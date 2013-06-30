Name Description

Sutong Pan Mr. Pan Sutong is Executive Chairman of the Board of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited. He was appointed the non-executive Director and the Chairman of the Board on 24 December 2008, and was re-designated from non-executive Director as an executive Director on 14 November 2014. He is also a controlling shareholder, the chairmen of the nomination committee and corporate governance committee of the Company respectively, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Pan is responsible for the overall planning of the Group. He has accumulated extensive experience in trading, finance and property development. Mr. Pan is also a controlling shareholder, the chairman, chief executive officer and executive director of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”).

Qin Hou Ms. Hou Qin is Executive Director of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited since June 2009. She was appointed as a non-executive Director in December 2008 and re-designated as an executive Director in June 2009. Ms. Hou is responsible for overseeing the factoring business of the Company. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. She furthered her study in Jinan University with a major in Financial Management following her graduation from a professional college in Guangdong province. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Hou was responsible for financial management for the group of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited from 1996 to 2008. She garnered her experience in financial management and electronics industry in China.

Xiaojian Huang Prof. Huang Xiaojian is Executive Director of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited since November 30, 2012. He was appointed as a non-executive Director in December 2008 and re-designated as an executive Director in November 2012. He has over 23 years of experience in research and development of electronic and digital technologies. Professor Huang obtained a master degree in Telecommunications and Electronics from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications and is a senior member of an Electronic Association in China. Professor Huang is an executive director of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 283), a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Prior to joining the Company, Professor Huang was a professor of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications and worked in a number of research organization in China.

Xiaojun Zhou Mr. Zhou Xiaojun is Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed an executive Director and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company on 30 March 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zhou acted as legal counsel and held senior management posts in various corporations in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Mr. Zhou graduated from Dalian Maritime University with a bachelor degree in International Maritime Law. Mr. Zhou has accumulated extensive experience in corporate administration, finance, legal, international trade and public relations. He is currently an executive director of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited (“Goldin Properties”), a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”).

Min Gao Ms. Gao Min is Independent Non-Executive Director of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited since November 15, 2012. She is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She is a partner of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP (‘‘BDO’’). She graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with major in investment management and holds a master of business administration degree from Fudan University. Prior to joining BDO, Ms. Gao was an audit manager of Shenzhen Dahua CPAs and chief financial officer of a private corporation in China. Ms. Gao has over 10 years of professional experience in public accounting. She is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Gao is proficient in financial management, auditing and consulting for public corporations in China.

Wai Man Hui Ms. Hui Wai Man, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Goldin Financial Holdings Limited since June 2006. She is also the chairman of the audit committee of the Company and the member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Ms. Hui is a practising accountant in Hong Kong. She has over 20 years of professional experience in public accounting and corporate finance. She is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Hui is a non-executive director and chairman of Eco-Tek Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8169) and an independent non-executive director of New Media Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 708), She was an independent non-executive director of Freeman Financial Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 279) (resigned on 22 September 2010) and Mascotte Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 136) (resigned on 14 June 2010), all of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Lai Him Shek Hon. Shek Lai Him Abraham is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in University of Sydney. He is currently a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also a member of the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a member of the Court and the Council of The University of Hong Kong and a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.