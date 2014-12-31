Landing International Development Ltd (0582.HK)
0582.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Zhihui Yang
|43
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Poh Yee Lee
|40
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
Xueyun Zhou
|58
|2013
|Executive Director
Pui Sea Lam
|33
|2013
|Company Secretary
Jinqiao Bao
|50
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ho Yin Fok
|45
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Hung Wong
|44
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Zhihui Yang
|Mr. Yang Zhihui is Executive Chairman of the Board of Landing International Development Ltd. He is the Chairman and an Executive Director of Landing International Development Limited (the “Company”) since 19 July 2013. Mr. Yang is responsible for the leadership and effective running of the board of directors of the Company. He is the sole shareholder and the director of the Landing International Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. He is also the founder and chairman of board of directors of Anhui Landing Holding Group Co., Ltd (“Anhui Landing”), which is principally engaged in real estate development business in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). He had been a director of Hubei Landing Holding Co., Ltd. (shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000971) (“Hubei Landing”) until December 2014. Mr. Yang has over 11 years of experience in property development in the PRC.
Poh Yee Lee
|Mr. Lee Poh Yee serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Lee currently acts as the chief executive officer of Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which is engaged in the development of the integrated resort in Jeju Korea. Prior to joining the Company as the COO, Mr. Lee worked at Genting Singapore PLC (‘‘Genting Singapore’’) group for over 10 years and held various senior leadership roles, including Vice President-Finance at Resort World Sentosa (‘‘RWS’’), Senior Vice President of Gaming Services at RWS as well as Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance at Genting Singapore. He also worked in several professional firms between 1997 to 2004, including PricewaterhouseCoopers in the United Kingdom and in the United States respectively, and Ernst & Young in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee graduated with First Class Honours from Queen’s University of Belfast, United Kingdom with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Accounting. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and an Associate Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts.
Xueyun Zhou
|Ms. Zhou Xueyun is Executive Director of Landing International Development Ltd. She is an Executive Director of the Company since 9 August 2013. Ms. Zhou is currently the vice president of Anhui Landing. She was a director of Hubei Landing from August 2012 to August 2013 and a director of Landing Industrial (Hubei) Co., Ltd. from June 2012 to December 2014. Ms. Zhou served as the general manager of asset operation of Anhui Tourism Group Co., Ltd. and the manager of Anxing United Corporation of Zhuhai Special Economic Zone during the period from 2002 to 2012.
Pui Sea Lam
|Ms. Lam Pui Sea is Company Secretary of Landing International Development Ltd. She has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company since 19 August 2013. Ms. Lam is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a bachelor degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Hong Kong. She has extensive experience in accounting and internal control, corporate secretarial services and corporate administration.
Jinqiao Bao
|Mr. Bao Jinqiao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Bao was graduated from Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences with the Master Degree in Law Department in 1988. He is a lawyer qualified to practise in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Bao is the founder and partner of Anhui Chengyi Law Firm since 2000. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Telefield International (Holdings) Limited which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1143).
Ho Yin Fok
|Mr. Fok Ho Yin (Thomas) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Landing International Development Ltd. Mr. Fok joined the Company since 11 June 2010. He had worked in the listing division of the Stock Exchange and has over 17 years of experience in the field of corporate finance and, in particular, in equity financing and financial restructuring. Mr. Fok is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia, and also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Fok is currently an executive director and Chief Financial Officer of Jian ePayment Systems Limited (shares of which are listed on the growth enterprise market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8165) and an independent non-executive director of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Rising Development Holdings Limited) (shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1004).
Chun Hung Wong
|Mr. Wong Chun Hung is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Hegraduated from the Hong Kong Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has over 10 years’ experience in accounting, auditing and consulting. Mr. Wong has been the director of B&C Finance and Corporate Advisory Limited since December 2005. He is also an independent non-executive director of Pacific Plywood Holdings Limited (stock code: 767) and China Healthcare Enterprise Group Limited (stock code: 1143), both of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’). He was an independent non-executive director of China Household Holdings Limited (stock code: 692), Tech Pro Technology Development Limited (stock code: 3823) until June 2011 and January 2011 respectively. He was a nonexecutive director of King Stone Energy Group Limited (stock code: 663) until March 2013 and was also an executive director of Evershine Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 8022) until December 2013.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Zhihui Yang
|16,819,000
Poh Yee Lee
|--
Xueyun Zhou
|1,771,000
Pui Sea Lam
|--
Jinqiao Bao
|--
Ho Yin Fok
|--
Chun Hung Wong
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Zhihui Yang
|0
|0
Poh Yee Lee
|0
|0
Xueyun Zhou
|0
|0
Pui Sea Lam
|0
|0
Jinqiao Bao
|0
|0
Ho Yin Fok
|0
|0
Chun Hung Wong
|0
|0