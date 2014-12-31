Name Description

Wai Poon Mme. Poon Wai serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited. She is responsible for the overall management, including critical decision-making and planning for the strategic activities of the Group. As the founder of the Company, Ms. Poon has been playing an important role in the development of the Group since its inception in 1995. Ms. Poon is an experienced entrepreneur who has over 10 years’ experience in the F&B industry. Prior to establishing the Company, Ms. Poon was engaged in trading Asian food products in US and Hong Kong. Ms. Poon is particularly well versed and experienced in specialty foods from northern and southern regions of China. Ms. Poon currently serves as the vice president of China Catering industry Central Kitchen Industrial Technology and Innovation Strategic Alliance, director of China Association of Enterprises and China Entrepreneur Association. Meanwhile, Ms. Poon is also the vice chairman of Shanghai Restaurants Cuisine Association as well as the vice president of Shanghai Commercial Enterprise Management Association. Ms. Poon was awarded Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year for Hong Kong/Macau Region in October 2007.

Ka Ho Lau Mr. Lau Ka Ho is the Chief Financial Officer of Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited. Mr. Lau is an independent non-executive Director of Huscoke Resources Holdings Limited (stock code: 0704) Mr. Lau has over 10 years’ experience in audit, finance and business advisory, during which he worked for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and various listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lau graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor degree in Accountancy. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ka Man Poon Mr. Poon Ka Man is the Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Director of Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the marketing of the Ajisen brand name and the design of the Group’s chain restaurants. Mr. Poon has over 20 years of experience in construction and design. Mr. Poon also owns his own contracting and design firm in Hong Kong, specializing in the design and renovation of offices, commercial retail spaces, factories and residential properties.

Sau Mei Ng Ms. Ng Sau Mei is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Ng is a senior manager of the Listing Services Department of TMF Hong Kong Limited (a global enterprise service provider). Ms. Ng has over 16 years of professional experience in the company secretarial field and is responsible for provision of corporate secretarial and compliance services to listed company clients. Ms. Ng obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Laws from City University of Hong Kong and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Katsuaki Shigemitsu Mr. Katsuaki Shigemitsu is the Non-Executive Director of Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited. Mr. Shigemitsu is also a shareholder and director of Shigemitsu, the Group’s Franchisor. In addition, Mr. Shigemitsu has served as a non-executive director of a Singapore-listed company, namely Japan Food Holdings Limited since November 2008. Mr. Shigemitsu has over 15 years of experience in the F&B industry. After his graduation in 1991, Mr. Shigemitsu joined his family’s business, Shigemitsu. Mr. Shigemitsu commenced his work as a restaurant manager in an Ajisen restaurant in Japan. Subsequently, Mr. Shigemitsu has assumed several senior management positions in Shigemitsu. In 1995, he was appointed as the vice-chairman of Shigemitsu. In 1997, he was appointed as the chairman of Shigemitsu. Mr. Shigemitsu holds a degree in structural engineering from the Kumamoto Institute of Technology.

Shek Voon Jen Mr. Jen Shek Voon is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited. He is a sole proprietor of Jen Shek Voon, PAS, a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Public Accounting Singapore firm in Singapore that specializes in international and regional financial and business advisory services. Mr. Jen currently holds a certificate of registration issued by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore, authorizing him to practice as a public accountant in Singapore. Mr. Jen also sits as an independent non-executive director of the boards of directors of a number of publicly listed companies in Singapore, and, the region in Malaysia. Mr. Jen is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree (Hons) from the University of Singapore and a M Comm (Hons) degree from the University of New South Wales. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in UK and a Chartered Tax Adviser of the Taxation Institute of Australia respectively, and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, ISACA (Information System Audit and Control Association) and the British Computer Society.

Peter Lo Mr. Lo Peter is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited. Mr. Lo is a director of China Enterprise Capital Limited. Mr. Lo is the chairman and an executive director of China Outfitters Holdings Limited (stock code: 1146) and resigned as the chairman and nonexecutive director of Sino Distillery Group Limited (stock code: 0039) in May 2013, companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lo has more than 15 years of experience in operating businesses in the PRC, including but not limited to trade and investment in various industries such as leather goods, power plants, auto manufacturers, medical equipment and beer brewery. Mr. Lo is also an independent non-executive director of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (stock code: 0220), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lo holds a bachelor degree in Mathematical Economics and Econometrics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.