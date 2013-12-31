Name Description

Weilong Ye Mr. Ye Weilong has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of COSCO International Holdings Limited, with effect from 18 March 2016. He is executive vice president of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, executive director of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited(listed in Hong Kong and the PRC) (re-designated from non-executive director since May 2014), chairman of China COSCO Bulk Shipping (Group) Co., Ltd. and COSCO West Asia FZE. Mr. Ye was the executive director and chairman of the Board of the Company for the period from February 2012 to September 2013. Mr. Ye had been the assistantto general manager, deputy general manager and general manager of Shanghai International Freight Forwarding Company, the general manager of COSCO Shanghai International Freight Co., Ltd.andCOSCO International Freight Co., Ltd., the managing director of COSCO Logistic Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager and chairman of COSCO Container Lines Co., Ltd., the chairman of COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. (listed in the PRC), the deputy general manager of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company*). Mr. Ye has over 20 years of experience in shipping industry and over 10 years of experience in logistics management and also has extensive experience in corporate operational management, strategic operation and management of international cargo transportation and modern logistics. He obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the MBA program jointly organised by Shanghai Maritime College and Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands and a Doctoral degree in Transportation Planning and Management from Dalian Maritime University, and is a senior economist. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ye has not held any directorship in other listed public companies whether in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years preceding the date of appointment.

Jianhui Zhu Mr. Zhu Jianhui is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is director and president of COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Limited (the intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company)and director of two subsidiaries of the Company. He had been the manager of China Ocean Shipping Agency Nantong (Penavico Nantong), the deputy general manager of China Ocean Shipping Agency (Shanghai),the deputy general manager of China Ocean Shipping Agency head office, the deputy general manager of COSCO Logistics Co., Ltd., the general manager of China Ocean Shipping Tally Company and the general manager of Dalian Ocean Shipping Company. Mr. Zhu possesses extensive professional knowledge in ocean shipping and logistics management and also has rich experience in corporate operation and management. Mr. Zhu was graduated from Shanghai Maritime College (now known as Shanghai Maritime University) and obtained a Master’s degree. He is a senior economist.

Gang Liu Mr. Liu Gang is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a vice president of COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Limited (the intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company).Mr. Liu G was thedeputy general manager of COSCO Tianjin Freight Co., the general manager of COSCO Tianjin International Freight Co., Ltd., the general manager of COSCO International Freight Co., Ltd. and the general manager of COSCO Africa (Pty) Ltd..Mr. Liu Ghas over30 years of experience in logistics management and shipping industry and also has extensive experience in corporate operational management, strategic operation and management of international cargo transportation and modern logistics. He obtained a Master's degree in Naval and Ocean Engineering from Tianjin University, and is a senior engineer.

Wenjin Lin Mr. Lin Wenjin is the Deputy General Manager of the Board of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lin has been Deputy General Manager of the Company since March 2006. He is also director of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lin is in charge of investor relations, administrative and personnel management, business of marine equipment and spare parts of the Company. Mr. Lin has a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Shanghai Maritime University of the PRC and the marine chief engineer certificate, senior engineer qualification awarded by the Ministry of Communications of the PRC. He had worked in (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company) and had been the assistant manager of Technical Department, the chief of New Building Section in Japan, the manager of Development Department of Ocean Tramping Company, Limited, the deputy general manager of Development Division and Strategic Planning Division, the managing director of Executive Division of COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Limited and the executive director of the Company. He had participated in the acquisitions and financing activities of listed companies. Mr. Lin has extensive experience in shipping management, new shipbuilding, corporate management and planning and capital market operations.

Jianping Wang Mr. Wang Jianping is Deputy General Manager of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang has been Deputy General Manager of the Company since August 2012. He is also director of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang is in charge of corporate management and coating business of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated in International Shipping from Shanghai Maritime University (formerly known as Shanghai Maritime College) and was awarded the senior economist qualification by the Ministry of Communications of the PRC. He had been the general manager of China Ocean Shipping Agency Ltd., Zhanjiang, the deputy general manager of China Ocean Shipping Agency head office, the deputy general manager of COSCO Guangzhou International Freight Co. Ltd., logistics director and deputy general manager of COSCO Logistics (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. (China Ocean Shipping Agency Ltd., Guangzhou), the general manager of COSCO Logistics (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (China Ocean Shipping Agency Ltd., Fujian) and COSCO Logistics (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (China Ocean Shipping Agency Ltd., Qingdao) and also served as the chairman of several joint ventures and associate companies. Mr. Wang is familiar to the basic-level operation and shipping services, and has extensive experience in modern logistics, shipping agency, freight forwarding and corporate management.

Siu Leung Lo Mr. Lo Siu Leung (Tony), is the Financial Controller of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lo has been Financial Controller of the Company since September 2005. Mr. Lo is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Master’s degree of Business Administration from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Lo had previously worked for an international accounting firm, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and several listed companies. He has extensive experience and expertise in corporate finance, corporate governance and financial planning.

Xianghao Liu Mr. Liu Xianghao is Executive Director of the Company. He is vice president and chief legal consultant of COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Limited (the intermediate controlling shareholder of the Company). Mr. Liu joined COSCO Group in 1996 and had worked in the Supervision Division, Executive Division and General Manager’s Office of(China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company*). He had been the deputy manager of Secretariat of Executive Division, the deputy manager of Secretarial Office of Executive Division, the deputy director and director of Executive Division, the director of Office of Board of Directors/General Manager’s Office of (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company*), the deputy director and director of General Manager’s Office, the director of Office of Board of Directors/General Manager’s Office of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Liu is familiar with the operation of listed companies and has extensive experience in auditing and corporate management. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Nankai University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School, and is an accountant.

Jingshi Li Mr. Li Jingshi is Assistant to Managing Director and the General Manager of Administration and Human Resources Department of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Li joined the Company in July 2014. He is currently the Assistant to Managing Director and the General Manager of Administration and Human Resources Department of the Company. Mr. Li obtained a Bachelor degree of Shipbuilding Engineering and a Master’s degree of Design & Shipbuilding and Offshore Structure both from Tianjin University. Mr. Li joined COSCO Group in 1997, and had worked in the Planning Division, Strategic Development Division, Executive Division of COSCO, and Executive Division of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Li is familiar with the operation of listed companies, and has rich experience in corporate governance, investment management, human resources management and administration.

Baoqi Xu Mr. Xu Baoqi is an Assistant to Managing Director of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Xu joined the Company in May 2012. He is Assistant to Managing Director of the Company and director of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated from Dalian Maritime University and obtained his Master’s degree of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Xu joined COSCO Group in 1980 and served as a ship radio operator of COSCO Group, deputy manager of Communications and Navigation Department, deputy director of General Office, deputy manager of Research & Development Department of Technology Centre and manager of Labour and Onshore Safety Management Office of Safety and Technology Supervision Department of (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company). Mr. Xu was a member of Communications and Navigation Committee of the China Institute of Navigation. He has senior engineer qualification in marine technology/safety management. Mr. Xu has worked in ship technology management and corporate safety management, and he has extensive experience in corporate management.

Shui Suet Chiu Ms. Chiu Shui Suet is a Company Secretary of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Ms. Chiu has been Company Secretary of the Company since October 2005. Ms. Chiu obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Wolverhampton and completed her Postgraduate Certificate in Laws at the City University of Hong Kong. Ms. Chiu was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong. Besides, she is also a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Chiu had worked for accounting firms, legal firm and listed companies. She has extensive experience and solid knowledge in dealing with the company secretarial and legal matters of listed company.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is a Non-Executive Director of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang has been Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2012. He is also non-executive director of COSCO Pacific Limited (listed in Hong Kong), director of COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. (listed in the PRC), director of COSCO (Hong Kong) Group Limited, general manager of Organisation Division/Human Resources Division of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, supervisor of the State-owned Enterprise Supervisory Committee appointed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council to (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company). Mr. Wang joined COSCO Group since 1995 and had been the deputy manager of Executives Management Department of Organisation Division/Human Resources Division, the manager of Executives Management Department of Organisation Division/Human Resources Division and the deputy general manager of Organisation Division/Human Resources Division of (China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company), the deputy general manager of Organisation Division/Human Resources Division of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from Renmin University of China, majoring in human resources management.

Alexander Hamilton Mr. Alexander Reid Hamilton is Independent Non-Executive Director of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Hamilton has been Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since June 2011 and is chairman of Audit Committee, member of Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. Mr. Hamilton is also independent non-executive director of a number of listed companies, namely, CITIC Limited (formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited) (listed in Hong Kong), Esprit Holdings Limited (listed in Hong Kong), Shangri-La Asia Limited (listed in Hong Kong) and JPMorgan China Region Fund, Inc. (formerly known as JF China Region Fund, Inc.) (a USA registered closed end fund quoted on the New York Stock Exchange). Mr. Hamilton is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Institute of Directors. He was a partner of Price Waterhouse for 16 years and has more than 20 years of audit and accounting experience.

Xiaoming Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaoming (Simon) is Independent Non-Executive Director of COSCO International Holdings Limited. Mr. Jiang has been Independent Non-executive Director of the Company since April 2007 and is chairman of Remuneration Committee, member of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. He is also chairman of Cyber City International Limited, independent non-executive director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (listed in Hong Kong and the PRC). Mr. Jiang is also a director of China Foundation for Disabled Persons, a trustee of Cambridge China Development Trust and a senior associate at the Judge Business School of Cambridge University of England. He is currently a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the United Nations Investments Committee. Mr. Jiang received his Bachelor’s degree from Beijing Foreign Studies University, Master’s degree from Australian National University and Doctorate’s degree in Economics from Cambridge University of England. Mr. Jiang was the deputy chief of United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund Investment Management Service, a director of Zi Corporation, the advisory board member of Capital International Inc. of United States and Rothschild Investment Bank of England and the independent non-executive director of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (formerly known as SPG Land (Holdings) Limited) (listed in Hong Kong) until his retirement in June 2014. He has experience in fund management.