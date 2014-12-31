Name Description

Wai Ping Chung Mr. Chung Wai Ping serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd. He is an Executive Director and was appointed on December 29, 2005. Mr. Chung is primarily responsible for overall corporate strategies, planning and business development. Mr. Chung established the Group in 1991 and has over 30 years of experience in the Chinese restaurant industry. Mr. Chung started his career as an apprentice cook of a local restaurant in Hong Kong from 1975 and became the Sous Chef of the Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, China in 1985. In 1991, Mr. Chung co-founded the first Tao Heung Seafood Hotpot Restaurant in Hong Kong. Mr. Chung is currently the Emeritus Honorary President of the Chinese Cuisine Management Association, the President of Association of Restaurant Managers and The Honorary Chairman of the China branch of Les Amis d'Escoffier Society Co. Mr. Chung won the Chief Executive Officer of the year (Hospitality) in 2003 organized by the Asia Pacific Customer Service Consortium, the Top Ten Man of the Time in Catering Industry in Yue-Gang-Ao held by the China Hospitality Association and Innovative entrepreneur of the Year organized by the Junior Chamber International Hong Kong in 2005. In 2006, Mr. Chung won the Capital Leader of Excellence 2006 organized by the "Capital" Magazine.

Yiu Chun Leung Mr. Leung Yiu Chun serves as Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary and Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as Executive Director on March 9, 2007. Mr. Leung is Chief Executive Officer and is primarily responsible for business development and overall strategic planning in finance, accounting, administration and marketing. Mr. Leung joined the company in October 2002 as director of finance and began his career in the Chinese restaurant industry. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Leung had over 10 years experience in financial management and auditing for various Hong Kong listed companies, including Hop Hing Holdings Limited and Mirabell International Holdings Limited, the shares of both companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, and an international accounting firm. Mr. Leung holds a Master degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor degree of Arts (Honours) in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Leung is currently a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Wing Ka Tsang Ms. Tsang Wing Ka serves as Director of Finance and Accounting Department at Tao Heung Holdings Ltd. She is primarily responsible for overall finance, accounting and taxation functions. Ms Tsang joined the Group in December 2002 as finance and accounting manager. Ms. Tsang has over 10 years of experience in financial management. Ms. Tsang holds a Master’s degree of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting) from Curtin University of Technology in Australia and is currently an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ho Yuen Cheng Mr. Cheng Ho Yuen serves as Chief Operation Officer of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for overall restaurant operations and management including food production in the restaurants. Mr. Cheng joined the Group in November 1997 as restaurant manager and was promoted to director of human resources department in 2004 and subsequently transferred to the business development department. Mr. Cheng has over 20 years of experience in the Chinese restaurants industry.

Yuen Wah Ho Mr. Ho Yuen Wah serves as Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd since March 1, 2007. Mr. Ho is the Chief Business Officer and is primarily responsible for management and development of restaurants chain and retail business of the Group. Mr. Ho joined the Group in December 1991 as restaurant manager and was promoted to be the director of business management department in 2003. Mr. Ho has over 25 years of experience in the Chinese restaurant industry.

Ka Wing Wong Mr. Wong Ka Wing serves as Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd., since March 1, 2007. Mr. Wong is one of founders. Mr. Wong is primarily responsible for the overall operation of Dongguan Logistics Centre. Mr. Wong has over 20 years of experience in the Chinese restaurant industry. Mr. Wong obtained a diploma in production and industry engineering from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Hiu Ming Li Ms. Li Hiu Ming serves as Director - Human Resources Department of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd. She joined the company in March 2002 as a manager of the human resources department. Ms. Li holds a Master’s degree of Science in Strategic Human Resources Management from Hong Kong Baptist University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Monash University. Ms. Li has over 16 years experience in human resources management in a Hong Kong listed company and other retail and information technology companies.

Yue Kwong Chan Mr. Chan (Michael) Yue Kwong serves as Non-Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd., since March 6, 2007. He was also appointed as a member of Nomination Committee on June 9, 2007 and a member of Audit Committee on October 15, 2008. Mr. Chan is the Chairman of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited, as well as an independent non-executive director of Starlite Holdings Limited, Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited, and Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Limited, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan holds a double major degree in Sociology and Political Science, a Master degree in City Planning, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration, a Court member of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and is bestowed as Honorary Fellow from Lingnam University. He is also a member of the Political Consultative Committee of Nanshan District, Shenzhen in the People’s Republic of China. He has many years of professional experience in the public sector and over 25 years of managerial experience in the food and catering industry. He is currently an executive committee member of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, the general committee of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong, the Adviser of the Quality Tourism Services Association, the Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing and the Chairman of the Business Enterprise Management Centre of the Hong Kong Management Association. Mr. Chan is also a Board Member of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and a member of the Business Facilitation Advisory Committee appointed by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Siu Kwong Fong Mr. Fong Siu Kwong serves as Non-Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd., since March 1, 2007. Besides, he was also appointed as a member of Remuneration Committee on June 9, 2007. Mr. Fong holds a Bachelor degree of Laws from University of Wolverhampton, a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong and a Master degree of Laws in Chinese and Comparative Law from the City University of Hong Kong. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1996. Mr. Fong is currently a consultant solicitor in Howell & Co. solicitor. Mr. Fong has over 30 years of legal experience. Mr. Fong is also a Honourary legal adviser to the Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association and the Honourary legal adviser to HKU MACHS Alumni Association.

Chi Fai Chan Prof. Dr. Chan (Andrew) Chi Fai, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd., since March 9, 2007. He was also appointed as a member of both Audit Committee and Nomination Committee on June 9, 2007. He holds a Master degree of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, the United States, a Bachelor degree of Business Administration and a Doctorate degree of Philosophy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). He is at present a professor in the Department of Marketing and the Director of the EMBA programmes in the CUHK. In addition to other appointments, he is also currently the Chairman of the Process Review Committee, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and a member of the Electoral Affairs Commission and Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Committee and an advisor of the Quality Tourism Services Association (QTSA). He has approximately 30 years of experience in the education industry.

Hing Keung Mak Mr. Mak (Thomas) Hing Keung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tao Heung Holdings Ltd since March 1, 2007. He was also appointed as a member of both Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee on June 9, 2007. Mr. Mak holds a Bachelor degree of Commerce from Queen’s University, Canada. Mr. Mak is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Mak is currently the Chief Financial Officer of South China Media Group. Prior to joining South China Media Group, Mr. Mak was the Chief Financial Officer of Redgate Media Group. Prior to Redgate Media Group, Mr, Mak was the Chief Financial Officer of Minmetals Resources Limited and RoadShow Holdings Limited respectively, both are listed on the Main Board. From 1997 to 2001, Mr. Mak worked for an investment bank and Listing Division of the Stock Exchange respectively. Mr. Mak has also worked for an international accounting firm in Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada for over seven years.