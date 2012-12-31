Edition:
Guangshen Railway Co Ltd (0525.HK)

0525.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
HK$4.54
Open
HK$4.65
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.44
Volume
7,022,000
Avg. Vol
5,248,062
52-wk High
HK$5.17
52-wk Low
HK$3.72

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yong Wu

2014 Chairman of the Board

Xiangdong Tang

44 2008 Chief Accounting Officer

LingLing Hu

52 2015 General Manager

Xiangdong Guo

48 2010 Secretary of the Board, Deputy General Manager

Anyun Mu

52 2009 Deputy General Manager

Qing Luo

48 Executive Director

Liang Li

52 2009 Non-Executive Director

Jing Sun

47 2012 Non-Executive Director

Zhiming Yu

53 2008 Non-Executive Director

Feiming Liu

43 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xueheng Liu

42 Independent Non-Executive Director

Minlin Lu

59 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Yong Wu

Xiangdong Tang

Mr. Tang Xiangdong has been Chief Accounting Officer in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. since December 2008. He was Head of Finance in the Company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from JiNan University, China.

LingLing Hu

Xiangdong Guo

Mr. Guo Xiangdong has been Deputy General Manager and Secretary of the Board in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. December 28, 2010. He holds Bachelor of Law and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from HuaZhong Normal University, China.

Anyun Mu

Mr. Mu Anyun has been Deputy General Manager in Guangshen Railway Company Limited since February 2009. He used to Deputy General Manager and Director in another railway company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Macau University of Science and Technology.

Qing Luo

Liang Li

Mr. Li Liang has been Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2009. He is also Executive Deputy General Manager in a Guangzhou-based transportation company. He was Executive Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation.

Jing Sun

Mr. Sun Jing has been Non-Executive Director of Guangshen Railway Company Limited since May 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation, as well as Director in another Guangzhou-based company. He holds a Master's Degree.

Zhiming Yu

Mr. Yu Zhiming has been Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Company Limited since June 26, 2008. He is also Chief Accounting Officer in Guangzhou Railway Group Corporation, as well as Director in other nine companies.

Feiming Liu

Ms. Liu Feiming is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. She is also Chief Financial Officer and Director in a Shenzhen-based group company. She used to be Finance Manager and Vice President in other two companies. She holds a Master's degree and a Ph.D from Nankai University, China.

Xueheng Liu

Mr. Liu Xueheng is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. He is also Executive Director in a Beijing-based company. He used to be Executive Director in other two companies. He holds Master of Business Administration from University of Cambridge, Britain.

Minlin Lu

Mr. Lu Minlin is Independent Non-Executive Director in Guangshen Railway Co., Ltd. He is also Non-Executive Director, Vice Chairman of the Board and Independent Non-Executive Director in other two companies. He holds a Master's degree in Law from The University of Hong Kong and a Ph.D in Law from University of California, the United States.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Yong Wu

--

Xiangdong Tang

423,000

LingLing Hu

--

Xiangdong Guo

424,000

Anyun Mu

426,000

Qing Luo

426,000

Liang Li

6,000

Jing Sun

--

Zhiming Yu

6,000

Feiming Liu

--

Xueheng Liu

137,000

Minlin Lu

137,000
As Of  31 Dec 2012

