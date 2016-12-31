Name Description

Jingbin Guo Mr. Guo Jingbin is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited., since 24 June 2013. He is currently an executive Director and the Chairman of the Company. He is primarily responsible for overall strategic development of the Group. Mr. Guo graduated from Shanghai Construction Materials College and joined the predecessor of Conch Cement Group in 1980. In July 1998, Mr. Guo received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Post-graduate College of the Social Science Institute of China. Mr. Guo held various mid to senior managerial positions including head of automatic measurement department, head of personnel department and deputy plant manager of the former Ningguo Cement Plant and the secretary to the board of and deputy general manager of Conch Cement. He has over 30 years’ experience in the building materials industry and rich experience in capital markets, particularly specializing in corporate strategic planning, marketing planning and general and administration management. He has been a director of CV Investment with effect from February 2011 and became the chairman of the board of directors of CV Investment since May 2013. He no longer serves as the chairman and director of CV Investment since the end of April 2015. Mr. Guo has been an executive director of Conch Cement from October 1997 to June 19, 2014 and a director of Conch Holdings since January 1997. On 20 June 2014, he was re-designated as non-executive director of Conch Cement.

Qinying Ji Mr. Ji Qinying is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited., since 18 July 2013. He is currently an executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company who is primarily responsible for day-to-day management of the Group’s business operations. He is also a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Mr. Ji joined the predecessor of Conch Cement Group after he graduated from Shanghai Construction Materials College in 1980. He held various leading positions including deputy plant operating director of the Ningguo Cement Plant, general manager of Conch Cement, and general manager and chairman of Conch Profiles. Mr. Ji has been a director of CV Investment since November 2002. He has also been the general manager of CV Investment from May 2013 to the end of April 2015 and the chairman of CV Investment since March 2015 till now. Mr. Ji has over 30 years’ experience in the building materials industry specializing in project investment, construction management, market development, production, general operation and industrial management. Mr. Ji was an executive director of Conch Cement from December 2009 to November 2013.

Daming Li Mr. Li Daming is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited., since 18 July 2013. He is currently an executive Director and a Deputy General Manager of the Company. He is also a director of CK Equipment and CK Engineering. He is primarily responsible for energy preservation and environmental protection business including residual heat power generation and waste incineration projects, general operation of CK Engineering and CK Equipment. He graduated from Anhui Mechanical and Electrical College majoring in manufacture of electrical equipment in July 1986. Mr. Li joined the Group in December 2006 and has been a director of CK Equipment since September 2007, a director of CK Engineering since November 2006 and deputy general manager of CK Engineering since December 2006. Mr. Li has nearly 20 years’ experience in the building materials industry. He also has extensive experience in residual heat power generation and has established good cooperation relationship with Kawasaki HI in developing the residual heat power generation business.

Jian Li Mr. Li Jian is Deputy General Manager and Executive Director of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited. Since 18 July 2013. He is currently an executive Director and a Deputy General Manager of the Company. He joined the Group in March 2011. He is primarily responsible for strategic development of the Group and general operation of Conch Venture Green and Bozhou CV Green. He is also directors of Conch Venture Green and Bozhou CV Green and acted as the chairmen of both companies since July 2015. He graduated from Anhui Broadcast and Television University majoring in electrical engineering in July 1994. Mr. Li joined the Anhui Conch Group in 1995, and joined the Group in 2011 and was a director of CK Equipment from March 2011 to March 2012. During the period from February 2011 to March 2012, Mr. Li was an assistant to general manager of CV Investment. He has also been a director and deputy general manager of CV Investment from May 2013 to the end of April 2015. Mr. Li has nearly 20 years’ experience in the building materials industry specializing in market development, sales network development and management, building materials production and corporate management. He also has extensive experience in the production and operation management in the new building materials industry.

Xuesen Wang Mr. Wang Xuesen is Deputy General Manager of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited. He is primarily responsible for general operation of HC Port. He graduated from Anhui Finance and Trade College, majoring in statistical science in May 1988. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration from Shanghai Shipping College in September 2003. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2006 and has since then been the general manager of HC Port.

Mao Shu Mr. Shu Mao is Company Secretary of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited. He graduated from Anhui Engineering Science College majoring in business administration in 2008. Mr. Shu joined Auhui Conch Group in February 2008 and has served as the assistant of manager of the Board of Directors’ Office of Auhui Conch Group and the assistant manager of the office of general manager of CV Investment.

Chi On Chan Mr. Chan Chi On is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited., since 3 December 2013. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Mr. Chan is currently engaging in corporate finance and securities businesses and serving as the chairman of Halcyon Capital Limited and Halcyon Securities Limited respectively. Mr. Chan graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Social Sciences (majoring in Economics) and from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology with a Master degree in Business Administration. Mr. Chan worked for the Stock Exchange for seven years, and subsequently served as an executive director in Haitong International Securities Group Limited (previously known as Taifook Securities Group Limited) and head of its corporate finance division for 16 years and was responsible for businesses in listing of enterprises, financing and mergers and acquisition. Mr. Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Ltd. (manager of Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (which is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00405)) and Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00960)). He served as an independent non-executive director of Global International Credit Group Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01669)) from 22 November 2014 to January 1, 2016. He is currently an adjunct professor at the School of Accounting and Finance at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Chan has more than 25 years of experience in financial services industry.

Kai Wing Chan Mr. Chan Kai Wing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Conch Venture Holdings Limited., since 3 December 2013. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Chan is currently the managing director of Mandarin Capital Enterprise Limited, a company Mr. Chan founded in 2004, and is specialized in providing financial advisory services to companies in the area of accounting services, merger and acquisition, corporate restructuring, and other corporate finance matters. Mr. Chan obtained a bachelor degree in economics from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia in April 1986 and is a fellow member of CPA Australia. From 1988 to 1991, Mr. Chan worked in the audit department of Ernst & Young in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan has been an independent non-executive director of China Assurance Finance Group Limited (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 08090) since December 2011. He was also appointed as an independent non-executive director of Excel Development (Holdings) Ltd. (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 01372)) and Sino Golf Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00361)) on 20 July 2015 and 24 August 2015.