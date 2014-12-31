Name Description

Peter Chou Mr. Peter Chou is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Chou holds a Bachelor Degree in Electronic Engineering from National Taiwan Ocean University and a Master Degree of Business Administration from National Chengchi University in Taiwan. He also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. In addition, Mr. Chou holds an Honorary Engineering Ph.D from National Taiwan Ocean University. Mr. Chou has over 30 years of experience in the information technology industry. After joining the Group, Mr. Chou will focus on strategy and technology development within the Group. He is one of the founders of HTC Corporation. Prior to joining this, he was a director of server platform design division of Digital Equipment Corporation, a major American company in the computer industry from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Ang Seah Mr. Seah Ang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Digital Domain Holdings Limited. He has resigned as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective September 11, 2015. He joined the Group in 2013 and is currently the executive vice president of the Company and an officer of certain subsidiaries of the Company, responsible for managing the visual effects production operations of the Group. Mr. Seah graduated from Peking University with a Master Degree of Law (major in international politics) and Bachelor of Arts Degree in Law. He previously worked as an investment banker at Barclays and has extensive experience in the financial industry with expertise in securities, options, fund management and international businesses development. His in-depth knowledge of the private equity markets in Greater China and global markets enabled him to focus on business development around the world. From May 2010 to March 2013, Mr. Seah was also a senior management of United Simsen Securities Limited, a company which provides brokerage services on securities, foreign exchange, gold bullion, futures and mutual funds. From June 2012 to March 2013, Mr. Seah was an non-executive director of King Stone Energy Group Limited (stock code: 663), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Ming Wei Mr. Wei Ming is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined the Group in January 2017. He was formerly a VR fund partner of 1 Verge Group. Mr. Wei was also the digital entertainment business unit general manager of Alibaba Group and the business group co-president of Youku Tudou Inc. In addition, he spent over eight years at Youku.com, last serving as president. Prior to joining that, Mr. Wei worked for Sohu.com. Mr. Wei holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Technology in Southwest China Normal University (now known as Southwest University).

Amit Chopra Mr. Amit Chopra is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chopra joined the Group in 2012 and is currently the executive vice president of the Company and chief operating officer of Digital Domain 3.0, Inc. (“Digital Domain 3.0”, a 70% indirectly owned subsidiary of the Company). He will be responsible for managing the daily operations of the Group and overseeing the investment strategy and merge and acquisition activity for the Company and building strategic relationships with vendors and key clients alike. He is also a director and an officer of certain subsidiaries of the Company respectively. Mr. Chopra holds a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and accounting from California State University, Northridge. Mr. Chopra brings 19 years of experience in accounting, finance and operations, with focused expertise in corporate restructuring. Prior to joining the Group, he spent about four years at Reliance MediaWorks Limited (“RMW”, a company indirectly holding 30% interest in Digital Domain 3.0), last serving as vice president of finance of its US operation. RMW is one of India’s leading media and entertainment companies, with a presence across several businesses including theatrical exhibition of films, film and media services and television content production and distribution. Before that Mr. Chopra held financial controller and other senior level financial and accounting positions at companies in the entertainment, semiconductor, logistics, IT consulting and software industries.

Lai Yan Fok Ms. Fok Lai Yan is serving as Company Secretary of Digital Domain Holdings Limited. Ms. Fok is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Jian Pu Mr. Pu Jian is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an executive director, vice president and a member of the executive committee of CITIC Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is an executive director of CITIC Group Corporation and an executive director and a vice president of CITIC Corporation Limited as well. Mr. Pu was formerly vice president of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd, vice chairman of China Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd, president of CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co., Ltd, director of CITIC Group, and president and chairman of CITIC Trust Co., Ltd. He has held management positions in the financial industry and the general aviation industry for years, and has over 20 years’ experience in financial institutions, particularly in the securities and trust fields. Mr. Pu holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Fordham University in the United States of America.

Alan Anlan Song Dr. Song Alan Anlan is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently one of the managing partners of SoftBank China Venture Capital (“SBCVC”). He is also a director of Shanghai Precise Packaging Co., Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and a director of both Shenzhen Easou Technology Co., Ltd and Shanghai YiFang Rural Technology Holdings Co., Ltd, the shares of which are quoted on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (the “NEEQ”). In addition, Dr. Song serves as the special advisor for China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises. He was formerly the chairman of the supervisory board of Dehong International Cashmere Co., Ltd, the shares of which are quoted on the NEEQ. Prior to joining SBCVC, Dr. Song was a member of UTStarcom’s founding team and worked as the director of information technology. He was also the chief technical officer of MDC Telecom, and a founder and director of Global Data Solutions Limited. Prior to that, Dr. Song was an assistant professor of School of Engineering at the University of Connecticut in the United States of America. He has rich experiences in both investment and entrepreneurship and in-depth knowledge in a broad range of technologies. Dr. Song holds a Bachelor Degree and a Master Degree in Department of Automation from Tsinghua University and a Ph.D. Degree from School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University.

Xiongfei Duan Mr. Duan Xiongfei is Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital Domain Holdings Limited, formerly Sun Innovation Holdings Ltd., since July 21, 2009. He is presently the chairman of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Duan holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from Renmin University of China and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from The University of Chicago. He is an associated member of National Futures Association in the United States of America and has over 20 years of experience in securities trading and investment industry. Mr. Duan is currently the portfolio manager of Atlantis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited.

John Lagerling Mr. John Alexander Lagerling is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was the vice president of business development for mobile and product partnerships of Facebook, Inc. and joined in June 2017 as an executive director and chief business officer of Mercari, Inc. He is also a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Modern Times Group MTG AB, the class A and class B shares of which are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Large Cap list. Mr. Lagerling was the co-founder and board member of Cronologics Corporation, acquired by Google in 2016. In addition, he spent over seven years at Google, last serving as director of Android Global Partnerships. Prior to joining that, he worked for NTT DOCOMO, INC. Mr. Lagerling holds a Master of Science Degree in Economics, Marketing and International Business in Stockholm School of Economics.

Cheong Lau Ms. Lau Cheong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital Domain Holdings Limited, formerly Sun Innovation Holdings Ltd., since July 21, 2009. She is presently a member of the audit committee, the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. Ms. Lau holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Southern California. She obtained three broker qualifications in the United States of America and previously worked in Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated. She is currently the president of Ponticello International Group Incorporated.