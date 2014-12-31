Name Description

Gebing Xiong Mr. Xiong Gebing is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from 3 May 2015. He is responsible for operational development of the Group. Mr. Xiong graduated from South China University of Technology (Internal Combustion Engine Engineering Specialty) in 1988 with a bachelor degree. Mr. Xiong was the deputy general manager of the Company from October 2011 to May 2013. Mr. Xiong joined the vessel engineering and the international trade sectors in 1988, and worked as the deputy managing director of Guangdong Shipbuilding Industry Import & Export Corporation from 2001 to 2007, the deputy managing director of Guangdong New China Shipyard Ltd. from 2007 to 2009, the deputy managing director of Chu Kong Group Shipyard Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2010 and the managing director of the same company from 2010 to 2011. Currently, Mr. Xiong is also director of CKSE and the chairman of CKPT, Chu Kong Shipping (Guangdong) Logistics Company Limited, Hong Kong International Airport Ferry Terminal Services Limited and Guangzhou Yinggang Real Estate Co., Ltd.. Mr. Xiong has 26 years of experience in vessel engineering and trading.

Zhijie Li Mr. Li Zhijie is Deputy General Manager of the Company and Director and General Manager of Chu Kong Shipping (Guangdong) Logistics Company Limited since June 2012, responsible for logistics professional operation. Mr. Li worked successively in Guangdong and Hong Kong shipping companies for more than 30 years and acted as deputy general manager of CKTL and general manager of Guangdong Hong Kong & Macau Freight Transport Trust Company in 1992; deputy managing director of CKSE in 2001; deputy general manager and general manager of the strategy development department of GNG in 2007. Currently, Mr. Li is also the chairman of CKTL, Chu Kong Logistics (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Chu Kong (Guangdong) International Freight Forwarding Co., Ltd., Chu Kong River Trade Terminal Co., Ltd., Nansha Freight (Hong Kong) Limited, Guangzhou Nansha Economic & Technological Development Zone, Tung-Fat Cargo Terminal Ltd., Chu Kong Logistics (Malaysia) Pte. Ltd., vice chairman of Guangzhou Panyu Lianhuashan Pangang Transportation Co., Ltd., Foshan New Port Ltd. and Foshan Shunde Container Terminal Co., Ltd. and director of Guangzhou Nansha International Logistics Park Development Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Yinggang Real Estate Co., Ltd. He graduated from the Shanghai Maritime University, majoring in water transportation management, an assistant economist.

Jie Cheng Mr. Cheng Jie is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co., Ltd., with effect from 1 March 2014. He is responsible for investment, capital operation and information engineering. Mr. Cheng graduated successively from Shanghai Maritime University (formerly Shanghai Maritime College) with a bachelor degree of international economic and South China University of Technology with an executive master degree in business administration. He has joined the navigation, logistics and corporation management sectors since 1992, with 23 years related working experience. Mr. Cheng worked successively as the deputy general manager and director and managing director of CKTL from 1999 to 2005, deputy general manager and general manager of development department of GNG from 2005 to 2007, managing director of Guangdong Guanghang Navigation Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2009 and managing director of Guangdong Zhujiang Navigation Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2013. Mr. Cheng is currently the chairman of Chu Kong Maritime Consultant Co., Ltd., Chu Kong Shipping (Guangdong) Investment Limited, Guangzhou Nansha Chu Kong Terminal Company Limited and Chu Kong Infrastructure Investment Limited, as well as vice chairman of Guangzhou-Foshan Expressway Ltd.

He Zeng Mr. Zeng He is Executive Director, Deputy General Manager and Safety Representative of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. , Ltd., with effect from 1 March 2014. He graduated successively from the Guangdong Communication Polytechnic, majoring in coastal navigation and Dalian Maritime University, majoring in economy management. He has joined the navigation business sector since 1987, with 28 years related working experience. Mr. Zeng was appointed as executive director of the Company on 1st March 2014 and as deputy general manager, as well as the safety representative, of the Company since June 2013 and is responsible for the passenger transport business of the Company and in charge of the Macau Branch Office of CKPT. Mr. Zeng is currently the director of CKPT, Zhuhai High-speed Passenger Ferry Co., Ltd. and Jiangmen Hong Kong Macau Joint Passenger Transportation Co., Ltd., the vice-chairman of Zhongshan Passenger Terminal, Doumen-Hong Kong Passenger Transportation Integrated Co., Ltd. and Foshan Nanhai Pinggang Passenger Transportation Co., Ltd., as well as the chairman of Macau Branch Office of CKPT, Chu Kong High-Speed Ferry Company Limited, Cotai Chu Kong Shipping Management Services (Macau) Co., Ltd., Shunde Passenger Terminal and Shenzhen Airport Hi-speed Passenger Transport Co., Ltd. Mr. Zeng worked successively as the deputy general manager and director and managing director of Sun Kong Petroleum Company Limited and China Hong Kong Macau Duty Free Goods Limited from 2005 to 2010 and the deputy general manager and general manager of human resources department of GNG from 2010 to 2013.

Wanan Huang Mr. Huang Wanan is the Financial Controller of the Company. He is graduated from the Guangdong Communication Polytechnic in 1993, majoring in communication financial accounting and South China University of Technology in 2010 with a master degree in business administration. He is also a certified senior accountant in the PRC. Mr. Huang has been working in the finance and management sectors since 1993 and worked successively as the finance manager of Pan Kong Passenger and Cargo Transportation Co-operation Co., Ltd., Foshan New Port Ltd. and Chu Kong Transhipment & Logistics Company Limited. He worked as the financial controller of Shenzhen Yantian Port Chu Kong Logistics Co., Ltd from 2004 and also as the deputy general manager of the same company from 2009, the managing director of Civet (Zhuhai Bonded Area) Logistics Company Limited from 2010 and the general manager of finance and audit department of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Holdings) Company Limited from 2013. Mr. Huang has more than 23 years of experience in accounting, financial management and corporate management.

Mei Ki Cheung Ms. Cheung Mei Ki is Company Secretary, General Manager - Assurance of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co Ltd. She is responsible for overseeing the Group’s internal control, financial reporting procedures, company secretarial and corporate governance matters. Before joining the Company, Ms. Cheung had held position in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited. Ms. Cheung graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2010 with a master degree in corporate governance and graduated from the University of Strathclyde (in the United Kingdom) in 2003 with a master degree in business administration. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administration in the United Kingdom, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, a fellow of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and a Certified Tax Adviser in Hong Kong. She has over 29 years’ experience in accounting, financial management and corporate governance.

Lei Zhang Mr. Zhang Lei is Non-Executive Director of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co Ltd., with effect from 20th June 2011. He participates in strategic planning and decision making of the Group. Mr. Zhang graduated from the School of Communication, South China University of Technology, majoring in shipping machinery. Mr. Zhang has worked in the marine industry sector since 1986, and was appointed as assistant general manager and deputy general manager of Guangdong New China Shipyard Ltd. from July 1996 to October 2000, managing director of the same company from November 2000 to April 2007, the chairman of the same company from April 2007 to November 2010. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as director of CKSE, chairman of Yuet Hing Marine Supplies Co., Ltd and Chu Kong Group Shipyard Co. Ltd since February 2011. Mr. Zhang has over 29 years of experience in marine industry management.

Kay Cheung Chan Mr. Chan Kay Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Directors of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co Ltd. He is a senior advisor of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, vice chairman of The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited and chairman of Shaanxi Fuping BEA Rural Bank Corporation. Mr. Chan was an executive director and deputy chief executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. Mr. Chan joined The Bank of East Asia, Limited in 1965 and possesses extensive knowledge and experience in the banking industry. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, a member of the Process Review Committee for the oversight of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, a member of the Clearing and Settlement Systems Appeals Tribunal, a member of the Committee of Overseers of Lee Woo Sing College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a member of The China Unionpay International Advisory Group and an international senior economic consultant of The People’s Government of Shaanxi Province. Mr. Chan is also an independent non-executive director of China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Limited, Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited, Hong Kong Food Investment Holdings Limited and SOCAM Development Limited. Mr. Chan was appointed as independent non-executive director of the Company in April 1998.

Bing Sing Chow Mr. Chow Bing Sing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co Ltd. Mr. Chow graduated as a bachelor of social sciences at the University of Hong Kong in 1974. He worked as a social worker in his early career years and later joined the aviation industry. He had held senior management positions with the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Hong Kong and the Airport Authority Hong Kong and has over 30 years of experience in aviation and logistics sectors. Mr. Chow is not only the chartered member of the Hong Kong Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and the member of the Hong Kong Logistics Association but also the Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Logistics Research Centre of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.