Name Description

Juncan Huang Mr. Huang Juncan serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Frasers Property China Limited effective November 30, 2012. He is also the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Board. Mr. Huang joined Gemdale Corporation in 1992. He is also a director and the President of Gemdale Corporation and is in charge of the whole operation of Gemdale Corporation. Mr. Huang has extensive experience in property investment, design, construction, marketing and corporate management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Tongji University, the PRC and a MBA from University of Wales, Newport (Shenzhen), the PRC.

Jiajun Xu Mr. Xu Jiajun serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Frasers Property China Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 7, 2013. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr. Xu is a director, Senior Vice President and the Board Secretary of Gemdale Corporation and is responsible for capital management and strategic planning of Gemdale Corporation. Mr. Xu has extensive experience in property development, corporate management and strategic planning. He was awarded the “Gold medal prize of Board Secretary” by New Fortune Magazine in 2010, 2011, and 2012, and was awarded the “Best Board Secretary” by Money Week in 2011 and 2012. He holds a master’s degree in management from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, the PRC.

Chuanjun Wei Mr. Wei Chuanjun serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Frasers Property China Ltd with effect from Ocober 12, 2012. Mr. Wei joined Gemdale Corporation in 2003. He is also Senior Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of Gemdale Corporation and is responsible for overall financing and accounting of Gemdale Corporation. Mr. Wei has extensive experience in property development and financial management. He is a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds an EMBA from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, the PRC.

Ke Ling Mr. Ling Ke serves as Executive Director of Frasers Property China Limited effective November 20, 2012. Mr. Ling joined Gemdale Corporation in 1992. He is also the Chairman of Gemdale Corporation and is overall responsible for the Gemdale Corporation, particularly in charge of strategic planning. Mr. Ling has extensive experience in strategic planning, property development and corporate management. He holds a master’s degree in Engineering Management from Zhejiang University, the PRC. He is granted the professional title of Senior Economist.

Ho Yin Wong Mr. Wong Ho Yin serves as Company Secretary of Frasers Property China Ltd with effect from October 12, 2012. Mr. Wong was graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in business administration. Mr. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a CFA charterholder. Before joining the Group, Mr. Wong worked in several Hong Kong listed/private companies as CFO as well as an international accounting firm. Mr. Wong has more than 17 years of experience in accounting, treasury, finance and merger and acquisition.

Lian Huat Loh Mr. Loh Lian Huat is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Loh is presently the Chief Executive Officer of Silkrouteasia Capital Partners Pte. Ltd., an investment advisory, asset management and direct real estate investments firm. He has over 15 years of experience in asset management industry. Prior to joining Silkrouteasia Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. in 2011, Mr. Loh worked at MEAG Pacific Star Asset Management Pte. Ltd. from May 2005 to July 2008, where his last held position was Senior Vice President, Asset Management. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Loh worked at GIC Real Estate Pte. Ltd., where his last held position was Vice President, Asset Management. Mr. Loh holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Defense Academy, Japan, and a Master of Science degree in defence technology from the Royal Military College of Science, United Kingdom.

Feiyun Zhang Ms. Zhang Feiyun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a non-executive Director of the Company. Ms. Zhang is presently a director of OUE Lippo Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company. Prior to joining OUE Lippo Limited in 2015, Ms. Zhang worked as the chief executive officer of Supernova Capital Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, where she was responsible for real estate investment and management projects. From 2010 to 2012, Ms. Zhang worked at the investment securities division of Daiwa Bank and oversaw investments in the real estate industry. Ms. Zhang holds a Bachelor degree of Journalism from Fudan University, the People’s Republic of China, and a Master of Management Degree from the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Sheung Yee Chiang Mr. Chiang Sheung Yee serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Frasers Property China Ltd., effective November 30, 2012. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board. Mr. Chiang is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Hong Kong in 1980 and was admitted as a solicitor of Hong Kong in 1983. He was appointed by the Ministry of Justice in the People’s Republic of China as an attesting officer in 1995. He is a trustee of Chong Hing Bank Limited – Staff Welfare and Retirement Benefits Scheme. Mr. Chiang has substantial experience in foreign investment and property transactions in the PRC.

Chunyuan Hu Mr. Hu Chunyuan has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Frasers Property China Ltd., effective November 30, 2012. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr. Hu is currently the vice-president and executive partner of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP and a fellow certified public accountant (as approved by the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants). He concurrently serves as an executive of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of its Technical Advisory Committee, an executive of Shenzhen Nonpartisan Intellectuals Association, an executive of the Shenzhen Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the chief member of its Continuing Education Committee, a visiting Professor at Sun Yat-sen University, and a consultant to the Internal Control Standard Committee of the Ministry of Finance. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Economics (Accounting) from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 1991, his master’s degree in Economics (Accounting) from Xiamen University in 1994, and his doctor’s degree in Economics (Accounting) from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1998 where he was a student of Professor Xu Zhengdan, a famous accounting expert. Since 1991, he has been successively engaged in auditing and management consultancy in the Accounting Firm of Xiamen University, the Xiamen Certified Public Accountants, Shenzhen Dahua Tiancheng Certified Public Accountants, BDO China Li Xin Da Hua Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. and BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP. In 1993, he passed the national CPA qualification exam.