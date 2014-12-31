Name Description

Shan Huei Kuo Mr. Shan Huei (Samuel) Kuo serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Samson Holdings Ltd. He is an Executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board since July 11, 2005. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Lacquer Craft Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Dongguan) (Lacquer Craft (Dongguan)) and Lacquer Craft Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang) (Lacquer Craft (Zhejiang)) (collectively referred to as "Lacquer Craft"). Mr. Kuo is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Kuo is one of the founders of the company's business and has been one of the principal managers responsible for the company's business and corporate strategy, marketing and production operations and expansion strategies. Mr. Kuo has more than 27 years of experience in the furniture business in Taiwan, the PRC and the United States. Mr. Kuo is also the former Chairman of the Taiwan Businessmen's Association Dongguan. Mr. Kuo served two years in the military in Taiwan after obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics Development from Tamkang University in 1978.

Yi-Mei Liu Ms. Yi-Mei (Grace) Liu serves as an Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Samson Holdings Ltd. She is an Executive Director of the Company and Deputy Chairman of the Board since July 11, 2005. She is also a director of all subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Liu, together with her husband, Mr. Shan Huei KUO, Executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Board, are founders of our business. Ms. Liu has over 28 years of experience in the furniture business and she has been closely involved in executing the corporate strategy and daily operations of our Group. In addition to her general management role, she oversees the financial control, cash management and human resources operations of our business. Ms. Liu obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Suzhou University in 1979.

Mohamad Aminozzakeri Mr. Mohamad Aminozzakeri (Amini) serves as an Executive Director of Samson Holdings Ltd. since October 24, 2005Mr. Aminozzakeri is also a director of Houson International Limited and Willis Gambier (UK) Limited, members of the Group and President of Lacquer Craft and has been with our Group since May 1995. Prior to becoming President, he held senior management positions in Lacquer Craft both in manufacturing and sales and marketing, and was formerly the executive Vice- President of Lacquer Craft. Mr. Aminozzakeri owned and operated furniture retail stores in California and Arizona for 6 years before then. Mr. Aminozzakeri has over 28 years of experience in the furniture industry and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from California State University in Long Beach in 1983.

Pik Yuk Cheng Ms. Pik Yuk (Patsy) Cheng serves as Company Secretary of Samson Holdings Ltd. since October 24, 2005. Ms. Cheng is a Corporate Services Director of Tricor Services Limited. Prior to joining the Tricor Group in 2000, she was the departmental manager of the corporate secretarial and share registration department of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and provided corporate secretarial and share registration services to their clients. Ms. Cheng has worked in the corporate secretarial departments of a number of international accounting firms and has 30 years of experience in the company secretarial field. She has been providing corporate secretarial support services to many listed clients. Ms. Cheng is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the U.K. and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), and is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement of the HKICS. Ms. Cheng graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1980.

Sheng Hsiung Pan Mr. Sheng Hsiung (William) Pan serves as Non-Executive Director of Samson Holdings Ltd. since October 24, 2005. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Tai-Chuan Wooden MFG Co., Ltd, a cue manufacturer. Mr. Pan has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, manufacturing, and product development in the cue industry and sales and marketing in billiard cue and related accessories. Mr. Pan obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics Development from Tamkang University in 1979.

Ming-Jian Kuo Mr. Ming-Jian (Andrew) Kuo serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Samson Holdings Ltd. Mr. Kuo is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Kuo is the Vice Chairman of The Blackstone Group (HK) Limited in charge of Greater China private equity investment business. He is an Independent Director of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd., a company listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. He was appointed Managing Director of H&Q Asia Pacific (H&Q) in September 2005. Before joining H&Q, Mr. Kuo was the Senior Country Officer and Head of Investment Bank of JPMorgan Chase in Hong Kong and has more than 15 years of experience in the corporate finance industry. Since the merger of JPMorgan and Jardine Fleming in 2000, Mr. Kuo had been responsible for the firm’s banking business and all investment banking activities in Taiwan. Mr. Kuo was also Vice Chairman of the Greater China Operating Committee of JPMorgan Chase, and since April 2005 he had been responsible for JPMorgan’s Financial Sponsor Industry of Asia, ex-Japan. Mr. Kuo had also been Managing Director of the heritage Chase Manhattan Bank since October 1998. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase, Mr. Kuo worked at Citibank Taipei for more than nine years, last as Head of the Corporate Banking Group responsible for client management. Prior to this, Mr. Kuo was head of the Merchant Banking Group in charge of investment banking and capital market products. He previously worked at Citibank New York, focusing on strategic products, and had experience in Treasury Marketing and Foreign Exchange Trading for six years at Citibank Taipei. He was also the Chief Trader and Head of FX for Citibank from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Kuo is a member of the Youth Presidents’ Organization. Mr. Kuo obtained a Bachelor degree with a major in Business Administration from Fu-Jen Catholic University in 1983 and Master of Business Administration degree from City University of New York in 1989.

Siu Ki Lau Mr. Siu Ki (Kevin) Lau serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Samson Holdings Ltd. since October 24, 2005. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. With over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial advisory and management, accounting and auditing, Mr. Lau is currently a financial advisory consultant running his own management consultancy firm, Hin Yan Consultants Limited. Previously, Mr. Lau worked at Ernst & Young for over 15 years. Mr. Lau is a fellow member of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lau has served as a member of the world council of ACCA from 2002 to 2011. Mr. Lau has also served on the executive committee of the Hong Kong branch of ACCA (ACCA Hong Kong) from 1995 to 2011, and was the chairman of ACCA Hong Kong in 2000/2001. Mr. Lau also serves as an Independent Nonexecutive Director of six other listed companies in Hong Kong: Binhai Investment Company Limited, COL Capital Limited, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, Embry Holdings Limited, Foxconn International Holdings Limited and TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited. Mr. Lau was also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Greenfield Chemical Holdings Limited, Proview International Holdings Limited and Carry Wealth Holdings Limited until June 11, 2010, August 24, 2010 and July 12, 2011 respectively. Mr. Lau graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1981.