Chan serves as the Chairman of the Board and the chairman of the Executive Committee since January 2015 and as a member of the Remuneration Committee since February 2015. Dr. Chan has over 36 years of international corporate management experience in the construction and the property sectors, as well as in strategic investments. He resigned as the chairman and executive director of ITC Corporation Limited, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) on 28 March 2017. Dr. Chan holds an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws and a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. Dr. Chan is a director of Young Lion Holdings Limited, Young Lion Acquisition Co. Limited and Shaw Brothers Limited, all of which are shareholders of the Company.

Po On Lee Mr. Lee Po On (Mark) serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lee joined the Company on 1 February 2007. Mr. Lee was appointed as the Group General Manager in September 2009 and was re-titled as the Group Chief Executive Officer in January 2015. He was appointed as Executive Director in March 2010. Mr. Lee also serves as a member of the Executive Committee and the Risk Committee. In addition, he holds directorships in a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lee is a non-executive director/ independent director of Hanwell Holdings Limited and a non-executive director and independent director of Tat Seng Packing Group Limited, both of which are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange Limited. Before joining TVB and during the period from late 1987 to January 2007, Mr. Lee worked as an executive director of a listed consortium engaged in real estate, hotel, media, entertainment and retail business in Hong Kong and overseas. During 1992 to 1996, Mr. Lee also took up the position of executive director and CEO of Asia Television Limited which was a former affiliate of the consortium. During the early period from 1977 to 1987, Mr. Lee worked with KPMG, an international accounting firm, in various offices including Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Shanghai. Mr. Lee is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ruigang Li Mr. Li Ruigang is a Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company and the Vice Chairman of the Board on 17 October 2016. In addition, Mr. Li holds directorships in two subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li is the Founding Chairman of CMC Capital Partners and CMC Holdings (together with its affiliates, called “CMC”). Mr. Li has rich operational experience and in-depth insight into China’s media and entertainment industry. Mr. Li is a pioneer in establishing extensive international partnerships, and has led CMC in the creation of many industry champions across the areas of media, entertainment, sports, Internet, mobile, and lifestyle. Mr. Li is a non-executive director of WPP, a world leader in marketing communications which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Li is a member of the Chinese Football Association’s Executive Committee and a board member of Special Olympics. Mr. Li is also the Honorary Chairman of Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co. Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Li is the chairman and a non-executive director of Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited and is a non-executive director of IMAX China Holding, Inc., both of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Li was formerly the chairman and president of Shanghai Media Group (“SMG”) in China for more than ten years, and had successfully transformed SMG from a provincial broadcaster into a media conglomerate with a comprehensive business scope, including the A-share listed Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co. Ltd. and China Business Network. Mr. Li was also Chief of Staff of Shanghai Municipal Government. Mr. Li holds a Master Degree of Arts and a Bachelor Degree of Arts of Journalism from Fudan University. Mr. Li is a director of Young Lion Holdings Limited, Young Lion Acquisition Co. Limited and Shaw Brothers Limited, all of which are shareholders of the Company.

Yau Kee Mak Mr. Mak Yau Kee (Adrian) is a Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Television Broadcasts Ltd since November 2004. He joined TVB as CFO and Company Secretary in November 2004. Mr. Mak holds directorships in a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to his current positions, Mr. Mak was CFO of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, between 2001 and 2003, and CFO of CyberCity Holdings Limited between 2000 and 2001. Between 1992 and 2000, Mr. Mak served as an associate director in the Corporate Finance Division at the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. Between 1983 and 1992, Mr. Mak worked at various offices of KPMG (Hong Kong, London and Birmingham offices). He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Shin Keong Cheong Mr. Cheong Shin Keong serves as General Manager - Broadcasting, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 1 January 2015. Mr. Cheong serves as a member of the Executive Committee and the Risk Committee. In addition, he holds directorships in a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheong joined the Company as Controller, Marketing & Sales in March 1989 and assumed the duties of General Manager in April 2004. He is responsible for marketing and sales function under Hong Kong TV broadcasting, as well as Hong Kong digital media business. Mr. Cheong has extensive experience in the advertising and marketing industry and contributes actively to the professional development of marketing in Hong Kong through leading marketing industry bodies. He is a Fellow and Executive Committee Member of the Hong Kong Management Association as well as a Fellow and Hong Kong Regional Board President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Shu Hung Chan Mr. Chan Shu Hung is a Deputy General Manager of the Company. He was appointed as Deputy General Manager (Legal and International Operations) in July 2016. He joined TVB as General Counsel in May 2010 and was appointed as Assistant General Manager in December 2012. He is responsible for international operations and legal and regulatory matters of the Company. Mr. Chan holds directorships in a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Chan has had extensive experience in television and telecommunications industries. He worked at Asia Television Limited from 1994 to 1999, and i-Cable Communications Limited from 1999 to 2010. Mr. Chan received Master of Laws degrees from City University of Hong Kong, Renmin University of China and University of Strathclyde of United Kingdom respectively. He is a solicitor of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (not currently in private practice).

Chi Hak To Mr. Chi Hak To is a Deputy General Manager of the Company. He was appointed as Deputy General Manager (Programme and Production) in July 2016 and is responsible for Programming and Production Divisions. Mr. To served in TVB Network Vision Limited, an associate of the Company, as CEO between 2012 and 2014, and joined TVB as Programme Controller and Assistant to Group CEO in January 2015, as Assistant General Manager in October 2015 and promoted to his current position in July 2016. Mr. To has had extensive experience in the media industry in Hong Kong, ranging from newspapers, publishing, advertising, radio, to pay and free TV. Before joining TVB, he was in various management positions overseeing production and programming in Asia Television Limited between 1996 and 1999; i-Cable Communications Limited between 2002 and 2005; and now TV between 2008 and 2012.

Wen Chi Chen Mr. Chen Wen Chi is an Non-Executive Director of Television Broadcasts Ltd., with effect from February 3, 2012. Mr. Chen was an Alternate Director to his wife, Ms. Cher Wang Hsiueh Hong, a Non-executive Director of the Company, between 13 May 2011 and 3 February 2012, the date on which he ceased to act. He serves as a member of the Executive Committee and holds directorships in certain subsidiaries of the Company in Taiwan. Mr. Chen is a director of both VIA Technologies, Inc. and HTC Corp., as well as the chairman of Xander International Corporation. Shares of all of the above three companies are listed in Taiwan. Mr. Chen has been the president and the CEO of VIA Technologies, Inc. since 1992. Mr. Chen also holds seats on several industry advisory bodies, and has been a member of the World Economic Forum for over ten years. He holds an MSEE degree from National Taiwan University and an MSCS degree from the California Institute of Technology. Mr. Chen is a director of both Young Lion Holdings Limited and Shaw Brothers Limited, which are shareholders of the Company.

Mona Fong Ms. Mona Fong is a Non-Executive Director of Television Broadcasts Ltd., with effective April 1, 2012. She also known as Lee Mong Lan and wife of the late Sir Run Run Shaw, has been a Director of the Company since October 1988. She was appointed as Deputy Chairperson on 25 October 2000, as Acting Managing Director and Managing Director on 31 May 2006 and 1 January 2009 respectively. Ms. Fong retired as Deputy Chairperson and Managing Director of the Company on 31 March 2012 and was re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 April 2012. Ms. Fong is the chairperson and managing director of the Shaw group of companies. She is also the chairperson of The Shaw Foundation Hong Kong Limited, The Shaw Prize Foundation Limited and The Sir Run Run Shaw Charitable Trust and a member of the Board of Trustees of Shaw College of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

To Hui Mr. Thomas Hui To is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hui was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 23 April 2015. He serves as a member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Hui is the president, chief strategy officer and an executive director of CMC Holdings Limited. Mr. Hui is a non-executive director of Shaw Brothers Holdings Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Hui was formerly the managing director of Gravity Corporation, a media holding company. Prior to that, Mr. Hui was an independent non-executive director of KingSoft Corporation Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Before that, Mr. Hui was the president, chief operation officer and an executive director of GigaMedia Limited, a company listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Prior to that, Mr. Hui also was a non-executive director of JC Entertainment Corporation, a Korean online game company listed on the KOSDAQ stock market. He was an executive director in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Hong Kong, and an investment banker at Merrill Lynch & Co. as well as serving as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Mr. Hui holds a Master Degree of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and a Bachelor Degree of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Mr. Hui is a director of Young Lion Holdings Limited, Young Lion Acquisition Co. Limited and Shaw Brothers Limited, all of which are shareholders of the Company.

Hsien Pin Lee Mr. Lee Hsien Pin (Anthony) has serves as Non-Executive Director of Television Broadcasts Ltd. Mr. Lee was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 3 February 2012. Mr. Lee was an Alternate Director to Mrs. Christina Lee Look Ngan Kwan, his mother, a former Non-executive Director of the Company, between 3 September 2002 and 3 February 2012. Mr. Lee serves as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Lee is a director of Hysan Development Company Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, and a director of Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited. He is also a director and a substantial shareholder of Australian-listed Beyond International Limited. Mr. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Wing Yan Lo Dr. William Lo Wing Yan, Ph.D., JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 11 February 2015. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 11 February 2015. Dr. Lo serves as the chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Risk Committee. Dr. Lo is the vice chairman of Lovable International Holdings Limited which owns one of the largest toys and children products distribution networks in China. Dr. Lo serves as an independent non-executive director of CSI Properties Limited, SITC International Holdings Company Limited, Jingrui Holdings Limited and Ronshine China Holdings Limited, all of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Lo is also an independent non-executive director of Nam Tai Property Inc. which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Dr. Lo is an experienced executive in the TMT (technology, media and telecommunications) and the consumer sectors. He started his career in McKinsey & Company Inc. as a management consultant and held senior positions in China Unicom, Hongkong Telecom, Citibank HK, I.T Limited and South China Media Group in the past. Dr. Lo graduated from Cambridge University with a M. Phil. Degree in Pharmacology and a Ph.D. Degree in Molecular Neuroscience. Dr. Lo is the founding governor of the Charles K. Kao Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease and the ISF Academy as well as the present chairman of Junior Achievement HK.

Ching Fai Or Dr. Or Ching Fai SBS, JP, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Television Broadcasts Ltd. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 6 December 2012. He serves as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Risk Committee, as well as a member of the Audit Committee. Dr. Or is the chairman, an executive director and the chief executive officer of China Strategic Holdings Limited, a vice-chairman and an independent non-executive director of G-Resources Group Limited, the chairman and an independent non-executive director of Esprit Holdings Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, and Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited, all of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Or is also a non-executive director and deputy chairman of Aquis Entertainment Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Dr. Or has rich experiences in insurance, banking and financial services industries. He was formerly the general manager and a director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, the chairman of HSBC Insurance Limited, the chief executive and vice chairman of Hang Seng Bank Limited, and the chairman of Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited and Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited. He was also the chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks. Dr. Or graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Psychology. He was awarded a Silver Bauhinia Star from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Honorary University Fellow from the University of Hong Kong in 2009, and is a Justice of the Peace.

Chia-Ling Wang Prof. Caroline Wang Chia-Ling is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Professor Wang was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 1 April 2015. She serves as a member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee. Professor Wang is Professor of Business Practice at Business School of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She was appointed as Adjunct Professor at HKUST in 2003 when she was the highest ranked Asian women executive at IBM globally. She had over 25 years of experiences with IBM in the US and across Asia Pacific. Among the various management roles she held while based in the US, Japan, and Greater China, Professor Wang had been Vice President of Marketing as well as Vice President of Business Transformation and Information Technology. Professor Wang was awarded a Master’s Degree of Science from Harvard University and a Master’s Degree of Arts from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.