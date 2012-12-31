Edition:
Beijing North Star Co Ltd (0588.HK)

0588.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$2.99
Open
HK$2.96
Day's High
HK$2.98
Day's Low
HK$2.94
Volume
1,256,000
Avg. Vol
1,679,893
52-wk High
HK$3.41
52-wk Low
HK$2.32

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jiangchuan He

49 2007 Chairman of the Board

Changli Li

48 2012 Vice Chairman of the Board

Wei Cui

39 2013 Chief Financial Officer

Chuan Guo

48 2017 Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board

Wenyu He

59 Deputy General Manager, Director

Jingming Du

49 2012 Deputy General Manager

Huanbo Liu

55 2002 Deputy General Manager

Tielin Liu

50 2002 Deputy General Manager

Dongfan Sun

54 2017 Deputy General Manager

Wenlei Zhang

45 2012 Deputy General Manager

Weidong Li

49 2016 Executive Director

Peizhong Gan

60 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yizhong Huang

48 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Tao Long

65 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Jiangchuan He

Mr. He Jiangchuan has been Chairman of the Board in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since April 2, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Board in Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company, where he used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager. He used to be Director, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Secretary of the Board in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Capital University of Finance and Economics, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Tianjin University, China.

Changli Li

Mr. Li Changli has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since August 8, 2012. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company. He used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a Beijing-based construction material trade company, General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Director in another Beijing-based company, as well as Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of BBMG CORPORATION. He holds a master of business administration from Peking University.

Wei Cui

Ms. Cui Wei has been Chief Financial Officer in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since August 8, 2013. She was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Accounting Officer in two other Beijing-based companies. She holds a Master's degree in Management from Central University of Finance and Economics, China.

Chuan Guo

Mr. Guo Chuan has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd since March 8, 2017. He used to be Deputy Head and Head of Secretary Office of the Board in the Company. He is also Director in four other Beijing-based companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economic Law from Capital University of Economics and Business, China.

Wenyu He

Mr. He Wenyu is serving as Deputy General Manager and Director of Beijing North Star Company Limited. He used to be Deputy General Manager of Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company. He holds Master of Business Administration of The Open University of Hong Kong.

Jingming Du

Mr. Du Jingming has been Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Beijing-based industry group. He holds a Ph.D. in Law from Beijing Normal University, China.

Huanbo Liu

Mr. Liu Huanbo is Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based logistic management company and a Beijing-based information technology company, as well as General Manager and Director in another Beijing-based company. He used to be General Manager in other companies.

Tielin Liu

Mr. Liu Tielin is Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. He also serves as General Manager in a Beijing-based Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in two other Beijing-based companies. He used to be General Manager in North Star Shopping Center. He graduated from Tsinghua University.

Dongfan Sun

Wenlei Zhang

Ms. Zhang Wenlei has been Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Company Limited since March 21, 2012. She used to be Chief Economist in Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company. She graduated from Northern Jiaotong University.

Weidong Li

Mr. Li Wei-Dong is an Executive of the North Star Company Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based real estate development company, as well as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in BBMG Corporation. He graduated from Renmin University of China with a master’s degree in management. He is an engineer. Mr. LI served as the mechanical workshop director, deputy manager and manager of Beijing Yanshan Cement Factory the chief of the real estate division and the assistant to the general manager of BBMG Group Company Limited manager of BBMG Property Management Co., Ltd.

Peizhong Gan

Mr. Gan Peizhong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since May 19, 2009. He holds a Ph.D. in Law from Peking University, China. He is also Professor in Peking University, as well as Independent Director in HENAN CHUYING AGRO-PASTORAL CO., LTD and BEIJING ODYSSEY CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

Yizhong Huang

Mr. Huang Yizhong has serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since May 19, 2009. He holds a Bachelor's Degree of Commerce from The University of Melbourne, Australia. He is also Executive Director in another company, as well as Independent Director in four other companies including Yang Guang Co., Ltd.

Tao Long

Mr. Long Tao has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since May 19, 2009. He holds a Master's Degree of Economics from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, P. R. China. He is Associate Professor in Central University of Finance & Economics, China. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a consulting company, Independent Director in three other companies, including UBS SDIC Fund Management Co., Ltd. and Qingling Motors Company Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Jiangchuan He

509,100

Changli Li

358,700

Wei Cui

--

Chuan Guo

--

Wenyu He

347,400

Jingming Du

310,500

Huanbo Liu

542,600

Tielin Liu

512,500

Dongfan Sun

--

Wenlei Zhang

318,500

Weidong Li

--

Peizhong Gan

85,700

Yizhong Huang

85,700

Tao Long

85,700
As Of  31 Dec 2012

Insider Trading

