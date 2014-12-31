Name Description

Xuechun Li Mr. Li Xuechun serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board of Fufeng Group Ltd. He is the principal founder of the Group, the chairman of the Company and an executive Director. Mr. Li is also a director of Acquest Honour, Summit Challenge, Absolute Divine, Expand Base, Fufeng Singapore, Shandong Fufeng, Baoji Fufeng, IM Fufeng, Hulunbeir Fufeng and Xinjiang Fufeng. Mr. Li is responsible for the strategic planning and formulation of overall corporate development policy of the Group. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial fermentation from (Shandong Institute of Light Industry) in 1982. Mr. Li is (a member of the Shandong Province 12th People’s Congress), as well as being honored with “Outstanding Achievement” by the government of Shandong Province in April 2003. In the same year, he was also labeled as “Model Labour” of Shandong Province. Mr. Li first joined (Shandong Furui Brewery Group) in 1982 as a factory manager. Mr. Li established the Group by starting set up Shandong Fufeng in June 1999. He was appointed as a director of Shandong Fufeng upon its establishment. He has 33 years of experience in the fermentation industry. Mr. Li is the sole director of and is beneficially interested in the entire issued share capital of Motivator Enterprises Limited which in turn is interested in approximately 45.76% of the issued share capital of the Company and is a controlling shareholder of the Company. He is the father of (Li Guangyu) (an executive Director) and the brother-in-law of (Li Deheng) (an executive Director).

Qiang Zhao Mr. Zhao Qiang has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 5 June 2017. He is the chief executive officer of the Group and has been with the Group since 9 November 2016. Mr. Zhao has over 21 years of experience in sales and operation in the food and beverage industry with a strong track record of leading and developing successful food businesses in Greater China and across Asia Pacific. Before joining the Company, Mr. Zhao was the chief operation officer and the chief executive officer of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group since 2011 to 2015. During a career spanning more than 20 years, Mr. Zhao has held a range of senior leadership, strategy development and operation management positions with PepsiCo Group and Kraft Foods International in Greater China, and the Asia Pacific Region. Mr. Zhao is responsible for the Group’s operation management and business strategy, implementing decisions and plans approved by the Board, making dayto-day operational and management decision and coordinating overall business operations. Mr. Zhao was granted an option to subscribe for 5,000,000 shares of the Company (the “Shares”) pursuant to the post-IPO share option scheme approved on 10 January 2007 (the “Post-IPO Share Option Scheme”), representing 0.20% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Yuan Chen Mr. Chen Yuan is the Chief Financial Officer of Fufeng Group Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in the corporate finance, corporate development and investor relations sector. Prior to re-joining the Group, Mr. Chen was CFO of HyalRoute Communication Group Limited from January 2015 to August 2016. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor degree of accountancy from Xiamen University in 1991 and then received his Master in business administration degree from Birmingham Business school of University of Birmingham in 2001.

Yvehong Pan Mr. Pan Yvehong has been appointed as General manager - Xinjiang Fufeng, Executive Director of the Company, effective 5 June 2017. He is a vice general manager of the Group. Mr. Pan graduated from ??????? (Shandong Institute of Light Industry) in 1988, majoring in fermentation. Mr. Pan joined ?????? (Shandong Furui Brewery Group) in 1988, and later joined the Group in June 1999. With nearly 29 years of experience in the fermentation industry, he is mainly responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing activities. Mr. Pan is the sole director of and is interested in 14.3% of the issued share capital of Advanced Quality Limited, which in turn is interested in 69,120,000 Shares, representing 2.71% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Yongqiang Tang Mr. Tang Yongqiang is General Manager - Shandong Fufeng of the company. He graduated from (Northwestern Polytechnical University) in 1997, majoring in machinery manufacturing industry and equipment. Mr. Tang joined (Shandong Furui Brewery Group) in 1997, and later joined the Group in June 1999. With 18 years of experience in the industry, he is mainly responsible for the operation of Shandong Fufeng.

Juncheng Wang Mr. Wang Juncheng is General Manager - IM Fufeng of the company. He graduated from (Ocean University of China) in 1990, majoring in marine biology. Mr. Wang joined (Shandong Furui Brewery Group) in 1990, and later joined the Group in June 1999. With 25 years of experience in fermentation industry, he is mainly responsible for the operation of IM Fufeng.

Jiwen Yan Mr. Yan Jiwen is General Manager- Hulunbeir Fufeng of the company. He graduated from (Shandong Institute of Light Industry) in 2005, majoring in economic management. Mr. Yan joined (Shandong Furui Brewery Group) in 1988, and later joined the Group in June 1999. He has accumulated 27 years of experience in the industry and is mainly responsible for the operation of Hulunbeir Fufeng.

Xiu Biao Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiu Biao is Deputy General Manager of the company. Before joining Fufeng in 2012, he worked for a large food company in Shandong for 10 years as a director of sales department and vice president. Mr. Zhao has accumulated 14 years of experience in sales and marketing management. He is currently in charge of the Group’s sales and marketing activities.

Deheng Li Mr. Li Deheng is Group Vice General Manager, Executive Director of Fufeng Group Ltd. He is an executive Director and a vice general manager of the Group who is responsible for the general operation of production and purchasing of the Group. He is also a director of Shandong Fufeng, Baoji Fufeng, IM Fufeng and Hulunbeir Fufeng. Mr. Li graduated from the (Shandong Liaocheng Teacher’s College) in 1992 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry education. He joined the Group in January 2001 and was appointed a director of Shandong Fufeng in November 2003 and has over 14 years of experience in business management. Mr. Li Deheng is the brother-in-law of Mr. Li Xuechun. Mr. Li is interested in 100% of the issued share capital of Empire Spring Investments Limited, which in turn is interested in 33,320,160 Shares, representing approximately 1.58% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Guangyu Li Mr. Li Guangyu serves as Group Vice General Manager, Executive Director of Fufeng Group Limited. He is responsible for the project of Hulunbeir Plant of the Group. Mr. Li has over 9 years of experience in the fermentation industry. Mr. Li graduated from (East China University of Political Science and Law Graduate School) in 2006 and obtained a master’s degree in Laws. Mr. Li is the son of Mr. Li Xuechun. Mr. Li is not interested in any shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance.

Wencun Ge Mr. Ge Wencun is a Manager - Group Operation Department of Fufeng Group Limited. He joined the Group since 1999. Mr. Ge obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1986 from (Shandong Institute of Light Industry). Mr. Ge is currently responsible for the Group’s domestic and international market development. Mr. Ge first joined Shandong Furui Brewery Group in 1992 and has over 22 years of experience in the fermentation industry.

Fengtang Lai Mr. Lai Fengtang serves as Group Vice General Manager of Fufeng Group Limited. He is currently in charge of the operation of Baoji Fufeng. Mr. Lai graduated from (Northwest University of China) in 1998. He first joined Shandong Furui Brewery Group in 1991. Mr. Lai joined the Group in June 1999 and has over 23 years of experience in the sales and marketing. Mr. Lai is the sole director of and is interested in 14.3% of the issued share capital of Hero Elite, which in turn is interested in 69,120,000 Shares, representing 3.28% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Lingguo Xu Mr. Xu Lingguo is Vice General Manager - Hulunbeir Fufeng, subsidiary of Fufeng Group Limited. He graduated in 1997 from (Taiyuan University of Technology) majoring in economic law. Mr. Xu joined the Group in 1999. Mr. Xu has 15 years of experience in the fermentation industry and is presently responsible for the Group’s logistic operation.

Yuannian Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuannian is a Manager - Group Finance Department of IM Fufeng of Fufeng Group Limited. He joined Shandong Furui Brewery Group in 1994 and graduated from (The Commerce School of Linyi). He joined the Group in 1999 and has accumulated over 20 years of experience in finance.

Wai Yin Lee Mr. Lee Wai Yin, CPA, FCCA, is Company Secretary, Qualified Accountant of Fufeng Group Limited. since August 2008. Mr. Lee graduated from the Hong Kong Shue Yan College in 1993 with a diploma in accountancy and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lee has more than 21 years of working experience in finance and accounting including some with international accounting firms.

Qing Zhong Qi Mr. Qi Qing Zhong is independent non-executive Director of the company. Since 1 November 2014. Mr. Qi has over 30 years experience in the management of the corporation in fermentation and food industry. Mr. Qi has extensive experience in various management practices including strategy development, promotion and brand management and industrial operation management. Mr. Qi graduated in Institute of Light Industry, Dalian (Faculty of Food Engineering, Professional of Fermentation) in 1982. Mr. Qi currently works as a chief secretary and a chief executive officer of China Food Additives & Ingredients Association. Mr. Qi is also in position of Deputy Director of the Committee on Food Additions in National Standard Review Committee of Food Safety. Mr. Qi does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. He did not have any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years nor has held any other position with the Company and any of its subsidiaries. Mr. Qi does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Jian Lin Xiao Mr. Xiao Jian Lin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 25 years’ experience in the field of accounting and financial management. Mr. Xiao graduated from the Department of Economics and Management of North Jiaotong University and got his master’s degree from the Department of Accounting of Xiamen University. From 1997 to 2015, Mr. Xiao served in Hisense Group Co., Ltd. as vice president and head of Business Administrative Department. During the period, Mr. Xiao once served as president of Hisense Kelon Electric Limited Company, a company listed in the Stock Exchange (stock code: 921.HK) and The Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000921.SZ). Mr. Xiao was also responsible for the important management positions such as business daily operation, financial management, auditing, legal affairs and information technology of Hisense Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Xiao also act as principal of a number of subsidiaries owned by Hisense Group Co., Ltd. Currently, Mr. Xiao is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Shandong Province and is also a private investor.