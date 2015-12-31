Name Description

Kangmin Sun Mr. Sun Kangmin is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is an Executive Director and Executive Vice President of China Telecom Corporation Limited. Mr. Sun is a senior engineer. He holds a bachelor degree. Mr. Sun served as Deputy Director General and Chief Engineer of Chengdu Telecommunications Bureau, Deputy Director General of Sichuan Posts and Telecommunications Administration, Head of the Information Industry Department of Sichuan Province, Director General of Communication Administration Bureau of Sichuan Province, Chairman and General Manager of Sichuan Telecom Company Limited. He is also Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Sun has 30 years of operational and managerial experience in the telecommunications industry in China.

Xiaochu Wang Mr. Wang Xiaochu is Honorary Chairman of China Communications Services Corp Ltd.. Mr. Wang is also the Chairman of China Telecommunications Corporation, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Telecom Corporation Limited. Mr. Wang was the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company (until April 2008).

Furong Si Mr. Si Furong is President and Executive Director of China Communications Services Corp Ltd since December 19, 2013. He is responsible for our daily operations and management. Mr. Si is also the Managing Director of the Sideline Industrial Management Department of China Telecommunications Corporation and a Director of China Tower Corporation Limited. Mr. Si graduated from Information Engineering University in 1982 with a bachelor degree in wireless telecommunications. He also received an EMBA degree from Peking University Guanghua School of Management in 2006. Mr. Si previously served as the Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of China Telecommunications Corporation, the Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of China Telecom Corporation Limited, the General Manager of Shaanxi Telecom Company Limited of China Telecommunications Corporation, the General Manager of Shaanxi branch of China Telecom Corporation Limited, the General Manager of China Telecommunications Corporation Shaanxi network asset branch and Chairman of Shaanxi Communication Services Company Limited. Prior to joining China Telecommunications Corporation, Mr. Si was the Deputy Director of the Personnel Department of the Ministry of Information Industry. Mr. Si has 30 years of operational and managerial experience in the telecommunications industry in China.

Rui Hou Ms. Hou Rui is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Director of China Communications Services Corp Ltd. Ms. Hou received a master degree in Management Engineering from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1995 and a master degree in International Commercial Accounting from The University of New South Wales in 2002. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Hou was Deputy Managing Director of the Finance Department in China Telecommunications Corporation. Prior to that, Ms. Hou served as Divisional Director of General Finance Division and Budgeting Division of China Telecommunications Corporation’s Finance Department and the Director and the Chief Accountant of Guangxi Telecom Company. Ms. Hou has over 20 years experience in telecommunications industry and financial management.

Dong Yan Mr. Yan Dong is Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of China Communications Services Corporation Limited. Mr. Yan is also the Deputy Managing Director of the Sideline Industrial Management Department of China Telecommunications Corporation and a Director of Besttone Holding Co., Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Yan was the Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of the Company, the Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company, the Director of the Risk Management Department of the Company and the Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of China International Telecommunications Construction Corporation. Mr. Yan graduated from Shandong University in 2002 with an MBA degree. Prior to joining the Company in 2006, Mr. Yan served as a Project Manager in Shandong International Trust and Investment Corporation, Office Director and Manager of the Investment Department of Shandong Luxin Investment Corporation, General Manager of Shandong Luxin Property Investment and Development Co., Ltd. and Divisional Director of Coordinated Development Division and Sideline Industrial Restructuring Division of the Sideline Industrial Management Department of China Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Yan has extensive experience in financial management, business administration and operation of listed companies.

Hongyan Cheng Mr. Cheng Hongyan is Executive Vice President of China Communications Services Corporation Limited with effect from 21 July 2014. Mr. Cheng is a researcher-level senior engineer. Mr. Cheng was the General Manager of Jiangsu Communications Services Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Cheng graduated from Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1982 with a bachelor degree in telecommunications engineering, and received an MBA degree from China University of Mining and Technology in 2002 and an MBA degree from University of Quebec at Montreal in 2003. Mr. Cheng previously served as the Assistant Director of Suzhou Municipal Posts and Telecommunications Bureau in Jiangsu Province, the Deputy Director and the Chief Engineer of Xuzhou Municipal Telecommunications Bureau, the Deputy General Manager and the Chief Engineer of Xuzhou branch of China Telecom Corporation Limited, the General Manager of Huaian branch of China Telecom Corporation Limited, the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Jiangsu Telecom Industry Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Cheng has over 31 years of operational and managerial experience in telecommunications industry.

Shiping Liang Mr. Liang Shiping is an Executive Vice President of China Communications Services Corp Ltd since March 3, 2010. Mr. Liang joined the Company in August 2008 as Director of the Marketing Department of the Company. Mr. Liang received a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the Computer Science Department of Jilin University in 1992 and master’s degree in Computer Application from the Sixth Research Institute of the Ministry of Machinery and Electronics Industry in 1996. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Liang served at the Data Communication Bureau of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, the Multimedia Bureau of the Telecom Administration of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Technology Development Department of China Telecom Data Communication Bureau. From October 2000 to August 2008, Mr. Liang served as a Divisional Director of the Planning Division of the Data Communication Bureau and the Application Development Division of the Corporate Informatisation Department. Mr. Liang has over 23 years’ experience in telecommunications and IT industry.

Chuguo Xu Mr. Xu Chuguo is Executive Vice President of China Communications Services Corporation Limited with effect from 21 July 2014. Mr. Xu is a professor-level senior engineer. Mr. Xu was the General Manager of China International Telecommunications Construction Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated from Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1987 with a bachelor degree in telecommunications engineering and received an EMBA degree from Peking University Guanghua School of Management in 2006. Mr. Xu previously served as the Director of The 3rd Engineering Bureau and the Deputy General Manager of the predecessor of China International Telecommunications Construction Corporation. Mr. Xu has over 26 years of market development, operational and managerial experience in domestic and overseas telecommunications industry.

Wai Cheung Chung Mr. Chung Wai Cheung is Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China Communications Services Corp Ltd. Mr. Chung graduated from Melbourne University, Australia in 1996, with a bachelor of commerce degree and received a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management in 2005. Mr. Chung is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the CPA Australia. Mr. Chung previously worked in an international accounting firm, China Mobile Limited and China Telecom Corporation Limited, and has nearly 19 years of extensive experience in auditing, company secretary and financial management of listed companies.

Zhengmao Li Mr. Li Zhengmao is Non-Executive Director of China Communications Services Corp Ltd since November 27, 2012. Mr. Li is the Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation, and the Director and Deputy General Manager of China Mobile Communication Company Limited. Mr. Li received a doctor’s degree of radio engineering from the Southeast University. Mr. Li previously served as a professor of radio engineering, the Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Institute for the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and the Director of national key laboratory. Mr. Li has held various positions in the China United Telecommunications Corporation, including the Deputy Head of the Network Technology Department, the Head of the Wireless Communication Department, the Head of the Technology Department and the Deputy Chief Engineer. He was also the Executive Director and Vice President of China Unicom Limited, the General Manager of the Yunnan branch of China United Telecommunications Corporation, and the Director and Deputy General Manager of China United Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Li has extensive experience in telecommunications technology and business operations.

Guanglu Shao Mr. Shao Guanglu is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently is an Executive Director and Senior Vice President of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. He also is a Vice President of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited, a Director of China United Network Communications Limited and a Director and Senior Vice President of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited. He is also a Non-executive Director of PCCW Ltd.. Mr. Shao is a senior engineer. He received a bachelor’s degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1985, a master’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in economics from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1988 and 1990, respectively, a master’s degree in management from BI Norwegian Business School in 2002 and a doctor’s degree in management from Nankai University in 2009. Mr. Shao joined China United Network Communications Group Company Limited in February 1995. He used to be Deputy General Manager of Tianjin Branch, Deputy General Manager of Henan Branch, General Manager of Guangxi Branch, as well as General Manager of Human Resource Department of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited. Mr. Shao has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has extensive management experience.

Linfei Liu Mr. Liu Linfei is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Liu is currently an attorney and a senior partner of Jun He Law Offices. He graduated from the Heilongjiang University with a bachelor degree in 1982 and obtained a Master of Laws from the University of International Relations in Beijing in 1985, after which he served in the research office under the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. He went to the United States in the autumn of 1987 and studied in the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University and served as an intern in the Congress of the United States. He enrolled in the School of Law of the University of Kansas in the United States in 1989 and graduated in 1992 with a Juris Doctor degree, after which he practiced in a law firm in the United States after his graduation and was qualified as a practicing lawyer in the United States. He joined the Jun He Law Offices as a partner in early 1995. His practice primarily covers international legal affairs, in particular, foreign direct investment, international mergers and acquisitions and infrastructure and project finance.

Tingjie Lv Mr. Lv Tingjie is the Independent Non-Executive Director of our Company. Mr. Lv graduated from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications with a master’s degree, and obtained a doctorate degree from Kyoto University of Japan. Mr. Lv is now a professor and doctoral tutor at the School of Economics and Management of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. Mr. Lv also serves as the Director of the Teaching and Research Centre for E-commerce in Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications and the Director of the Academic Committee of “Information Management and Information Economics Key Laboratory” of the Ministry of Education. Mr. Lv is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Global Link Communications Holdings Limited and Beijing Digital Telecom Co., Ltd., both of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He is currently an Independent Director of Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co., Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Aisidi Co., Ltd., all of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Lv is also a member of the Technology Committee and a member of Telecommunication Economics Expert Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, a Deputy Director of the E-commerce Instruction Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Education, a member of the Technology Committee of China Post Group Corporation, a Standing Director of the International Telecommunications Society and a Standing Vice Chairman of China Information Economics Society. Mr. Lv used to serve as a consultant for the business management and strategic development in many telecommunication enterprises and provide advice and solutions to their development and reform. Mr. Lv has a deep insight in the development of China’s communication industry and the management of telecommunication enterprises with extensive management experience.

Wai Keung Siu Mr. Siu Wai Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Communications Services Corp Ltd since June 28, 2012. Mr. Siu is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of GuocoLand Limited (listed on the Singapore Exchange),and CITIC Pacific Limited, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited and China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co. Ltd and CGN Power Co., Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Mr. Siu was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hua Xia Bank Co., Limited (until February 2014) and Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Company Limited (until March 2015). Mr. Siu graduated from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Accounting and Financial Management in 1979. He is also a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joined KPMG Manchester, UK in 1979 and returned to Hong Kong in 1986 and became a partner of KPMG Hong Kong in 1993. From 2000 to 2002, he was a Senior Partner of KPMG Shanghai Office. From 2002 to March 2010, he was a Senior Partner of KPMG Beijing Office as well as a Senior Partner of Northern Region, KPMG China. Mr. Siu has been in the accounting profession for over 30 years.

Jun Wang Mr. Wang Jun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Communications Services Corp Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from the Harbin Engineering Institute in the PRC. Mr. Wang was the former Chairman of China International Trust and Investment Corporation (“CITIC”). After his retirement in July 2006, he became the Chairman and Executive Director of Goldbond Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang was a Non-Executive Director and Honorary Chairman of HKC (Holdings) Limited (Until 17 April 2008) and an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC 21CN Company Limited (until 30 April 2014).

Taishi Wu Mr. Wu Taishi is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Wu graduated from Department of Management of Fudan University with a bachelor degree in Economics, majoring in Industrial Economics. Mr. Wu is a certified public accountant in the PRC and a senior accountant at researcher level. Mr. Wu is now an Independent Director of Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd. and an External Director of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group. Mr. Wu used to serve as a Deputy Chief Economist and Chief Accountant of Shanghai Carrier Rocket Assembly Plant, Director of Finance Bureau of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, General Manager of the Research & Development Department and Director of Postdoctoral work station of the Head Office of Bank of Communication, and an Independent Non-executive Director of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited. Mr. Wu has extensive experience in financial management.