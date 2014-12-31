Name Description

Chengwei Liu Mr. Liu Chengwei is the Executive Chairman of the Board of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. Mr Liu is the Chairman of the Company and is a director of Grand Pharm (China), the principal subsidiary of the Company. Mr Liu is also a director of Huadong Medicine Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr Liu has over 10 years of financial and management experience in the PRC. Mr Liu is currently the General Manager of the Pharmaceutical Industry Division of China Grand Enterprises Incorporation (“China Grand”) and a director of China Grand. Mr Liu worked for General Electric Company’s China subsidiaries for 5 years before joining China Grand in 2001. Mr Liu holds a bachelor degree in International Economics from Peking University and a master degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School.

Yan Shao Dr. Shao Yan is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shao was appointed executive director of the Company in October 2008 and is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dr Shao is responsible for overseeing the entire operations, investing and financing, merger and acquisition and investor relationship management of the Company. Dr Shao has over 20 years of experience in corporate management and venture capital investment. Dr Shao holds a master degree in Business Administration from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University and a doctor degree (PhD) in Management from School of Politics and International Studies of Beijing Normal University.

Bo Hu Mr. Hu Bo is the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. He was appointed executive director of the Company in July 2008. Mr. Hu has over 10 years of experience in network project management and property management. Mr Hu is currently the deputy general manager of a real estate company in the PRC. Mr Hu holds a bachelor degree in Applied Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering from University of Toronto, and a master degree in Business Administration from New York Institute of Technology.

Zhanqi Niu Dr. Niu Zhanqi has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Nankai University and a doctoral degree (PhD) in pharmaceutics from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University. Dr. Niu has more than 10 years’ experience in pharmaceutical research and development. He is currently an executive president of the Pharmaceutical Management Headquarters of China Grand Enterprises Incorporation (“China Grand”), which is a company established in China -2- and is controlled and ultimately and beneficially owned by Mr. Hu Kaijun, a controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”)) of the Company. He has also been a director of Huadong Medicine Company Limited (“Huadong Medicine”), which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000963), since June 2016. Huadong Medicine is owned as to approximately 41.77 % by China Grand as at the date of this announcement, and is therefore a connected person (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

Yonghua Feng Mr. Feng Yonghua is the General Manager of Zhejiang Xianle, a subsidiary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. Mr. Feng is responsible for overseeing the entire operation of Zhejiang Xianle., he has over 20 years of experience of general management. Mr Feng holds a practicing pharmacist license in the PRC.

Xiaofeng Shi Mr. Shi Xiaofeng is Director and General Manager of Grand Pharm (China), a subsidiary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shi is responsible for overseeing the entire operations and management of Grand Pharm (China), he has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry management. Mr Shi used to work for Schering-Plough and Pharmacia as senior management before joining the Group. Mr Shi holds a medical degree from Medical School of Southeast University and a EMBA degree at China Europe International Business School.

Guofan Xie Mr. Xie Guofan is the Director of Grand Pharma (China), a subsidiary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. since 1994. Mr Xie is responsible for overseeing entire operations and management of Grand Pharm (China), he has over 30 years of experience in corporate management and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Mr Xie holds a practicing pharmacist license in the PRC.

Bangguo Zhang Mr. Zhang Bangguo is the Director of Zhejiang Xianle of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited. He used to work for Grand Pharm (China) as senior management and has over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry and sales and marketing. Mr. Zhang is responsible for overseeing the entire operation and management of Zhejiang Xianle. Mr. Zhang holds a MBA degree at Huazhong University of Science & Technology and holds a practicing pharmacist license in the PRC.

Tin Chung Foo Mr. Foo Tin Chung (Victor) is the Company Secretary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in September 2011 as the Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Foo holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Information System in the University of New South Wales in Australia and a master degree in Business Administration in Australia Graduate School of Management. He is a member of the Australia Society of Certified Practising Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr Foo is an executive director of Jinheng Automotive Safety Technology Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of Shandong Luoxin Pharmacy Stock Company Limited, which both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Kai Lo Mr. Lo Kai (Lawrence) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lo was appointed independent non-executive director of the Company in June 2008. Mr Lo has over 25 years of experience in wealth and asset management business. Currently, he is the CEO of UBP Asia Limited. Prior to that, he was the CEO of BSI-Generali Asia (“BSI”) and was responsible for wealth management and asset management activities in Asia. Prior to BSI, he was the CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia, Head of Asset Management and Private Banking Asia for Banque Paribas from 1993 to 2000. Mr Lo holds a Master of Science degree in Economics at London School of Economics and Political Science.

Geng Pei Dr. Pei Geng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. He was appointed independent non-executive director of the Company in May 2011. Dr Pei holds a bachelor degree in Medicine and clinically became a neurosurgeon after graduation from Beijing Capital University of Medicine, China. Dr Pei also holds a licentiate degree in Medical Sciences from Uppsala University, Sweden and a PhD degree in neuroscience from University of Würzburg, Germany. Dr Pei is currently working in Multiway Trading Intl., USA and its Beijing branch.