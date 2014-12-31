Name Description

Jingyuan Han Mr. Han Jingyuan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China Oriental Group Company Limited. Mr. Han also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Han graduated from the People’s University in 1994 with a degree in management. Mr. Han began his career in Metallurgy in 1984 when he was employed as a deputy mine manager and mine manager of Han’erzhuang Iron Mine. Mr. Han has in-depth industry knowledge and 29 years of extensive operational and managerial experience in the iron and steel industry. Mr. Han was awarded the honorary title of “Hebei Metallurgy Top Ten Man”, “Outstanding Entrepreneur of Hebei Province”, “Excellent Privately-owned Enterprises Entrepreneur in Hebei Province” and “Economic Top Ten Men of Honesty and Credibility in China” etc.. Mr. Han is the Vice Chairman of the Metallurgy Chamber of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Tong San Chamber of Commerce and the Vice Chairman of Tangshan Charity Federation. Mr. Han was also the 9th and 11th representative of the People’s Congress of Hebei Province, PRC. Mr. Han is the director and the controlling shareholder of Wellbeing Holdings Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Han Jingyuan is the father of Mr. Han Li, the Executive Director of the Company.

Li Han Mr. Han Li is an Chief Financial Officer, Deputy General Manager of China Oriental Group Company Limited. Mr. Han joined the Group in 2009 as the assistant to the Financial Controller of the Company. He is currently the executive assistant to Chief Executive Officer of the Company and also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He assists the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company managing the daily operations of the Group. Currently, Mr. Han is the 12th representative of the People’s Congress of Hebei Province, PRC and 17th representative of People’s Congress of the Communist Youth League of China; he was awarded (Enterprise Brand Special Contribution Character) and (The Harmonious China 2012 Influential People’s Award in Energy Saving).

Jun Zhu Mr. Zhu Jun is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of China Oriental Group Company Limited. Mr. Zhu is director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhu graduated in 2001 from a graduate programme of the Communist Party School in Hebei Province with a diploma in management. Prior to working in the steel industry, Mr. Zhu worked for 10 years as deputy director of Qianxi County Chemical Fertilizer Factory which was based in Qianxi County, Hebei Province. Mr. Zhu joined Jinxi Iron Factory in 1992 and later served as deputy director. Mr. Zhu has had 21 years of working experience in the iron and steel industry.

Xiaoling Shen Mr. Shen Xiaoling is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of China Oriental Group Company Limited. Mr. Shen also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He obtained a diploma in management from the Hebei Province Communist Party School in 2001. Before joining the Group, Mr. Shen was the head of China Construction Bank Luanxian Sub-branch. Mr. Shen also had 5 years experience acting as the Head of China Construction Bank Qianxi Sub-branch and more than 6 years of experience as the deputy head of Bank of China Qianxi Sub-branch. Mr. Shen has been the deputy general manager of Jinxi Limited since January 2002.

Pak Kan Lam Mr. Lam Pak Kan is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lam graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration in Accounting in 2001. Mr. Lam is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. Mr. Lam has over 14 years of experience auditing and financial management in accounting firm, asset management company and listed companies.

Hao Zhu Mr. Zhu Hao is an Executive Director of China Oriental Group Company Limited. Mr. Zhu graduated at Tianjin Nankai University and obtained his Master degree in accounting from the University of New South Wales in Australia. Mr. Zhu is a senior economist in China.

Jianshui Yu Mr. Yu Jianshui is General Manager of Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group Zhengda Iron and Steel Company Limited(subsidiary of China Oriental Group Company Limited). Mr. Yu was graduated at Hebei Polytechnic University in steel metallurgy and obtained a MBA from University of Northern Virginia in June 2009. He joined the Group after graduation until May 2005 and was employed as the deputy general executive manager of Shanxi Province Xiaoyi City Chengcai Iron and Steel Company in May 2005. He then re-joined the Group in April 2006. He has been awarded County Technological Selected Talent, Ten Outstanding Youths in the County, Outstanding Youth in Post of Tangshan City, Workers’ Model in Hebei Province, The First Class Honour of Technological Improvement in Tangshan City, The Third Class Honour of Technological Improvement in Hebei Province.

Lifeng Yu Mr. Yu Lifeng is General Manager of Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group Company Limited(subsidiary China Oriental Group Company Limited). Mr. Yu began his career in 1995 when he was employed as the sales supervisor of Han’s erzhuang Iron Mine, and joined the Group in 1996. Mr. Yu has been awarded the honorary title of Workers’ Model in Qianxi Country, Ten Outstanding Youths in Tangshan City, Success New Entrepreneur of Hebei Province.

Otradovec Ondra Mr. Ondra Otradovec is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Otradovec graduated from State University of New York in Stony Brook with a Bachelor degree in Finance. Mr. Otradovec is the Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at ArcelorMittal (a substantial shareholder of the Company). Since 2003, Mr. Otradovec has been responsible for M&A at ArcelorMittal and has closely been involved in a large number of acquisitions, mergers and divestments undertaken by the company. Mr. Otradovec was also involved in the acquisition of Hunan Valin Steel Tube & Wire Company and since 18 November 2005 has served as a director of Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Company Limited (a company listed in Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Previously, he worked at HSBC Investment Bank, and was responsible for corporate finance work in emerging markets. During this period, he worked with Mittal Steel on the acquisition of Nova Hut in Czech Republic and other steel companies. Mr. Otradovec acted as a Non-executive Director of the Company from 2 January 2009 to 15 July 2013.

Bing Wang Mr. Wang Bing serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Peking University with a Bachelor degree in Law in 1986 and obtained a Doctor degree in International Law from the Research Institute of Hiroshima University in 1995. Mr. Wang has over 21 years of experience in practicing law. In 1986, Mr. Wang joined Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China, then worked for the Policy Research Office. He worked at Zhong Lun Law Firm from July 1995 to May 1998. Mr. Wang joined Beijing W&H Law Firm since May 1998 and currently, he is the Senior Partner of Beijing W&H Law Firm. Mr. Wang is qualified to practice law in PRC. Mr. Wang was once the Independent Director of Shanxi Lanhua Sci-tech Venture Company Limited from May 2003 to May 2009 and Fujian Guanhong Holding Company Limited from May 2009 to May 2011. He is currently an Independent Director of Shanxi Tianji Coal Chemical Group Company Limited since May 2008 and Shangdong SINO-AGRI United Biotechnology Company Limited since January 2016. In addition, Mr. Wang acted an external Director of Beijing Textile Holding Company Limited which is a wholly-owned company of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People’s Government of Beijing Municipality since February 2015.

Tianyi Wang Mr. Wang Tianyi is an Independent Non-executive Director of China Oriental Group Company Limited. He is currently the executive vice president of The Chinese Society For Metals. Mr. Wang has over 41 years of extensive experience in the steel industry. Mr. Wang studied metallurgical machinery in (Beijing Institute of Iron and Steel Engineering) (now known as University of Science and Technology of Beijing) from 1965 and graduated in 1970. He then worked at (Handan Iron and Steel Group Company Limited) (“Handan IS Group”) from 1970 to 1995 and held various management and professional positions, included the position of a technician, deputy factory manager and executive deputy general manager. From 1995 to 2008, Mr. Wang re-designated and worked at (Tangshan Iron and Steel Group Company Limited) (“Tangshan IS Group”) as the chairman and managing director. From 2005 to 2011, he was also the deputy chairman and managing director of (Shougang Jingtang Iron and Steel Company Limited). From July 2008 to August 2011, he acted as the vice chairman of (Hebei Iron and Steel Group Company Limited) (“HBIS Group”). HBIS Group was established after the merger of Tangshan IS Group and Handan IS Group on 30 June 2008.