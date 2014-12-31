Name Description

Kuang-Chi Ho Mr. Ho Kuang-Chi is the Chairman of the Board and an executive Director. He was appointed as our Director on 14 May 2008 and is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans of our Group. Mr. Ho is also a director of each of the subsidiaries of our Group. Mr. Ho has over 16 years of experiences in the food and beverage industry. Mr. Ho founded our business in 1998 and continues to oversee the management of our operations and business. He established our first restaurant in Beijing in 1999 and has guided our operations and business in adhering to quality and innovation in our operations since our establishment. Mr. Ho was awarded the “Ten Significant Persons of Food and Beverages Industry in Beijing in 2012” by Beijing Cuisine Association and Beijing Business Today. Mr. Ho also serves as a director of the Eighth Session of the Board of Directors of Beijing Overseas Friendship Association and has been the Vice Chairman of the Beijing Association of Taiwanese-Invested Enterprises.

Shuling Yang Ms. Yang Shuling is our chief executive officer and an executive Director. She joined Xiabu Fast Food in 1998 as an accountant and has subsequently continued to serve our Group as our finance manager, deputy general manager, executive vice president and president and has gained over 16 years of experiences in the food and beverage industry and also in operations management. Ms. Yang was appointed as a Director on 3 November 2008 and as the chief executive officer in March 2013 and is primarily responsible for overseeing the management and strategic development of our Group. Ms. Yang is also a director of each of the subsidiaries of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Yang has served as statistics officer and accounting officer in certain Beijing enterprises. She obtained secondary technical education in finance and accounting.

Yi Zhao Ms. Zhao Yi is the Chief Financial Officer of our Group. Ms. Zhao joined our Group on 12 November 2012 and is primarily responsible for the audit, accounting, financial management and IT related matters of our Group. Ms. Zhao has almost 18 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance and business management in multinational companies, such as The East Asiatic Company (China) Limited, PepsiCo Food Co., Unilever Service Co., Ltd., Sony Ericsson Group and McDonald’s, where she had taken up financial analysis, budgeting, auditing and management roles. Prior to joining our Group, the major roles and positions undertaken by Ms. Zhao includes serving as the Commercial Manager of Unilever Service Co., Ltd. from October 2001 to October 2004, the Chief Operating Officer of Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications (China) Co., Ltd. mainly responsible for strategic planning and the establishment of operating system from June 2005 to February 2009 and the Financial Director of McDonald’s in Northern China Region from June 2009 to October 2012. Ms. Zhao obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Business Management from Newport University of the United States in May 2003, and her Bachelor’s degree in International Finance from China Institute of Finance (currently known as School of International Finance of the University of International Business and Economics) in July 1993.

Liang Fang Mr. Fang Liang is the Vice President of Development and Engineering of our Group. Mr. Fang joined our Group on 5 December 2012 and is primarily responsible for the development and engineering of new stores of our Group. Mr. Fang has nearly 20 years of experience in the fast casual restaurant and catering service industry, especially in operations development. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Fang served as a senior manager of business development at Beijing Yoshinoya Fast Food Co. Ltd, a member of Hop Hing Fast Food Group from July 2009 to December 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Fang was employed by Beijing McDonald’s Food Co., Ltd as a Supervisor of the property management department between August 1996 and March 1999 and Yonghe King between April 1999 and November 2001. From December 2001 to May 2009, he worked at EC Magic (Beijing) Supermarket Co., Ltd., a company which operates the Unimart Supermarkets in Beijing and a member of the Uni-President Group in Taiwan. Mr. Fang obtained a diploma in law from the China University of Political Science and Law in July 1990 and has further upgraded his diploma into a bachelor’s degree in law from the same university through distance learning in June 1995.

Zhongqiu Ying Mr. Ying Zhongqiu is the Vice President of Human Resources of our Group and is primarily responsible for the human resources and administration related matters of our Group. Mr. Ying joined our Group on 22 April 2010. Mr. Ying has over 14 years of experience in managing human resources and administration related matters in the catering services industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ying served as the human resources director of Beijing Yoshinoya Fast Food Co., Ltd. from May 2006 to April 2010, where he was primarily responsible for human resources and administration related matters. In February 2001, Mr. Ying joined Yum! Brands, Inc., China Division, where he had served various positions, including acting as the strategic initiatives manager in human resources, until April 2006. Mr. Ying obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Science from Zhejiang Normal University in July 1985 and a Graduate Diploma from the Faculty of Education at Beijing Normal University in July 1990.

Su-Yin Chen Ms. Chen Su-Yin is a non-executive Director. She was appointed to our Board on 12 December 2012 and is primarily responsible for providing strategic advices and guidance on the business development of our Group. Ms. Chen is also a director of each of the subsidiaries of our Group. Ms. Chen has continued to provide guidance on the range and variety of foods offered and the enhancement of the tastes and flavors of our foods and the development of our dipping sauces and our hot and spicy soup base since our establishment. Our hot and spicy soup base was awarded “Beijing Specialty Cuisine” by Beijing Cuisine Association. Ms. Chen graduated from Taipei Ching-Chwan Commercial High School in June 1981.

Chi Zhang Mr. Zhang Chi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Managing Director at General Atlantic, which he joined in May 2016. Mr. Zhang heads General Atlantic’s business in China. Prior to joining General Atlantic, Mr. Zhang was a Global Partner and Managing Director at The Carlyle Group, where he focused on investment opportunities in Asia from 2006 to 2016. Mr. Zhang has served on the board of directors of various portfolio companies of General Atlantic. He is currently an independent director of 58.com Inc. (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) (symbol: WUBA)), and serves on the board of directors of Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Group Co.,Ltd., a private portfolio company in which General Atlantic invested) and Ocean Link, a private investment platform set up by General Atlantic and Ctrip). Prior to joining General Atlantic, he has previously served as a non-executive director of Fang Holdings Limited (formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and a company listed on NYSE (symbol: SFUN)) from September 2015 to May 2016, a non-executive director of Yashili International Holdings Ltd (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) (stock code: 1230)) from October 2010 to August 2013 and a non-executive director of New Century Asset Management Limited (the manager of New Century Real Estate Investment Trust, a real estate investment trust listed on the HKEX (stock code: 1275)) from June 2013 to May 2016. He has also previously served on the board of directors of certain private portfolio companies of The Carlyle Group, including China Literature Limited (formerly known as China Reading Limited), Plateno Group, Crystal Orange Hotel Group and AnNeng Logistics Group, until 2016. Before joining The Carlyle Group in 2006, Mr. Zhang was a Vice President of the Investment Banking Division of Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited.

Sze Man Cheung Ms. Cheung Sze Man is an independent non-executive Director. She was appointed to our Board on 28 November 2014. Ms. Cheung has accumulated audit experience in an international accounting firm and has substantial experiences in corporate finance, accounting and human resource management by holding senior positions in private and public listed companies. She has also served as directors of listed companies in Hong Kong. She was an executive director of China Ocean Shipbuilding Industry Group (stock code: 651 and formerly known as Wonson International Holdings Ltd), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from November 2006 to November 2007. She was an executive director of ITC Properties Group Limited (stock code: 199 and formerly known as Cheung Tai Hong), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from May 2004 to May 2005. She also served as the independent non-executive director of 21 Holdings Limited (stock code: 1003), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from November 2011 to April 2014. Ms. Cheung is a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia. Ms. Cheung graduated from the University of Auckland in New Zealand with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in May 1995. She also obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom in July 2012.

Ping Cho Hon Mr. Hon Ping Cho Terence is an independent non-executive Director. He was appointed to our Board on 28 November 2014. Mr. Hon joined Auto Italia Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 720), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in June 2013 and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and an authorized representative in December 2013. Mr. Hon has over 29 years of experience in accounting, treasury and financial management. Prior to joining Auto Italia Holdings Limited, Mr. Hon was appointed to various senior financial positions in a number of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From December 2010 to September 2012, he was the chief financial officer and a member of executive committee of China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 3818), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From September 2008 to December 2010, Mr. Hon was the chief financial officer of K.Wah Construction Materials Limited, a subsidiary of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (stock code: 27), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Hon served as the group finance director from March 2006 to February 2008 and as the Mr. Hon obtained his Master’s degree in Business Administration (Financial Services) from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in August 2004.