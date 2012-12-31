Name Description

Wei Hu Mr. Hu Wei is Chairman of the Board in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. He is also serving as Vice President in a Shenzhen-based company. He used to serve as General Manager of Sales in Shenzhen Branch of CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK CO., LTD., as well as Director in another company.

Yade Wu Mr. Wu Yade is President and Executive Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. He is also serving as Independent Director in a Shenzhen-based company. He used to be Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Director in another company.

Taotao Gong Ms. Gong Taotao has been Chief Financial Officer in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since November 2002. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Fudan University, China. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Public Valuer.

Fei Ge Mr. Ge Fei has been Vice President in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since August 2007. He is also Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary of the Company. He used to serve as General Manager of Project Management and Chief Construction Officer in the Company.

Jian Li Mr. Li Jian has been Vice President in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since August 2007. He used to serve as Chief Operating Officer and Manager of Investment Development in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in three other companies.

Xiangwen Liao Dr. Liao Xiangwen has been Vice President of Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since August 28, 2009. He is also serving as General Manager-Human Resources of the Company, as well as Director in a subsidiary of the Company. He used to be Deputy Manager-Human Resources and Deputy Manager-Public Relationship of the Company. He holds a Ph.D. in Law.

Qingming Zhou Mr. Zhou Qingming has been Vice President in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since August 2007. He served as Head of General Office, Assistant General Manager and Chief Administrative Officer in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and General Manager in three other companies.

Xian Wu Mr. Wu Xian has been Chief Engineer in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since August 2007. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Chief Technology Officer in the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board of two other companies.

Qian Wu Ms. Wu Qian has been Secretary of the Board in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since September 13, 2004. She is also Corporate Secretary of the Company. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jing Qi Li Mr. Li Jingqi has been Non-Executive Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since April 2005. He is also serving as President and Executive Director in Shenzhen International Holdings Limited, Director in XTC Company, CSG Holding Co., Ltd. and Ultrarich International Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to serve as Vice President in Shenzhen International Holdings Limited.

Rikang Xie Mr. Xie Rikang has been Non-Executive Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since December 16, 2008. He used to serve as Secretary of the Board of the Company. He is also Chief Financial Officer in Shenzhen International Holdings Limited, as well as Independent Director of a group company. He is a Certified Public Accountant in Australia.

Yang Zhang Ms. Zhang Yang has been Non-Executive Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since March 2001. She is serving as Director in two other companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in a Sichuan-based company and a Jilin-based company, as well as Deputy General Manager of another company. She used to be Deputy General Manager in the Company.

Junrong Zhao Mr. Zhao Junrong has been Non-Executive Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since December 16, 2008. He is also serving as Vice President in a Shenzhen-based company, and Director in two other companies. He used to be Assistant President and Manager of Strategy Development in another company. He obtained a Master degree in International Economic Laws from Xiamen University, China.

Zhichang Zhao Mr. Zhao Zhichang has been Non-Executive Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since 2003. He is also serving as General Manager and Director in a Hong Kong-based group company. He used to serve as Independent Director in the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Southern California, the United States in 1977. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Juchang Lin Mr. Lin Juchang has been serving as Independent Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since January 2012. He is also serving as Administrative President in an investment company. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer in two other companies.

Shengqin Qu Mr. Qu Shengqin has been serving as Independent Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since January 2012. He used to serve as Chief Operation Officer, President of Administration of Shenzhen Branch and Macao Branch in HSBC Bank(China), as well as Director in an investment consulting company.

Haitao Wang Mr. Wang Haitao has been Independent Director in Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. since December 16, 2008. He used be Chairman of the Board in two Shenzhen-based companies and Assistant General Manager in an engineering supervising company.