Name Description

Zhihui Yang Mr. Yang Zhihui is Executive Chairman of the Board of Landing International Development Ltd. He is the Chairman and an Executive Director of Landing International Development Limited (the “Company”) since 19 July 2013. Mr. Yang is responsible for the leadership and effective running of the board of directors of the Company. He is the sole shareholder and the director of the Landing International Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. He is also the founder and chairman of board of directors of Anhui Landing Holding Group Co., Ltd (“Anhui Landing”), which is principally engaged in real estate development business in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). He had been a director of Hubei Landing Holding Co., Ltd. (shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000971) (“Hubei Landing”) until December 2014. Mr. Yang has over 11 years of experience in property development in the PRC.

Poh Yee Lee Mr. Lee Poh Yee serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Lee currently acts as the chief executive officer of Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which is engaged in the development of the integrated resort in Jeju Korea. Prior to joining the Company as the COO, Mr. Lee worked at Genting Singapore PLC (‘‘Genting Singapore’’) group for over 10 years and held various senior leadership roles, including Vice President-Finance at Resort World Sentosa (‘‘RWS’’), Senior Vice President of Gaming Services at RWS as well as Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance at Genting Singapore. He also worked in several professional firms between 1997 to 2004, including PricewaterhouseCoopers in the United Kingdom and in the United States respectively, and Ernst & Young in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee graduated with First Class Honours from Queen’s University of Belfast, United Kingdom with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Accounting. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and an Associate Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts.

Xueyun Zhou Ms. Zhou Xueyun is Executive Director of Landing International Development Ltd. She is an Executive Director of the Company since 9 August 2013. Ms. Zhou is currently the vice president of Anhui Landing. She was a director of Hubei Landing from August 2012 to August 2013 and a director of Landing Industrial (Hubei) Co., Ltd. from June 2012 to December 2014. Ms. Zhou served as the general manager of asset operation of Anhui Tourism Group Co., Ltd. and the manager of Anxing United Corporation of Zhuhai Special Economic Zone during the period from 2002 to 2012.

Pui Sea Lam Ms. Lam Pui Sea is Company Secretary of Landing International Development Ltd. She has been appointed as the company secretary of the Company since 19 August 2013. Ms. Lam is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a bachelor degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Hong Kong. She has extensive experience in accounting and internal control, corporate secretarial services and corporate administration.

Jinqiao Bao Mr. Bao Jinqiao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Bao was graduated from Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences with the Master Degree in Law Department in 1988. He is a lawyer qualified to practise in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Bao is the founder and partner of Anhui Chengyi Law Firm since 2000. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Telefield International (Holdings) Limited which is listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1143).

Ho Yin Fok Mr. Fok Ho Yin (Thomas) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Landing International Development Ltd. Mr. Fok joined the Company since 11 June 2010. He had worked in the listing division of the Stock Exchange and has over 17 years of experience in the field of corporate finance and, in particular, in equity financing and financial restructuring. Mr. Fok is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and CPA Australia, and also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Fok is currently an executive director and Chief Financial Officer of Jian ePayment Systems Limited (shares of which are listed on the growth enterprise market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8165) and an independent non-executive director of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Rising Development Holdings Limited) (shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1004).