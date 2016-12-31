Name Description

Chin Chu Lu Mr. Lu Chin Chu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd., since March 26, 2014. Mr. Lu was an executive director of the Company from February 15, 1996 to March 4, 2011. He joined Pou Chen Corporation (“PCC”), being listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 1977. He is the general manager of the footwear global supply chain department of the Group and in charge of the management of the supply chain. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lu is also the president and a director of PCC and he is involved primarily in board level and strategic issues. PCC has interests in the shares of the Company which would need to be disclosed to the Company under the provision of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”). Mr. Lu has over 38 years of experience in the manufacturing of footwear and footwear materials, and is a college graduate. Mr. Lu has been a non-executive director since 2007 in Luen Thai Holdings Limited (“Luen Thai”), whose shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”). He is also a director of San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (“San Fang”) and Evermore Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (“Evermore”), both companies being listed on the TSE. Mr. Lu is involved in board level activities and is not engaged in the day-to-day management of Luen Thai, San Fang and Evermore.

Chi Ming Chau Mr. Chau Chi Ming (Dickens) serves as Director - Finance and Treasury of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for daily financial management and treasury functions of the Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He was the company secretary of the Company from January 12, 2014 to March 23, 2016. Mr. Chau had nine years of corporate banking experience before joining the Group in 1993. He graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, majoring in Finance. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the UK.

Cheng-Tien Lin Mr. Lin Cheng-Tien serves as Executive Vice President, Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He graduated from South Fields College, United Kingdom majoring in shoe manufacturing. He joined the Group in 1990 and is an executive vice president of the Group responsible for the production, sales and marketing of certain footwear brand customers of the Group. He was the head of a business unit of the Group and is the head of an Academy of the Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lin has more than 25 years of experience in the footwear sector. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lin had worked with a renowned footwear manufacturing company in Taiwan responsible for the business and development of different brands.

Wan Fan Song Mr. Song Wan Fan, Johnny is Executive Assistant Vice President of the Company. He joined the Group in 1995. He is currently an executive assistant vice president of the Group and is responsible for the business development and production management of certain major brands. Before joining the Group, he had worked at renowned footwear companies in Taiwan and was responsible for product quality control and administration of factory affairs. He has over 20 years’ experience in development and factory management.

Chia Li Chang Mr. Chang Chia Li is Vice President of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1997 and is a vice president of the Group responsible for the business development and production management of certain major brands. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He is a college graduate and has 19 years of experience in the footwear business.

Tsai Yuan Hsiao Mr. Hsiao Tsai Yuan is Vice President of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1981 and is a vice president of the Group in charge of the business development and production of certain major brands. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Cheng Chuan Lee Mr. Lee Cheng Chuan is Vice President of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1989 and is a vice president of the Group in charge of business development and production management of certain brands. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated from National Taipei University of Technology.

Chie Chen Yang Mr. Yang Chie Chen, Charles is Vice President of the Group’s Innovation and Research Center of the Company. He holds a Master’s Degree in Information Management from University of Maryland, Baltimore, US, and a Master’s Degree in Enterprise Management from George Washington University, US. He joined the Group in 2015 and is now a vice president of the Group’s innovation and research center. Before joining the Group, he had worked at Apache Footwear Co., Ltd. for 9 years as executive president. Mr. Yang was active in retail marketing and information industries and has over 12 years’ experience in the footwear industry.

Pei Chun Tsai Ms. Tsai Pei Chun is a Managing Director and Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd effective June 28, 2013. She graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 2002 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics with a concentration in Finance and a College Minor in Psychology. She joined the Group in 2002 and serves as a director of the Company from 2005 with focus on the Group’s strategic planning and enterprise developments. Ms. Tsai currently also serves as a non-executive director of Pou Sheng, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stoc k Ex change. She i s a l so a di rec tor of Wealthplus Holdings Limited (“Wealthplus”). Wealthplus is a company having interests in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provision of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. She previously served as a board director of Mega Financial Holding Company Limited, a company listed on the TSE.

Lu Min Chan Mr. Chan Lu Min serves as Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2001, is in charge of finance and accounting of the Group. He has 35 years of finance and accounting experience in Taiwan. Mr. Chan is a graduate of Chung Hsing University in Taiwan. Mr. Chan is the chairman of PCC and also a director of Wealthplus and certain subsidiaries of the Company. PCC is a company having interests in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provision of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chan was a director of Symphony Holdings Limited (“Symphony”), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, from June 28, 2002 to September 1, 2013.

Chia-Ho Hu Mr. Hu Chia-Ho serves as Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, the United States of America with a Master’s degree of Science. He joined PCC in 1997 and is the head of the Human Resources Depar tment of PCC. Mr. Hu was appointed as an executive director of the Company on March 20, 2015. He has extensive experiences in human resources management and business development. Prior to joining PCC, Mr. Hu had worked with Citibank Taiwan and was responsible for corporate financing and the related businesses.

Dien Chien Hu Mr. Hu Dien Chien serves as Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Finance and Accounting from New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from National Taiwan University. Mr. Hu worked as a Business Analyst in Deutsche Asset Management in Taiwan after graduating from the university and then Research Associate in CLSA Asia Pacific Markets covering the telecom and petrochemical sectors in Taiwan. After business school, Mr. Hu joined Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. in Hong Kong from 2006 to 2014, where he was responsible for leading strategic/capital market services including business origination and execution for a variety of corporate clients in Greater China. Mr. Hu last held the position of executive director with Goldman Sachs. In 2014, Mr. Hu joined an electric vehicle company in Taiwan as chief financial officer. Mr. Hu was an independent director of United Advertising Co., Ltd., a company listed on emerging stock market in Taiwan, from June 22, 2016 to December 31, 2016. Mr. Hu joined the Company on November 21, 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Shao-Wu Lee Mr. Lee Shao-Wu serves as Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Limited. He holds a Master of International Enterprise Administration Degree granted by China Culture University, Taiwan and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree granted by Central University. Mr. Lee was the managing director of Barits Securities (HK) Ltd before he joined Infovision Optoelectronics (KunShan) Co., Ltd., a TFT-LCD panel manufacturer in China as CFO and vice president of administration center in 2004. In January 2011, Mr. Lee joined the Company as Head of Strategic Investment Planning Department and was appointed as an executive director of the Company.

Hong-Chih Liu Mr. Hong-Chih Liu is an Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd since June 28, 2013. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from The Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania and Bachelor of Ar ts Degree in Economics and International Studies from Yale University. Mr. Liu worked as a management consultant with Bain & Company in the U.S. and Beijing, China, after graduating from the university. Mr. Liu was with Morgan Stanley from 2000 to 2010 with primary responsibility in deal origination and execution and client coverage in Greater China. Mr. Liu last held the position of executive director with Morgan Stanley. In June 2010, Mr. Liu joined China International Capital Corporation as managing director and head of Hong Kong Investment Banking Department. Mr. Liu joined the Company on April 29, 2013 and was appointed as an executive director of the Company on June 28, 2013. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liu was also a non-executive director of Symphony from August 20, 2014 to June 1, 2015.

Ming-Lun Tsai Mr. Tsai Ming-Lun is an Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd since June 28, 2013. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Science from National Taiwan University. He graduated from Harvard University in 2004 and holds a Master’s Degree in Design Studies with Major in Project Management. Mr. Tsai is spec i a l i zed in f a c tor y management and i s respons ible for bus ines s development and production operation of major customers, and the sourcing of certain footwear materials. Mr. Tsai has served the Group since 2005 and was appointed as an executive director of the Company on June 28, 2013. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Chiang Mandy Ms. Mandy Chiang, is the Director - Investor Relations of the Company since 2016, and is responsible for all aspects of the Company’s investor relations policies, objectives and initiatives. Before joining the Company, she worked as a head of IR for China Life Insurance, and a financial pl anning manager for v a r ious interna t iona l institutions, where she earned valuable experience of budgeting, controlling, business analysis and treasury, including cash and liquidity management. She holds a MBA degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Chun Yen Lee Mr. Lee Chun Yen is Executive Assistant Vice President of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited. He is responsible for the business development and production of certain major brands. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Chih-Hung Shih Mr. Shih Chih-Hung is Executive Assistant Vice President of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited. He joined the Group in 1991 and is an executive assistant vice president o f t h e Group maily responsible forthe promulgation and implementation of administrative policies of the Group in Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated from Chung-Yuan University.

Suet Fong Yau Ms. Yau Suet Fong is an Senior Accounting Manager of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the financial and management accounting of several major subsidiaries of the Group, tax review and special projects. She holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) Degree from Charles Sturt University, Australia and has more than 24 years of accounting experience.

Yuk Yee Ng Ms. Ng Yuk Yee, Feona serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She joined the Group in 2015 and is the company secretary and Head of Legal and Company Secretary Department of the Group. Ms. Ng is a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and is experienced in handling legal and company secretarial matters. She holds a bachelor of laws with honors degree from City University of Hong Kong.

Li-Sheng Chu Mr. Chu Li-Sheng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Limited since June 28, 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Tatung University and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from National Taiwan University. Mr. Chu was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in June 2011. Mr. Chu is an independent director of Wellpool Co., Ltd., a company listed on OTC market in Taiwan, a lecturer in the Department of Business Administration at Asia University, and a supervisor of Trade-Van Information Services Co., a company listed on TSE. Mr. Chu was a supervisor of Global Life Insurance Co., Ltd. from July 2012 to December 2013. Mr. Chu was appointed as an independent director of PharmaEngine, Inc. in June 2013, a company listed on OTC market in Taiwan.

Yung Hsiang Hsieh Mr. Hsieh Yung Hsiang, (also known as Alfred Hsieh) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited., with effect from 26 March 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from National Taiwan University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from National Cheng-chi University in Taiwan. Mr. Hsieh was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in March 2014. Mr. Hsieh commenced his career in corporate banking in 1975. He acted as the chief financial officer of Great Electric Co., Ltd. from 1987 to 1991. He was the managing director of Hanlink Capital Ltd. from 1994 to 2008. He took up the role of independent director of First Sino Bank from November 2008 to December 2013. He was the supervisor of Young Optics Inc. (“Young Optics”), a company listed on the TSE, from 2006 to 2012 and was a director of Young Optics from June 13, 2012 to June 10, 2015. Mr. Hsieh is an independent director of Wistron Information Technology & Services Corporation, a company listed on the Gre Tai Securities Market in Taiwan, since November 2011.

Ming Fu Huang Mr. Huang Ming Fu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Limited. He graduated from Soochow University in Taiwan in 1964. Mr. Huang was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in March 2010. He worked for Formosa Plastics Corporation in Taiwan from 1966 to 1994. He then joined Chailease Finance Co. Ltd. until 2008 and he was the chairman of IBT Management Corp. until October 2010, an affiliate of Industrial Bank of Taiwan. Mr. Huang is also an independent director of two companies listed on the TSE, namely Alpha Networks Inc. and Solartech Energy Corp. He was appointed as a supervisor of San Fu Chemical Co., Ltd. in October 2012, a company listed on the TSE.

Yee Sik Leung Mr. Leung Yee Sik is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd. He graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Leung was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in January 2009. He had worked with KPMG and BDO Limited and is currently a partner of an accounting firm in Hong Kong.