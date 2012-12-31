Name Description

Xiangdong Tang Mr. Tang Xiangdong has been Chief Accounting Officer in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. since December 2008. He was Head of Finance in the Company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from JiNan University, China.

Xiangdong Guo Mr. Guo Xiangdong has been Deputy General Manager and Secretary of the Board in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. December 28, 2010. He holds Bachelor of Law and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from HuaZhong Normal University, China.

Anyun Mu Mr. Mu Anyun has been Deputy General Manager in Guangshen Railway Company Limited since February 2009. He used to Deputy General Manager and Director in another railway company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Macau University of Science and Technology.

Liang Li Mr. Li Liang has been Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2009. He is also Executive Deputy General Manager in a Guangzhou-based transportation company. He was Executive Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation.

Jing Sun Mr. Sun Jing has been Non-Executive Director of Guangshen Railway Company Limited since May 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation, as well as Director in another Guangzhou-based company. He holds a Master's Degree.

Zhiming Yu Mr. Yu Zhiming has been Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Company Limited since June 26, 2008. He is also Chief Accounting Officer in Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation, as well as Director in other nine companies.

Feiming Liu Ms. Liu Feiming is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. She is also Chief Financial Officer and Director in a Shenzhen-based group company. She used to be Finance Manager and Vice President in other two companies. She holds a Master's degree and a Ph.D from Nankai University, China.

Xueheng Liu Mr. Liu Xueheng is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. He is also Executive Director in a Beijing-based company. He used to be Executive Director in other two companies. He holds Master of Business Administration from University of Cambridge, Britain.