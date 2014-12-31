Name Description

Yan Zhu Mr. ZHU Yan serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He worked as an officer of the Department of Science and Technology and International Business and Commerce of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Grain from August 1985 to April 1987. He worked consecutively as an officer, a deputy section chief and section chief of the Department of Industry of Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission from April 1987 to September 1992. He worked as a general manager of Beijing Ketai Co., Ltd. from September 1992 to August 1994, an assistant director and deputy director of Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission from August 1994 to January 2000, a deputy secretary of the party committee and deputy director of Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission from January 2000 to March 2002. He was a secretary of the party committee and director of Beijing Information Technology Office from March 2002 to February 2009, and concurrently worked as a director of the Ticket Service Centre of Beijing Organizing Committee for the Games of the XXIX Olympiad from November 2007 to November 2008. He worked as a deputy secretary of the party committee and a director of Beijing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology and a director of Beijing Municipal Science and Technology and Industry for National Defense Office from February 2009 to July 2011. He was a deputy secretary general of the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality from July 2011 to February 2016. He has been working as a secretary of the party committee and chairman of Beijing Energy Group Co., Ltd. since February 2016. Mr. Zhu Yan graduated from School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University in April 1999 with an MBA degree, majoring in business administration.

Ruijun Chen Mr. Chen Ruijun is General Manager, Executive Director of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited since October 30, 2012. He is a senior engineer, has served as the general secretary of Inner Mongolia Jingtai Power Limited (“Jingtai Power”)’s committee of Communist Party of China (“CPC”) and Jingtai Power’s general manager since October 2007. From August 2003 to October 2007, he successively served as a deputy general secretary of Inner Mongolia Daihai Electric Power Generation Co., Ltd. (“Daihai Power”)’s CPC committee, the general secretary of the CPC discipline inspection commission of Daihai Power, and then concurrently as an executive deputy general manager and a deputy general secretary of the CPC committee of Daihai Power. From January 1994 to August 2003, Mr. Chen successively served as a deputy governor and a deputy general secretary of the CPC committee of Liangcheng County of Inner Mongolia (during this period, he concurrently served as the chairman and the general manager of Hongmao Group Corporation from February 1997 to June 2001). From August 1982 to December 1993, Mr. Chen served as a technician, sales representative, section chief, deputy manager and the general manager of Inner Mongolia Liangcheng County Chemical Plant. Between April 2007 and September 2009, Mr. Chen studied electrical engineering at the School of Electrical and Automation Engineering of Tianjin University for master of engineering. He attended the undergraduate law courses provided by the Correspondence School of Inner

Jian Kang Mr. Kang Jian is Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd. Mr. Kang has over 15 years of experience in strategic management, sales management and investor relationship management in state-owned enterprises and transnational corporations. Between August 2009 and December 2009, Mr. Kang worked for BEIH as the deputy director of the office of strategic investment. Mr. Kang worked at several transnational corporations, including as a senior manager of department of Automation & Drives Group and the director of strategic development and customer relations of the company’s Strategic Marketing Department at Siemens Ltd, China from January 2004 to July 2009, as a regional manager of the Greater China area of Canadian Tucows Inc., from April 2000 to March 2003, and as the assistant manager of the Marketing Division of the U.S. Albany international Company from July 1999 to February 2000. Mr. Kang obtained a bachelor’s degree in international trade from Beijing University of Technology in July 1988, and an MBA degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States in May 1999.

Geng Jia Mr. Jia Geng is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited. Mr. Jia has been the assistant to general manager and the director of the general planning department of our Company since August 2010. He worked in Beijing Jingneng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. and served as the deputy chief economist from April 2010 to July 2010, as the manager of the operating and planning department from January 2005 to April 2010, and as assistant to manager of human resources department from June 2003 to January 2005, and was responsible for personnel management from May 2000 to June 2003. Before that, Mr. Jia joined Shijingshan General Power Plant, and was a technological transformation engineer of the production technical department from January 1999 to May 2000, a managing secretary of the office of CPC committee from March 1997 to January 1999, and a repairman and technician of the ash removal and program control team from July 1995 to March 1997. Mr. Jia obtained a master’s degree in project management from North China Electric Power University in June 2008. Mr. Jia is a senior engineer.

Zhijian Li Mr. Li Zhijian is a Deputy General Manager of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited since March 11, 2010. Mr. Li has over 15 years of experience in production and management in the power industry. Mr. Li has been a deputy general manager of our Company since March 2010. He worked as deputy general manager of New Energy from July 2009 to March 2010, as the deputy general manager of Wulanyiligeng Power from August 2008 to July 2009, the project manager of the Chayouzhong Project of Inner Mongolia Wind Power Division of Beijing Jingneng International from September 2007 to August 2008. Between November 2001 and September 2007, he worked for Jingfeng Thermal Power, where he served successively as the vice director (and later the director) of the boiler maintenance branch, the leader of the division of project extension, and the deputy head of the department of maintenance. From July 1995 to November 2001, he worked at Beijing No. 3 Thermal Power Plant and held various positions successively. These included being a boiler forge engineer and the vice director of the ash plant. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in power plant thermal energy and power engineering from Northeast China Institute of Electric Power Engineering in July 1995.

Hui Huang Mr. Huang Hui is Chief Accountant of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Company Ltd since June 28, 2013. He served as secretary to the board of directors of Beijing Jingneng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. from June 2010 to June 2013 and also the chief accountant of Beijing Jingneng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. from March 2010 to June 2013. He worked in Beijing Jingneng International Energy Co. Ltd. from August 2007 to March 2010 and served as its vice manager in charge of daily management at financial department since June 2009. During his tenure with Inner Mongolia Power (Group) Co. Ltd., Mr. Huang served as a division chief at price control division of financial department from January 2007 to July 2007, deputy chief at budget office of financial department from January 2004 to December 2006, a specialist in electricity pricing at management office of financial department from October 2000 to December 2003 and an audit personnel at fund procurement center of financial department from January 1998 to October 2000. He was the financial officer of Inner Mongolia Dianye Art Troupe from August 1995 to January 1998. Mr. Huang received his bachelor degree from finance department of Inner Mongolia College of Finance and Economics (currently known as Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics) in July 1995. From September 2004 to June 2007, he studied in business management at North China Electric Power University and was granted master’s degree in business administration.

Jurui Zhang Mr. Zhang Jurui is Chief Engineer of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited. Zhang has over 6 years of experience in project management in the power industry. He joined our Company and has been the chief engineer since March 2010. Between January 2008 and April 2010, he worked at the department of planning and development of Beijing Jingneng International. From February 2004 to January 2008, Mr. Zhang worked at the Inner Mongolia Daihai Electric Power Generation Co., Ltd., starting as assistant manager of the maintenance department and director of the electrics office, and then the chief engineer of the power generation subsidiary and was later appointed as the deputy director of the department of safe production. He worked at the Second Power Plant in Datong of Guodian Power Development from July 1989 to February 2004, holding various positions including senior engineer. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in power system and its automation from School of Electric Power of Taiyuan University of Industry in July 1989. He is a senior engineer.

Mingxing Guo Mr. Guo Mingxing serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited. He is responsible for the business strategy and overall development. Mr. Guo has more than 20 years of experience in production, construction, business management and capital management in the power industry. In January 2005, Mr. Guo joined BEIH as an assistant general manager. There he was promoted to deputy general manager in December 2005 and then general manager and director in December 2008. Also, since January 2007, he has been the president of Beijing Jingneng International. From June 2003 to December 2005, he was the general manager at Inner Mongolia Daihai Electric Power Generation Co., Ltd. Between September 2000 and December 2004, he worked with Beijing International Power Development and Investment Corporation as the deputy manager and then the manager of the electric investment management division and was then promoted to the assistant general manager in June 2003. From November 1999 to September 2000, he was an assistant director of the People’s Government of Shenhe District in Shenyang. Between September 1990 and March 1993, Mr. Guo worked as an electrical technician and a secretary of the factory office at Shenyang Shenhai Power Plant, then as the manager of fuel division from September 1995 to November 1999. Between October 1997 and April 1998, he attended a training program at Tokyo Electric Power. Mr. Guo obtained a bachelor’s degree in electric power engineering from Chengdu University of Science and Technology in July 1990 and a master’s degree from Wuhan University of Hydraulic and Electrical Engineering in March 1995. Between 2003 and 2006, he studied quantitative economics in Jilin University and obtained a doctorial degree. Between 2007 and 2008, he was a part-time student at the centre for post-doctoral studies of the management school of Beijing University of Technology.

Dawei Li Mr. Li Dawei serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He worked in Beijing Heating Company as a staff, deputy chief of the production technology group, chief of the heat supply management group and deputy director of the control center of the heat management department from August 1985 to May 1987, from May 1987 to June 1989, from June 1989 to December 1991 and from December 1991 to November 1994, respectively, during which he was concurrently working on secondment to the public utility department of Beijing Municipal Commission of City Administration and Environment from May 1993 to November 1994. He worked as deputy manager of Beijing Heating Company from November 1994 to July 1999, during which he was an on-the-job graduate student majoring in business administration in the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University from September 1997 to June 1999. He was a director of the comprehensive planning department of Beijing Municipal Public Utility Administration from July 1997 to June 2000. He worked in Beijing Heating Energy (Group) Co., Ltd. as a member of the party committee and deputy general manager from April 2002 to November 2004, a member of the party committee and general manager from November 2004 to November 2005, deputy secretary of the party committee, director of the board and general manager from November 2005 to December 2008, and secretary of the party committee and chairman of the board from December 2008 to December 2011. He has been the deputy secretary of the party committee and vice chairman of the board of Beijing Energy Holding Co., Ltd. and secretary of the party committee and chairman of the board of Beijing Heating Energy (Group) Co., Ltd. since December 2011. He graduated from Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture in July 1985, majoring in heat supply, ventilation and air-conditioning engineering, and he graduated from Tsinghua University in June 1999 with a master’s degree in business administration.

Zhongfu Yu Mr. Yu Zhongfu is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited since December 22, 2011. Mr. Yu has been the deputy general manager of Beijing State-owned Assets Operation and Management Center since May 2009, and the director of Beijing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Beijing Automobile Co., Ltd., and Beijing BOE Display Technology Co., Ltd. since December 2009. From November 2003 to May 2009, he worked with Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, as deputy director of Department of Reform and Development, deputy director then director of Department of Enterprise Reform, in that respective order. From September 1996 to November 2003, he worked with Beijing Economic and Trade Commission, where he was senior staff, principal staff, then deputy director of Department of Small and Medium Enterprises, then deputy director of the Department of Enterprise Reform, in that respective order. From January 1996 to September 1996, Mr. Yu worked with Shijingshan District Economic Planning Commission in Beijing as a staff then deputy section chief of Industry Section. Mr. Yu started his career as a staff at Shijingshan District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing, where he worked from July 1992 to January 1996. Mr. Yu studied at North China University of Technology from September 1988 to July 1992, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree of engineering. From September 2000 to July 2002, he studied in a post-graduate course at Central University of Finance and Economics, major in finance. He is currently taking a post-graduate course in Peking University, major in public administration.

Baocheng Zhu Mr. Zhu Baocheng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He resigned as Chief Accountant of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd effective June 28, 2013. Mr. Zhu was a manager of the audit department of Hebei Hua’an Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. from July 1996 to December 2000. From January 2001 to September 2002, he was the chief financial officer at Beijing Wantong Technology Investment Co., Ltd.. From October 2002 to April 2007, he worked with China Grand Enterprises where he was the chief accountant of the medical division and the manager of investment management department. Between April 2007 and May 2009, he worked as the manager of the finance department at Beijing Jingneng International Power Co., Ltd.. He was the chief accountant at Beijing Jingneng Thermal Power Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600578) from May 2009 to March 2010. Mr. Zhu was the chief accountant of the Company from March 2010 to February 2013. He has been the chief financial officer of Beijing Energy Holding Co., Ltd. since February 2013. Mr. Zhu obtained a doctoral degree in accounting from Renmin University of China in June 2007.

Xiaoping Han Mr. Han Xiaoping serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited., with effect from October 28, 2014. He worked as an editor and reporter at CAAC Journal and CAAC Inflight Magazine for the General Administration of Civil Aviation of China (CAAC) from 1986 to 1988. He has been a committee member of the new technology committee under the Cogeneration Professional Committee of the Chinese Society for Electrical Engineering since 1988. He established China Energy Net in 2000 and served as its managing director and chief information officer since then. Mr. Han currently serves as the chief writer of Energy Review, chief researcher of China Energy Net Research Center, senior expert of China City Gas Association Distributed Energy Professional Committee, Sinopec social supervisor, expert at the Policies & Regulations Department of National Energy Administration, deputy director of China Energy Research Society Distributed Energy Professional Committee, executive committee member of the Chinese Enterprises Investment Association and deputy director of Financial Enterprises Investment Committee, and deputy governor of China’s Natural Gas Industry Association.