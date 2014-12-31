Name Description

Shuang Wang Mr. Wang Shuang is Co-Chairman of the Board of the coampny. He holds a master degree of Business Administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University (joint program with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore). Mr. Wang is now the chief investment officer of HNA Group Co., Ltd. which is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. He is also the director of Seaco SRL, and also the chief executive officer of HNA Group (International) Company Limited, both companies are under HNA Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang joined HNA Group Co., Ltd. since 2007 and was engaged with senior management positions, namely the director and the vice president of GC Tankers Pte. Ltd., and the general manager of business department of Changjiang Leasing Co Ltd. Mr. Wang has nearly 10 years of practical experience in the fields of logistic and transportation, finance, corporate administration and investment , including container leasing business, crude oil transportation business, and aircraft leasing and investment business. He has expertise in international logistic and transportation business, among other things, container leasing business and vessel insurance management. He was also responsible for human resources and business administration, company secretary of the board, project acquisition and project financing etc.

Quan Zhao Mr. Zhao Quan is Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Zhao holds a bachelor degree of Science in Computer Science Software Management from Lanzhou University and is an external master tutor of Beijing Forestry University. Mr. Zhao is now the chairman of HNA Investment Group Co., Ltd (a Shenzhen A-share listed company, stock code: 000616), a fellow subsidiary of HNA Group (International) Company Limited which is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He is also the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of HNA Industrial Group Co., Ltd, another fellow subsidiary of HNA Group (International) Company Limited. He joined HNA Group Co., Ltd., the holding company of HNA Group (International) Company Limited, in 2009, and was engaged with senior management positions, namely the chief financial officer of HNA Group Co., Ltd., served concurrently the vice-chairman and also the chairman of HNA Group Finance Co., Ltd, and also the executive vice-president of HNA Group Co., Ltd. Before joining HNA Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhao worked in State Tax Planning and Finance of Gansu Province, Changan Airlines Co., Ltd., and Shanxi Airlines Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhao has over 20 years of working and management experiences in the areas of airlines, finance, airport investment and operation etc., and has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate management.

Haohao Xu Mr. Xu Haohao is President, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree in Financial Administration from University of Winnipeg. He joined the Finance Department of the Company in January 2014 and was appointed as the Financial Controller in April of the same year overseeing the financial matters; and he was appointed as the Vice President of the Company in July of the same year. Mr. Xu was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company in December 2014 and is a member of each of the Executive Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Investment Committee of the Company. He was appointed as the Executive President of the Company in February 2015, responsible for the general operation of the Company. As from February 2016, Mr. Xu was also responsible for the matters relating to the Company’s external communication, strategy and investment programs, etc. He has been appointed as non-executive director of AID Partners Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8088), a listed company in Hong Kong, in November 2016. Before joining he had served as the general manager of the finance department of Hong Kong Airlines Limited. Mr. Xu has extensive management knowledge and working experience in financial and corporate management.

Tianbo Huang Mr. Huang Tianbo is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Huang obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Jinlin University in July 2008 and is qualified as a board secretary accredited by Shanghai Stock Exchange since August 2014. He has extensive experience in the matters relating to the merger and reconstruction, equity financing, corporate governance and compliance issues of the listed companies in the PRC and Hong Kong during 2008 to 2013.

Lap Ngai Lau Mr. Lau Lap Ngai is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lau, an associate member of each of Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Shun Sang Leung Mr. Leung (Tony) Shun Sang is Non-Executive Director of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Ltd. He holds a bachelor degree of commerce from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree in business administration from New York State University. Mr. Leung was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company in April 1993 and is a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Investment Committee of the Company. He is also a non-executive director of each of Shougang International Enterprises Company Limited, Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited, Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited, Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited and Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Leung had worked in Citibank N.A. and W.I. Carr Sons & Co. (Overseas) in his early years and he was the managing director of CEF Group. He has over 40 years of experience in securities and banking business, investment, financial markets, corporate strategy and corporate management.

Bun Man Mung Mr. Mung Bun Man (Alan) is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Economics from University of California-Santa Barbara and a Master Degree in Finance from Peking University. Mr. Mung has extensive working experience in investment and asset management. He was once an Executive Director of the Company from October 2013 to February 2015 and acted as directors of a number of subsidiaries of the Company during the said period. He is also an executive director and the managing director of Global Mastermind Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8063), and an executive director and the chief executive officer of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (Stock Code: 905), both of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. He was also once an executive director of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (formerly known as Mastermind Capital Limited) from November 2010 to April 2013 and Tai United Holdings Limited (formerly known as Bestway International Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 718) from October 2013 to June 2015, respectively.

Hao Wang Mr. Wang Hao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang holds a master degree in business administration from City University of Seattle, U.S.A. Mr. Wang was appointed as an Executive Director, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Chairman of the Board in June 2015, and then stepped down as the Chairman of the Board in July 2015. Mr. Wang currently is the vice-chairman of HNA Group (International) Company Limited which is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”). Mr. Wang has mainly served positions, including the manager of aircraft procurement of Hainan Airlines Group Co., Ltd., (a Shanghai A-share listed company, stock code: 600221), the general manager of Finance Department of HNA Group Co., Ltd., the chief financial officer of Hainan Airlines Group Co., Ltd., and the chief financial officer of HNA Capital Group Co., Ltd. He was also the chairman of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., (a Shenzhen A-share listed company, stock code: 000415). Mr. Wang has over 15 years of working experience in the financial and corporate management, and has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate management

Kin Fung Lam The Hon. Lam Kin Fung (Jeffrey) GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Ltd since October 24, 2013. He holds a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University in the United States and was conferred university fellow of Tufts University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Lam was appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in October 2013 and is a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of each of Bracell Limited, C C Land Holdings Limited, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and Wynn Macau, Limited, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. He was an independent non-executive director of Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong, from August 2002 to May 2014. He has over 30 years of experience in toy industry and is currently the managing director of Forward Winsome Industries Limited which is engaged in toy manufacturing.

Kai Cheung Leung Mr. Leung (Kenneth) Kai Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in business. Mr. Leung was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2006 and is the chairman of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Investment Committee of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director of each of Shougang International Enterprises Company Limited and BeijingWest Industries International Limited, both of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Leung had been a senior executive of Citibank, N.A., the general manager of Barclays Bank PLC in charge of Kowloon and New Territories district and was the chairman of Star International Enterprises Limited. Mr. Leung has extensive financial knowledge and business management experience and is familiar with the business environment of both Hong Kong and Mainland China and the operation of listed companies.