Gang Ji Mr. Ji Gang has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, President of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. He was the vice chairman and president of Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SIHL and the shares of which are listed on A Shares Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code of 600748. He is also a director of SIIC, the controlling shareholder of SIHL. Mr. Ji graduated from Fudan University with a master’s degree in economics and is designated a senior economist. Mr. Ji was the general manager of Zhongya Hotel, the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Everbright City Services Co., Ltd., an officer of the Commercial Committee and Economic Committee of the People’s Government of Zhabei District, Shanghai, a vice president of Shanghai Industrial Dongtan Investment Development (Holdings) Co., Ltd., the president of Shanghai SIIC Urban Development Investment Co., Ltd., an executive director and the president of Shanghai Industrial Investment Co., Ltd.. He has over 34 years’ experience in corporate management.

Weiqi Ye Mr. Ye Weiqi is Vice President, Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd since March 22, 2013. Mr. Ye has a master’s degree in business administration from EIPOS Europäisches Institut für postgraduate Bildung an der Technischen Universität Dresden in 2002. He was the finance manager of finance department of Shanghai Far East Aviation Technology Import and Export Company, the manager of budget finance department of Shanghai Great World Plaza Company Limited, the deputy manager of budget finance department of Shanghai Great World (Group) Company prior to his employment with the Group. He was also the director of the auditing office, manager of investment and development department and assistant to the general manager of SUD. He is currently the vice president of SUD and general manager of Shanghai Huanyu Investment Co., Ltd. He is a director of Ningbo Fubang Precision Industry Group Stock Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code of 600768).

Tao Zhong Mr. Zhong Tao is Vice President, Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. He obtained a master’s degree in business management from Shanghai Fudan University in 1998. He was a project manager of Shanghai Industrial Real Property Group (Shanghai) Company Limited, an assistant to the general manager of Shanghai Xinghe Digital Investment Company Limited, and the chief planning officer of Shanghai Industrial Management (Shanghai) Company Limited prior to his employment with the Company. He is also currently a director and vice president of Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co., Ltd., and the chairman of each of the intercity companies in Beijing, Tianjin and Shenyang.

Bin Li Mr. Li Bin is a Vice President of the Company. He was a director of company secretary and information office in Shanghai Xujiahui Commercial Company Limited and the chief of secretary department in Shanghai Xuhui District Committee Office. Mr. Li received a master’s degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2002.

Yan Zhou Ms. Zhou Yan is a vice president of the Company. She was an executive director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited (stock code: 755). She received a bachelor’s degree in arts from the School of Literature of Shanghai University (a branch of the Fudan University) and a master’s degree in business studies from Massey University of New Zealand in 2000. Ms. Zhou has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry in the PRC.

Zuoxiang Fei Mr. Fei Zuoxiang is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the vice chairman of Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He graduated from Shanghai Second Light Industry School, majoring in financial accounting for industrial enterprises, and is a senior accountant. He was previously an accountant of the Shanghai Pujiang Metalwork Factory, cadre of the Xuhui District Audit Bureau, head of the general business division of the Xuhui District Audit Bureau and director of the Xuhui District Finance Bureau.

Fei Huang Ms. Huang (Feiming) Fei is Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd since March 22, 2013. She is also the vice president of the Company. She was awarded a master’s degree in business administration and European integration by Technische Universität Dresden in 2003. She was the league secretary of the Third Tramway Company of the Public Transport Corporation in Shanghai, the chairman of the labour union of Xuhui Urban Construction Corporation, the manager of sales division of SUD, the general manager of Shanghai Urban Development (Group) Real Property Agent Company prior to her employment with the Group. She is currently a vice president of SUD and (routine) deputy general manager of Shanghai Wan Yuan.

Jun Lou Mr. Lou Jun is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a director, chief representative of the Shanghai representative office, general manager of the board office and general manager of the executive office of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in law and graduated from the Youth Work Department of the China Youth University of Political Studies, majoring in political education. In 2008, he acted as deputy director of the general office of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government (Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government) and was seconded to the Standing Committee Office of Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress as the leading secretary of the standing committee. He previously acted as the leading secretary of the Standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress and director of the general supervision department of the Standing Committee Office of Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress.

Jian Wei Yang Mr. Jian Wei Yang is Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd since March 22, 2013. He was appointed as a deputy general manager of SIIC Management (Shanghai) Limited in June 2013. He was appointed as a director of Shanghai Industrial Development Co., Ltd. on 16 November 2012. He graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Shanghai Jiaotong University with a bachelor’s degree of engineering, master’s degree of management engineering and doctor’s degree in management. He worked for China National Nonferrous Materials Co., Ltd. and Hong Yuan Securities Co., Ltd.. Mr. Yang joined SIIC in June 2004 and was assistant general manager of Shanghai Galaxy Investment Co., Ltd., assistant general manager of the board of directors’ office and secretary to chairman of SIIC and assistant CEO of SIHL. He has more than 10 years’ experience of financial investment, securities research, investment banking and project planning.

Kin Chu Chan Mr. Chan Kin Chu is Company Secretary of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited, since 1 June 2011. He was appointed as Board Secretary and Deputy General Counsel in February 2013. Mr. Chan graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor of laws degree. He also obtained a master of laws degree from The University of London, U.K. and a bachelor of laws degree from Tsinghua University, the PRC. He was admitted to the High Court of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as a solicitor. Mr. Chan has over sixteen years of working experience in legal, compliance and corporate governance matters. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chan worked for a sizable property developer as in-house counsel.

Wai Hoi Doo Mr. Doo Wai-Hoi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd., since 5 July 2010. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Doo is the chairman and director of Fung Seng Enterprises Holdings Limited. In addition, he was appointed as a National Committee Member of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in February 2013. Mr. Doo is also the Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Hong Kong and Macau. Since 1995 he has been serving as a Governor of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. In 2008, he was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by the French Government. Mr. Doo was the vice chairman and non-executive director of New World China Land Limited (stock code: 917) and the deputy chairman and non-executive director of NWS Holdings Limited (stock code: 659) until 1 July 2013.

Ren-Da Fan Mr. Fan Ren Da is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd., since 5 July 2010. He is also the Chairman of the Investment Appraisal Committee, the members of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. He has over three years of experience in the property industry. Mr. Fan holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the United States of America. He is the chairman and managing director of AsiaLink Capital Limited. Mr. Fan was an independent non-executive director of Chinney Alliance Group Limited (stock code: 385) and an independent director of (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code of 002285).

Ka Fai Li Mr. Li Ka Fai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd., since 5 July 2010. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is currently the deputy managing partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co. CPA (Practising). He is also a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom, a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, United Kingdom as well as a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Li has over eight years of experience in the property industry.