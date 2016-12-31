Name Description

Orasa Livasiri Ms. Orasa Livasiri is Acting Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company since May 9, 2016. She was a solicitor in private practice and a partner of Messrs. Ng, Lie, Lai & Chan prior to her retirement in November 2012. She chairs the Remuneration Committee of the Company and is a member of the Audit Committee and of the Nomination Committee. She was a practising solicitor for more than 30 years and retired from the profession in 2012.

Wai Kwong Lee Mr. Lee Wai Kwong is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. He has a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Philosophy degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong; both degrees are in Electronics. He also has a Masters degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore, Singapore. Mr. Lee joined the Group in 1980. He has over 30 years of working experience in the semiconductor industry. Mr. Lee currently serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Department of Electronic Engineering of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Cher Tat Ng Mr. Ng Cher Tat is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. He was appointed to the Board as an Executive Director on 28 April 2011. He was also appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group on 1 February 2010. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Laws (Commercial Law) from the University of Derby, the United Kingdom. Mr. Ng has more than 25 years of experience in finance, audit and accounting. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant of Singapore with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Ching Man Tsui Mr. Tsui Ching Man is the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is presently the Chief Executive Officer of the Materials Business Segment of the Group.He

Yam Mo Wong Mr. Wong Yam Mo is an Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Officer of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master degree in Industrial Engineering, both from the University of Hong Kong. He also holds a Master degree in Precision Engineering from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Mr. Wong joined the Group in 1983.

Hung Chan Mr. Chan Hung, Lawrence is an Executive Vice President of the Group and Chief Executive Officer of the Group - Back-end Equipment Segment (IC, Discrete & CIS) of the Company. He holds a Diploma in Company Secretaryship & Administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic, which was later renamed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 1978.

Chuen Chow Mr. Chow Chuen has been appointed as an Executive Vice President - Business Excellence of the Company, with effect from May 9, 2017. He was Chief Operating Officer, of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Science degree in Manufacturing System Engineering from the University of Warwick, England. Mr. Chow joined the Group in 1982. He has over 30 years of working experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

Guenter Lauber Mr. Guenter Walter Lauber is an Executive Vice President of the Group and Chief Executive Officer of the Group SMT Solutions Segment of the Company. Mr. Lauber has 19 years of working experience in the SMT equipment industry. In 2007, Mr. Lauber took charge of the SMT business that was subsequently acquired by the Group in 2011. He joined the Group following the acquisition. He has a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from the Fachhochschule Augsburg (Augsburg University of Applied Sciences), Germany.

Tia Song Lim Mr. Lim Tia Song Patrick is Executive Vice President - Corporate Operations of the Group of the Company. Mr. Lim joined the Group in 1995. He has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Production Management and Mechanical Technology and a Master of Science degree in Operational Research, both from the University of Strathclyde, the United Kingdom.

Charles del Prado Mr. Charles Dean del Prado is Non-Executive Director of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. He is a member of the Management Board of ASM International since 2006. He assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASM International on 1 March 2008. As CEO, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado oversees the operations of the worldwide organization from the company headquarters in Almere, the Netherlands. Mr. Charles Dean del Prado is the son of Mr. Arthur H. del Prado, the Chairman of the Company. During his thirty-year career, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado has had worldwide experience in sales, marketing, manufacturing, and customer service of high technology computer and semiconductor products. From 2003 to 2007, he served as President and General Manager of ASM America, responsible for the R&D, sales, manufacturing, and service of the Epitaxy and Thermal ALD product lines. He also directed sales and service of ASM International’s Front-end product lines to all US customers. Previously, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado served as Director of Marketing, Sales & Service of ASM Europe. Prior to joining ASM International in 2001, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado spent five years at ASM Lithography Holding N.V. (ASML) in Taiwan and the Netherlands managing wafer stepper manufacturing and customer program management. From 1989-1996, Mr. Charles Dean del Prado had assignments in sales and global account management at IBM Nederland N.V.. Mr. Charles Dean del Prado has a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Twente in the Netherlands.

Petrus van Bommel Mr. Petrus Antonius Maria van Bommel is Non-Executive Director of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. He is the Chief Financial Officer of ASM International. He was appointed as a member of the Management Board of ASM International in May 2010 for a period of 4 years and he was reappointed in May 2014 for a period of 4 years again. He holds a Master’s degree in economics from the Erasmus University, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He has more than twenty years of experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry. He spent most of his career at Philips, which he joined in 1979. From the mid-1990s until 2005, Mr. Petrus Antonius Maria van Bommel acted as Chief Financial Officer of several business units of the Philips group. Between 2006 and 2008, he was Chief Financial Officer at NXP (formerly Philips Semiconductors) and was Chief Financial Officer of Odersun AG, a manufacturer of thin-film solar cells and modules, from January 2009 until 31 August 2010. In April 2012 Mr. van Bommel was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board and member of the Audit Committee of the Royal KPN N.V.. In April 2015, Mr. van Bommel was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of Neways Electronics International N.V. (a company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, stock code: NEWAY).

Kam Chong Lok Mr. Lok Kam Chong is Independent Non-executive Director of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., since 9 March 2007. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has 20 years of experience in financial management and corporate controllership. Mr. Lok started his career as an auditor in an international accounting firm and then moved to work for some major financial information companies, including Moneyline Telerate (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Dow Jones Telerate. He is currently a Director of FHL & Partners CPA Limited. Mr. Lok holds Dual Degrees in Master in Business Administration and Master of Science in Information Technology from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Koon Hung Tang Mr. Tang Koon Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of ASM Pacific Technology Limited. He was formerly an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company for the period from 6 September 2004 to 31 January 2007, an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company for the period from 1 February 2007 to 1 February 2010. Mr. Tang was also appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of EGL Holdings Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 06882) on 13 November 2014. Mr. Tang qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Canada and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has worked in the fields of manufacturing, banking, and public utilities with some major corporations both in Canada and in Hong Kong. Mr. Tang graduated from the University of Toronto, Canada. He holds a Bachelor degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master degree in Business Administration.