Guangshen Railway Co Ltd (0525.HK)
0525.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.54%)
HK$-0.07 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
HK$4.54
HK$4.54
Open
HK$4.65
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.65
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.44
HK$4.44
Volume
7,022,000
7,022,000
Avg. Vol
5,248,062
5,248,062
52-wk High
HK$5.17
HK$5.17
52-wk Low
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yong Wu
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Xiangdong Tang
|44
|2008
|Chief Accounting Officer
|
LingLing Hu
|52
|2015
|General Manager
|
Xiangdong Guo
|48
|2010
|Secretary of the Board, Deputy General Manager
|
Anyun Mu
|52
|2009
|Deputy General Manager
|
Qing Luo
|48
|Executive Director
|
Liang Li
|52
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jing Sun
|47
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Zhiming Yu
|53
|2008
|Non-Executive Director
|
Feiming Liu
|43
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Xueheng Liu
|42
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Minlin Lu
|59
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yong Wu
|
Xiangdong Tang
|Mr. Tang Xiangdong has been Chief Accounting Officer in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. since December 2008. He was Head of Finance in the Company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from JiNan University, China.
|
LingLing Hu
|
Xiangdong Guo
|Mr. Guo Xiangdong has been Deputy General Manager and Secretary of the Board in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. December 28, 2010. He holds Bachelor of Law and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from HuaZhong Normal University, China.
|
Anyun Mu
|Mr. Mu Anyun has been Deputy General Manager in Guangshen Railway Company Limited since February 2009. He used to Deputy General Manager and Director in another railway company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Macau University of Science and Technology.
|
Qing Luo
|
Liang Li
|Mr. Li Liang has been Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2009. He is also Executive Deputy General Manager in a Guangzhou-based transportation company. He was Executive Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation.
|
Jing Sun
|Mr. Sun Jing has been Non-Executive Director of Guangshen Railway Company Limited since May 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation, as well as Director in another Guangzhou-based company. He holds a Master's Degree.
|
Zhiming Yu
|Mr. Yu Zhiming has been Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Company Limited since June 26, 2008. He is also Chief Accounting Officer in Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation, as well as Director in other nine companies.
|
Feiming Liu
|Ms. Liu Feiming is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. She is also Chief Financial Officer and Director in a Shenzhen-based group company. She used to be Finance Manager and Vice President in other two companies. She holds a Master's degree and a Ph.D from Nankai University, China.
|
Xueheng Liu
|Mr. Liu Xueheng is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. He is also Executive Director in a Beijing-based company. He used to be Executive Director in other two companies. He holds Master of Business Administration from University of Cambridge, Britain.
|
Minlin Lu
|Mr. Lu Minlin is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Director, Vice Chairman of the Board and Independent Non-Executive Director in other two companies. He holds a Master's degree in Law from The University of Hong Kong and a Ph.D in Law from University of California, the United States.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yong Wu
|--
|
Xiangdong Tang
|423,000
|
LingLing Hu
|--
|
Xiangdong Guo
|424,000
|
Anyun Mu
|426,000
|
Qing Luo
|426,000
|
Liang Li
|6,000
|
Jing Sun
|--
|
Zhiming Yu
|6,000
|
Feiming Liu
|--
|
Xueheng Liu
|137,000
|
Minlin Lu
|137,000
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yong Wu
|0
|0
|
Xiangdong Tang
|0
|0
|
LingLing Hu
|0
|0
|
Xiangdong Guo
|0
|0
|
Anyun Mu
|0
|0
|
Qing Luo
|0
|0
|
Liang Li
|0
|0
|
Jing Sun
|0
|0
|
Zhiming Yu
|0
|0
|
Feiming Liu
|0
|0
|
Xueheng Liu
|0
|0
|
Minlin Lu
|0
|0