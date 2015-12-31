Name Description

Xiaozhang Zhan Mr. Zhan Xiaozhang is Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Deputy General Manager - Communications Group of Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd since June 2012. Mr. Zhan holds a bachelor’s degree in law. He further obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the Business Institute of Zhejiang University in 2005. He has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company since June 2012. From 1985 to 1991, Mr. Zhan worked as an officer at Transport Administrative Division under Waterway Transport Authority of Zhejiang Provincial Bureau of Construction. From 1991 to 1998, he served as Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the Communist Youth League Commission at Zhejiang Provincial Bureau of Communications. From 1998 to 2002, he was Deputy Director of Waterway Transport Authority under Zhejiang Provincial Bureau of Communications. From 2002 to 2003, he was Deputy Director of Human Resources Department at Zhejiang Provincial Bureau of Communications. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Zhan was Chairman of Zhejiang Wenzhou Yongtaiwen Expressway Co., Ltd. From 2006 to 2008, he became Chairman of Zhejiang Jinji Pr operty Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhan has been Assistant to General Manager and Manager of Research and Development Department at Zhejiang Communicatio ns Investment Group Co., Ltd from 2006 to 2009. He served as an Executive Director and the General Manager of the Company from March 2009 to June 2012. Mr. ZHAN currently also serves as Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Dehua Wang Mr. Wang Dehua has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. He graduated with an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Hangzhou Institute of Electronics Engineering in 1996. He worked in the Foreign Funds Utilization Audit Department of Zhejiang P rovincial Audit Office from 1996 to 2003. Mr. Wang worked at the Corporation Division of the Administrative and Finance Department of Liaiso n Office of the Central Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R. from 2003 to 2011, serving as its Deputy Director upon departure. Mr. Wang studied at School of Economics and Finance of the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2007, and graduated in 2007 with a master’s degree in Economics. Mr. Wang has professional accounting qualifications, including CPA, HKICPA, ACCA, etc. He worked at Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd. from 2011 to 2014, serving as its Deputy General Manager upon departure.

Jianhu Luo Ms. Luo Jianhu is General Manager and Executive Director of Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd. since June 2012. She graduated from the Department of Law at Hangzhou University with a bachelor’s degree in law, majoring in Economic Law. She is a lawyer and Senior Economist. Ms. Luo has been appointed as an Executive Director and the General Manager of the Company since June 2012. Since she started her career in August 1994, Ms. Luo had held such positions as the board secretary of Zhejiang Transportation Engineering Construction Group Co., Ltd., the Deputy Director, Director of the Legal Affairs Department, the Deputy Director, Director of the Secretarial Office to the Board, Board Secretary and the Manager of the Inv estment and Development Department of Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng Mr. Tony H. Zheng is Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary of Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd. Mr. Zheng graduated from University of California at Berkeley in 1995 with a BS degree in Civil Engineering. He joined the Company in June 1997, and has served as Deputy Director of the Secretarial Office to the Board and Assistant Company Secretary. Mr. Zheng continues to serve as Director of the Secretarial Office to the Board, and Director of Hong Kong Representative Office of the Company.

Zhexing Fang Mr. Fang Zhexing is Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd. Mr. Fang is a Senior Engineer, the Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Fang graduated from Zhejiang University where he received a master’s degree in engineering in 1991. From 1986 to 1988 he was the Assistant Engineer in the Project Management Office of the Electric Power and Water Conservancy Bureau in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province. From 1991 until 1997, he was the Engineer in the Project Management Office of Zhejiang Provincial Expressway Executive Commission, where he participated in the project management of Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway. Since March 1997, he has served as the Deputy Manager and the Manager of the Planning and Development Department, the Manager of the Project Development Department, the Director of Quality Management Office, the Director of Internal Audit Department of the Company, the Manager of the Human Resources Department and the Secretary of Disciplinary Committee. Mr. Fang is currently the Chairman of Development Co. and Jiaxing Co.

Yimin Zhu Mr. Yimin Zhu is the Deputy General Manager of the company. Mr. Zhu graduated from Chang’an University with professional programme in Roads and Transportation Engineering in July 2007. He joined the People’s Liberation Army garrison 83026 from December 1978 to January 1982. From January 1982 to December 1998, he worked in Anji County Water Traffic Control Department, Huzhou Port and Water Traffic Administration Department and Huzhou City Water Traffic Administration Department. From June 1994 to December 1998, he was the Director of Huzhou City Traffic Engineering Department. From December 1998 to September 2000, he served as the Assistant to Director of Huzhou City Water Traffic Control and Administration Department. From January 2003 to August 2004, he was the Assistant Manager of Huzhou City Transportation Investment and Development Corporation. From August 2004 to May 2015, Mr. Zhu has served in different positions including the Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Shenjiahuhang Expressway Co., Ltd, the Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Province North Zhejiang Expressway Manageme nt Co., Ltd., the Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Shensuzhewan Expressway Co. Ltd., the Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Pro vince West Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd., and Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Hanghui Expressway Co. Ltd. He has been the Deputy General Manager and party committee member of the Company since July 1, 2015.

Tao CHENG Mr. Cheng Tao is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheng graduated from Changsha University of Science & Technology with a bachelor’s degree in transportation engineering. He is a Senior Administration Engineer and Senior Economist. Mr. Cheng has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since July 20 15. Mr. Cheng began his career in September 1983 and held the positions of Secretary of CYL Committee at Zhejiang Shipping and Technical School; Secretary of CYL Committee at Zhejiang Road and Bridge Engineering Office; Secretary of Party General branch at No.3 Company of Zhejiang Provincial Transportation Engineering & Construction Group Co., Ltd.; Party Committee Deputy Secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Transportation Engineering & Construction Group Co., Ltd.; Vice Chairman, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of Zhejiang Provincial Transportation Engineering & Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Benmeng Dai Mr. Dai Benmeng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Party School of the Zhejiang Committee of the Communist Party of China with a bachelor’s degree specialising in economics and management and is a Senior Economist. He began working in February 1987 and has been a director and the Deputy General Manager of Wenzhou Shipping Co., Ltd., a Director and the General Manager of Zhejiang Wenzhou Yongtaiwen Expressway Co., Ltd., a Director and the General Manager of Zhejiang Jinji Property Co., Ltd., the person in charge of Zhejiang Province North Zhejiang Expressway Management Co., Ltd., the Chairman of Zhejiang ShenSuZheWan Expressway Co., Ltd., and the General Manager of the Shanghai-Jiaxing-Huzhou-Hangzhou branch of the Communications Group. Mr. Dai is currently the Department Head of Organization Department of the Communications Group.

Dongjie Wang Mr. Wang Dongjie is Non-Executive Director of Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd. He graduated from Southeast University majoring in Highway and Railway Engineering with a master’s degree in engineering. He is a Senior Engineer. Since he started his career in March 2002, Mr. Wang had served as an Engineer of the Executive Commission of Hangzhou Ring Road North Line Project, the Deputy Executive Chief of the Executive Commission for the interflow renovation of Hangzhou airport road, the Engineering Division Chief of Management Office of Chun’an section of Hangqian Expressway and the Director and Deputy General Manager of Hangz hou Transportation Road and Bridge Construction Company. He joined Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd. in January 2007 and is currently the General Manager of the Strategic Development and Legal Affairs Department.

Jianping Zhou Mr. Zhou Jianping is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Xi’an Highway College with a bachelor’s degree specialising in vehicular transport and is a Senior Engineer at professor level. He began working in September 1975 and has been the Deputy Supervisor of the Business Management Office, Supervisor of the office, Assistant of the General Manager, and Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Province Vehicular Transport General Company, the Deputy Head of Quzhou Municipal Communications Bureau, Zhejiang Province, the manager of the Asset Management Department of the Communications Group, and the person in charge of the Hangjinqu Branch of the Communications Group. Mr. Zhou is currently the Deputy Chief Economist and the Manager of the Operations Department of the Communications Group.

Wai Tsang Lee Ms. Lee Wai Tsang, Rosa is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is the chairman and an executive director of Grand Investment International Ltd. (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 1160) and oversees its day-to-day investment, operation and administration. Ms. Lee holds a bachelor degree from the University of Southern California, a Master of Science in Finance from Boston College and a MBA from the University of Ch icago. Ms. Lee is a licensed person for the regulated activities of dealing in securities and futures under the SFO. Ms. Lee is a director of Grand Finance Group Company Ltd. and Tianjin Yishang Friendship Holdings Co., Ltd. Ms. Lee has extensive experience in management, inves tment, securities and auditing.

Ker-Wei Pei Mr. Pei Ker-Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd. He is a Professor of Accountancy and Executive Dean for China Region at W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University. Mr. Pei received his Ph.D. degree in Accounting from University of North Texas in 1986. He is currently the director of W.P. Carey EMBA programs in China. He served as the chairman of the Globalization Committee of the American Accounting Association in 1997 and as the president of the Chinese Accounting Professors Association-North America in 1993 to 1994. Mr. Pei currently serves as an External Director of Baosteel Group and China Merchant Group, and Independent Director of Want Want China Holdings, Zhong An Real Estate and MMG Limited.