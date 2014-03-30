Name Description

Jie Xiang Mr. Xiang Jie is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd., since April 10, 2012. He is the founder of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd. Mr. Xiang is primarily responsible for the overall corporate strategy, planning and business development of the Group. After graduating from Shanghai Maritime University in the PRC in international shipping management in 1995, Mr. Xiang obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands in 1999. Mr. Xiang has over 10 years of experience in the trading and power electronic sectors.

Renyuan Gong Mr. Gong Renyuan has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd., since April 10, 2012. Mr. Gong joined the Group in 2002, primarily responsible for overseeing the overall business of the Group, including devising and implementing business and development strategies and targets. Before joining the Group, Mr. Gong has accumulated over eight years of experience in business operations. In 1993, Mr. Gong completed the programme in business English organised by the Beijing University of Technology in the PRC.

Fuquan Yan Mr. Yan Fuquan is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Jilin University as a PhD research student in theoretical economics in June 2010. From July 2003, Mr. Yan has worked for China Hi-Tech Group Corporation in which he assumed the positions of the head of the finance department, the deputy chief accountant and the chief accountant successively. Mr. Yan is currently the chief accountant of China Hi-Tech Group Corporation, the chairman of the board and the general manager of China Hi-Tech Holding Company Limited. Mr. Yan was an executive director of Jingwei Textile Machinery Company Limited, a company delisted from the The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) on 28 December 2015.

Xiangpeng Bo Mr. Bo Xiangpeng is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Bo joined the Group as the audit manager in August 2010 and was subsequently promoted to the financial manager of the Group in 2012 and the financial controller of the Group in 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Bo was an auditor at KPMG and an internal auditor at ATA Inc., being a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market (NASDAQ: ATAI). Mr. Bo has eight years of experience working in accounting and financing field. Mr. Bo is a nonpractising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Bo received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Shandong University of Finance and Economics in September 2006 and a master’s degree in business administration from Nankai University in July 2008.

Zhoumin Yue Mr. Yue Zhoumin is Vice President, Executive Director of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd. Mr. Yue joined the Group in 2009. Mr. Yue is primarily responsible for the strategic planning and development of the Group. Mr. Yue graduated from the Shanghai Maritime University in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1994. Mr. Yue has extensive experience in corporate project management and fund raising in the capital market. Mr. Yue is highly experienced in strategic management and has worked in the strategy division of China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1919).

Xing Bai Ms. Bai Xing is Vice President of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd. She is responsible for the Group’s overall procurement process and daily operation of the procurement department. Ms. Bai has been with the Group since 2002. Ms. Bai graduated from University of International Business and Economics in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in international business and trade in 2007 and has over eight years of experience in procurement. Ms. Bai is a national registered certified purchasing professional recognised by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

Jinyan Li Mr. Li Jinyan is Vice President of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd. He is responsible for sales and marketing of the Group’s products. He joined the Group after graduating from University of Science and Technology Beijing in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in automation in 2004.

Jie Ren Ms. Ren Jie is Vice President of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd. She is responsible for human resources management. In 1998, Ms. Ren completed the programme in English language organised by Xi’an International Studies University. Ms. Ren joined the Group in 2002 as a sales manager of the Group’s subsidiary, Beijing Sunking Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and was promoted to its chief operating officer in 2004.

Lina He Ms. He Lina is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. He joined the Group as the legal manager in July 2008 and was mainly responsible for overseeing the legal matters of the Group. Ms. He also actively participated in the listing of shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange. Following the listing of the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange, Ms. He has been assisting Mr. Lau in corporate secretarial matters of the Group such as coordinating and participating in meetings of the Board, the Board committees and the Shareholders; overseeing and ensuring the Group’s compliance with all applicable laws, rules (including the Listing Rules) and regulations; overseeing the internal control system of the Group and ensuring the staff of the Group observe all requisite protocols and procedures; and preparing interim and annual reports of the Company and ensuring the standards and disclosures required by the Listing Rules are observed. In October 2015, Ms. He was promoted to the head of the office of the Board and is mainly responsible for overseeing corporate administration and regulatory compliance matters. Through Ms. He’s experience and length of service with the Group, she has gained extensive knowledge about and is therefore familiar with the business and operations of the Group. Ms. He received a bachelor’s degree in economic law from China University of Political Science and Law in June 2001. Ms. He is an affiliated person of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited, being a company secretarial service provider. Ms. Mok has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. Ms. Mok is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Ming Zhu Mr. Zhu Ming is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He received a master’s degree in accounting from the Dongbei University of Finance & Economics in December 2008. Mr. Zhu is currently the chief financial officer of China Hi-Tech Holding Company Limited. From February 2009 to October 2015, Mr. Zhu worked for China Hi-Tech Group Corporation in which he assumed the positions of the supervisor of the finance department and the manager of the finance department successively.

Shimin Chen Mr. Chen Shimin Ph.D.,is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sunking Power Electronics Group Ltd. He joined the Group as an independent non-executive Director in August 2010. Mr. Chen is a certified management accountant registered in the United States, a member of the Institute of Management Accountants of the United States and the American Accounting Association of the United States. Mr. Chen graduated from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in economics in 1983 and 1985, respectively. Mr. Chen then obtained a doctoral degree in philosophy from the University of Georgia in the United States in 1992. Mr. Chen is a professor of accounting, a director of the master’s degree programme of business administration and a deputy registrar at China Europe International Business School in the PRC. Mr. Chen has extensive research experience in domestic and overseas financial and management accounting, and teaching experience in numerous well-known universities. Mr. Chen is an independent non-executive director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.,, being a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 658), Shanghai Oriental Pearl (Group) Co., Ltd., being a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600832), Huafa Industrial Co., Ltd. Zhuhai, being a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600325), Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., being a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300357), Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co., Ltd., being a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300113), and an external supervisor of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., being a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600000).

Ming Shu Leung Mr. Leung Ming Shu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. is currently the chief financial officer and company secretary of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. Mr. Leung is also an independent non-executive director of Cabbeen Fashion Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2030), and Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 712). Mr. Leung acted as an independent non-executive director of Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1080) from January 2011 to April 2013. Mr. Leung is experienced in the areas of corporate finance and accounting from his various roles detailed below. From November 2006 to January 2008, Mr. Leung served as the chief financial officer of Beijing Lingtu Spacecom Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Beijing Lingtu Software Co., Ltd., a PRC digital mapping and navigation software company. From February 2006 to October 2006, Mr. Leung served as the chief financial officer of Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Co., Ltd., a related party of (Datang Telecom Technology Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) which is engaged in the development of a telecommunications standard and the manufacturer of telecommunications equipment. Mr. Leung obtained a First Class Honours Bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong in June 1998 and a Master’s degree in accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2001. Mr. Leung is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since February 2007 and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since March 2006.