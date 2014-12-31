Name Description

Xian Wu Mr. Wu Xian has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., effective February 28, 2013. Mr. WU graduated from Shanxi College of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in economics in July 1985, and completed a master’s course in business administration from Harbin University of Commerce in September 2002. Mr. WU has over 28 years of production and financial management experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. WU was previously the head of the planning and development department of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., deputy plant manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. General Pharm. Factory and deputy general manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Bioengineering Co., Ltd. from November 1997 to June 2005. He was also the director and general manager of China National Medicines Guorui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. from July 2005 to August 2010. He has been the director, general manager and deputy secretary to the Party Committee of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation (formerly named as China National Corp. of Traditional & Herbal Medicine) since August 2010.

Dongji Zhao Mr. Zhao Dongji is Vice President, Deputy General Manager of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation, Mr. ZHAO was appointed as non-executive Director on 5 February 2013. He has been redesignated as executive Director and appointed as vice-president of the Company with effect from 5 June 2017. Mr. ZHAO obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1989, and also obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Harbin Institute of Technology in 2004. Mr. ZHAO has over 26 years of related working experience, including over 15 years of management experience in pharmaceutical and health products industry. Mr. ZHAO acted as the deputy head and head of Enterprise Management Department, head of Asset Management Department and Legal Department of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. from 2000 to 2011. He also acted as a director of Harbin Pharm Group Sanjing Pharmaceutical Shareholding Co., Ltd (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from June 2004 to February 2011. Mr. ZHAO has served as the manager of Investment Management Department of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation (formerly named as China National Corp. of Traditional & Herbal Medicine) since 2011. Mr. ZHAO is the deputy general manager of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation since November 2014.

He Huang Ms. Huang He is the Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Huang graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor degree in International Accounting in July 2001 and a master degree in Accounting in July 2004. Ms. Huang is an auditor and a senior human resources officer. She was the accountant of the finance department, the vice manager of the operation and audit department and the manager of the strategic planning department of Traditional & Herbal Medicine Company from July 2004 to December 2007; the manager of the audit department, the employee supervisor of the board of supervisors and the manager of the human resources department of China National Corporation of Traditional and Herbal Medicine from January 2008 to December 2013; the director of human resources and the manager of the human resources department of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation from January 2014 to January 2015. Currently, Ms. Huang is the director of operations and the manager of the human resources department of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation.

Xiaochun Wang Mr. Wang Xiaochun is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Mr. WANG was the founder of Tongjitang Chinese Medicines Company (“Tongjitang”), a leading traditional Chinese medicines enterprise in China. Tongjitang was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 and privatised in 2011. The entire equity interest in Tongjitang was subsequently acquired by the Group in October 2013, following which Mr. WANG has been appointed as an executive Director. Prior to his appointment as the Managing Director, Mr. WANG was the Deputy Managing Director of the Company principally responsible for overseeing the Group’s sales, human resources, internal audit and government relations. He is also a member of the Strategic Committee of the Company and holds directorships in a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. WANG received his bachelor’s degree in law from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law in China in 1989.

Suet Lun Leung Ms. Leung Suet Lun has been appointed as the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. LEUNG, a manager of the Listing Services Department of TMF Hong Kong Limited, has approximately 8 years of professional experience in the legal, company secretarial and tax consulting fields. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a solicitor of Hong Kong.

Zenghe Dong Mr. Dong Zenghe has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Limited effective March 6, 2013. He graduated from East China Institute of Chemical Technology (currently known as East China University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1989 and obtained a master’s degree of business administration in 2011 from the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, majoring in Senior Business Administration. Mr. Dong is also a senior engineer. Mr. Dong has about 24 years of experience in the pharmaceutical production and management industry. Mr. Dong had been the chief of Northeast General Pharmaceutical Factory the chairman of the board of Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000597), as well as the chairman of the board and general manager of (“Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.”*) from February 2005 to January 2007. Mr. Dong had also been the deputy general engineer of CNPGC from January 2007 to September 2007 and has been the deputy general manager of CNPGC since September 2007 as well as the chairman of the board of (“China National Corp. of Traditional & Herbal Medicine”*) since June 2012.

Cunzhou Liu Mr. Liu Cunzhou has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., effective February 5, 2013. Mr. LIU completed a master’s in management engineering from Harbin University of Science and Technology in March 1997. Mr. LIU has over 35 years of management experience in pharmaceutical equipment, pharmaceutical and healthcare products industry. Mr. LIU is currently the chief expert of CNPGC. Mr. LIU was the head of equipment department and engineer of Harbin Pharmaceutical Factory from January 1976 to March 1983, and the deputy plant manager for production and plant manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Factory from April 1984 to April 1989. From April 1989 to July 1997, Mr. LIU was the deputy general manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and plant manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Factory. He was the chairman and general manager of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. from August 1997 to October 2004. Mr. LIU was also a director of CNPGC from December 2005 to October 2011, and had served as the chairman from August 2007 to May 2009. Mr. LIU is also a director of Jihua Group Corporation Limited and Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., both of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (“SSE”).

Hua Tang Ms. Tang Hua has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Beijing Union University with a major in accounting and an EMBA of Renmin University of China in 1990 and 2007 respectively. Ms. TANG graduated from the school of business in Renmin University of China with a master degree in Accounting. She is a senior accountant and a Chinese certified public accountant. Ms. TANG was the manager of finance department of Beijing GRINM Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd, the vice director of finance department of China National Pharmaceutical (Group) Company, the vice director of finance department of China National Medicines Corporation Ltd., the manager of finance department of Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions Co. Ltd. and the financial controller of China National Pharmaceutical Industry Corporation, one after another, from July 1990 to June 2011. She is currently the financial controller and the manager of finance department of China National Traditional Chinese Medicine Corporation.

Wing Yat Lo Mr. Lo Wing Yat (Kelvin)is Non-Executive Independent Director of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. Mr. LO was an independent nonexecutive director of the Company from February 2009 to February 2013. Mr. LO is the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIAM Group Limited (Stock Code: 378) and an executive director of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited (Stock Code: 729), both shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of CITIC International Assets Management Limited and the Managing Director of CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited. Mr. LO graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Laws. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1984 and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1989. He served as an in-house counsel of Bank of China Hong Kong-Macau Regional Office and a partner of Linklaters. During his legal career, Mr. LO was specialized in banking project financing primarily in the PRC.

Rong Xie Mr. Xie Rong has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., effective February 5, 2013. Mr. XIE has over 44 years of working experience. He obtained a doctorate degree in economics, majoring in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, in January 1993. He was the deputy head of the Accounting Department of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and a partner of KPMG China (Shanghai) from September 1994 to November 1997 and from December 1997 to October 2002, respectively. Mr. XIE has been a director of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (a company listed on the SSE) since April 2003 and was its independent director from April 2003 to June 2008. Mr. Xie was an independent non-executive director of each of China Shipping Development Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the SSE), China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the SSE), China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the SSE), Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange and the SSE) and Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange) from May 2003 to May 2009, from June 2003 to May 2010, from February 2007 to October 2012, from April 2008 to April 2014 and from August 2007 to September 2014 respectively. Mr. XIE has been an independent non-executive director of each of Shanghai Baosight Software Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the SSE), China Everbright Bank Company Limited (a company listed on the SSE) and Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) since April 2010, January 2013 and January 2015, respectively. Mr. XIE was the vice-president of the Shanghai National Accounting Institute from October 2002 to August 2012 and is currently a professor of the Shanghai National Accounting Institute.

Tze Shan Hailson Yu Mr. Yu Tze Shan (Hailson) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co. Limited since November 25, 2013. Upon completing the Electrical Engineering Degree in 1979, Mr. YU worked as an assistant engineer in Ampex Ferrotec Limited. After three years, he became the manager of equipment maintenance and testing laboratory and subsequently managed the computer engineering and system engineering team for product and system design, product development plan and the establishment of CAD center. In 1987, Mr. YU joined China International Trust and Investment Corporation Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited as a general manager of engineering research and development department. During such period, he improved the business of subsidiaries engaged in technology sector and monitored the venture capital operation in respect of the high-technology business of the U.S. company. He also made contribution to the successful listing of two subsidiaries in the U.S. and the asset trading of several subsidiaries and later became the consultant for oil development and LPG terminal project. In 1998, Mr. YU was a deputy managing director of Versitech Limited, a technology transfer and commercial company of The University of Hong Kong which mainly commercializes and transfers achievements in scientific research to the business sectors. Additional, Mr. YU has been an independent non-executive director of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Stock Exchange) since September 2014. Mr. YU possesses bachelor’s and master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a master of arts degree in Arbitration and Dispute Resolution. He completed the Postgraduate Diploma in Investment Management and Graduate Certificates in Hong Kong Laws and Chinese Medicine.