Name Description

Chee Keong Low Mr. Low Chee Keong is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of eSun Holdings Ltd since September 1, 2011. He has been the Chairman of the Company since June 2010 and is currently a member of the Audit Committee and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Low first joined the Board in August 1999 as an INED, was re-designated as a NED in June 2010, and was further re-designated as an INED on 1 September 2011. Serving as a member of the Remuneration Committee since October 2009, he was the chairman of the Remuneration Committee from October 2009 to late March 2011 and re-assumed the Remuneration Committee chairmanship on 1 September 2011.

Siu Tsuen Lui Mr. Lui Siu Tsuen (Richard) CPA is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd. He was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in January 2011 and is presently a member of both the Executive Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 2010 as the chief operating officer of its Media and Entertainment Division and became an Executive Director with effect from July 2010. Mr. Lui is also an executive director and the company secretary of MAGHL; and he was an executive director of LSG, LSD and Lai Fung respectively from 1 January 2011 to 31 October 2012. Mr. Lui is currently an independent non-executive director of Prosperity Investment Holdings Limited (a company listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). He was also an independent non-executive director of 21 Holdings Limited (a company listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) from 23 June 2009 to 9 April 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lui had held senior executive positions in a few Hong Kong and overseas listed companies. Mr. Lui has over 28 years of experience in property investment, corporate finance and media and entertainment businesses. He is a fellow member of each of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom, and holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from The University of Adelaide in Australia.

Fook Aun Chew Mr. Chew Fook Aun is Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd., since June 5, 2012. He is the deputy chairman and an executive director of LSG and LSD as well as the chairman and an executive director of Lai Fung. Prior to joining the Lai Sun Group, Mr. Chew was an executive director and the group chief financial officer of Esprit Holdings Limited (“Esprit”) from 1 February 2009 to 1 May 2012, and an executive director and the chief financial officer of The Link Management Limited acting as manager of The Link Real Estate Investment Trust (“Link REIT”) from February 2007 to January 2009. He was also the chief financial officer of Kerry Properties Limited (“Kerry Properties”) from 1996 to 2004, a director of corporate finance for Kerry Holdings Limited from 1998 to 2004 and an executive director of Kyard Limited in charge of the property portfolio of a private family office from 2004 to 2007. The issued shares of Esprit and Kerry Properties and the issued units of the Link REIT are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chew has over 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing and finance in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. He graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science of the University of London in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Science(Economics) Degree. Mr. Chew is a fellow member of both the HKICPA and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was a council member of the HKICPA and its vice president in 2010. Mr. Chew is currently a member of the corruption prevention advisory committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the standing committee on company law reform of the Companies Registry and a council member of the Financial Reporting Council, all being organisations established in Hong Kong. He also served as a member of the advisory committee of the Securities and Futures Commission from June 2007 to May 2013.

Hau Yin Lam Mr. Hau Yin Lester Lam Hau (Lester) has been appointed as Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd., effective November 1, 2012. Mr. Lam, is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is also an executive director of both LSG and LSD, as well as an executive director and the chief executive officer of Lai Fung. Further, Mr. Lam is also an alternate director to Madam U Po Chu in her capacity as an executive director of LSG. Mr. Lam holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree from the Northeastern University, Boston, the United States. He has acquired working experience since 1999 in various companies engaged in securities investment, hotel operations, environmental products, entertainment and property development and investment.

Chai Tuck Yip Mr. Yip Chai Tuck has been appointed as Executive Director of eSun Holdings Limited., with effect from 14 February 2014. He is also the chief executive officer of LSG and an executive director of MAGHL. He has extensive experience in corporate advisory, business development and investment banking. Prior to joining the Lai Sun Group, Mr. Yip was a managing director of Goldman Sachs and head of Mergers and Acquisitions (“M&A”) for China. He had also worked for PCCW Limited, a Hong Kong listed company, as Vice President of Ventures and M&A, responsible for strategic investments and M&A transactions. Mr. Yip graduated from Macquarie University, Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) and obtained a Master Degree in Applied Finance and Investments from the Financial Services Institute of Australia, where he is also a Fellow member

Lai Chun Wong Ms. Wong Lai Chun is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wong is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Po Chu U Madam. U Po Chu is Non-Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd., since October 1996. She is also an executive director of LSG, a non-executive director of LSD and an executive director of Lai Fung. Madam U has over 55 years’ experience in the garment manufacturing business and had been involved in the printing business since the mid-1960’s. She started to expand the business to fabric bleaching and dyeing in the early 1970’s and became involved in property development and investment in the late 1980’s.

Andrew Yan Mr. Andrew Y. Yan is Non-Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd., since September 1, 2011. He joined SAIF Partners in 2001 and is currently its managing partner. He holds a Master’s degree in International Political Economy from the Princeton University in the United States and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Nanjing Aeronautic Institute (presently the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics) in China. Mr. Yan is currently a non-executive director of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited, Digital China Holdings Limited, MOBI Development Co., Ltd. and Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited; a non-executive director and the chairman of NVC Lighting Holding Limited; and an independent non-executive director of China Resources Land Limited and Fosun International Limited. The issued shares of all the above companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (listed on the Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”)). Further, Mr. Yan is a director of Acorn International, Inc., ATA Inc. (listed on the NASDAQ Global Market) and Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management Ltd. (listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) as well as an independent director of Giant Interactive Group, Inc. (listed on the NYSE). On December 20, 2011, Mr. Yan ceased to be a director of Global Education & Technology Group Limited when its shares were withdrawn from listing on the NASDAQ Global Market. In addition, from 2001 to November 2009, Mr. Yan was an independent non-executive director of Stone Group Holdings Limited, the shares of which were listed on the Stock Exchange. He was also an independent non-executive director of China Oilfield Services Limited from 2002 to June 2009, and a director of China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. from 2004 to September 2008.

Kwok Kwei Lo Mr. Lo Kwok Kwei (David) is Independent Non-Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd since September 1, 2011. Mr. Lo joined the Board as a NED in March 2009 and has been re-designated from a NED to an INED with effect from 1 September 2011. Mr. Lo holds the degrees of Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Jurisprudence from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia in 1984 and has been a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong since 1987. Mr. Lo has been practicing as a solicitor in Hong Kong for over 25 years and is a partner of a law firm David Lo & Partners. In addition, he is an independent non-executive director of Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited and ENM Holdings Limited, which are both listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Lai Man Ng Dr. Ng Lai Man (Carmen) is Independent Non-Executive Director of eSun Holdings Ltd., since March 12, 2009. She is presently the chairwoman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She has over 25 years of experience in professional accounting services and corporate finance in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, the United States, Canada and Europe. Dr. Ng is a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong and is currently a director of Cosmos CPA Limited in Hong Kong. She is a fellow member of the HKICPA and The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants in the United Kingdom, and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She received her Doctor of Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Degree of Juris Doctor from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Master of Laws in Corporate and Financial Laws from The University of Hong Kong, Master of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Master of Professional Accounting from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as well as Master of Science in Global Finance jointly offered by Leonard N. Stern Business School of New York University and The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology. In addition, Dr. Ng is an independent non-executive director of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited and 1010 Printing Group Limited, which are both listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. She was an independent non-executive director of Cheong Ming Investments Limited (listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange) (from 17 September 2004 to 17 July 2014).