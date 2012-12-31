Name Description

Jiangchuan He Mr. He Jiangchuan has been Chairman of the Board in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since April 2, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Board in Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company, where he used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager. He used to be Director, General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Secretary of the Board in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Capital University of Finance and Economics, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Tianjin University, China.

Changli Li Mr. Li Changli has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since August 8, 2012. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company. He used to be Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a Beijing-based construction material trade company, General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Director in another Beijing-based company, as well as Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of BBMG CORPORATION. He holds a master of business administration from Peking University.

Wei Cui Ms. Cui Wei has been Chief Financial Officer in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since August 8, 2013. She was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Chief Accounting Officer in two other Beijing-based companies. She holds a Master's degree in Management from Central University of Finance and Economics, China.

Chuan Guo Mr. Guo Chuan has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd since March 8, 2017. He used to be Deputy Head and Head of Secretary Office of the Board in the Company. He is also Director in four other Beijing-based companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economic Law from Capital University of Economics and Business, China.

Wenyu He Mr. He Wenyu is serving as Deputy General Manager and Director of Beijing North Star Company Limited. He used to be Deputy General Manager of Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company. He holds Master of Business Administration of The Open University of Hong Kong.

Jingming Du Mr. Du Jingming has been Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since March 21, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Beijing-based industry group. He holds a Ph.D. in Law from Beijing Normal University, China.

Huanbo Liu Mr. Liu Huanbo is Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based logistic management company and a Beijing-based information technology company, as well as General Manager and Director in another Beijing-based company. He used to be General Manager in other companies.

Tielin Liu Mr. Liu Tielin is Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. He also serves as General Manager in a Beijing-based Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in two other Beijing-based companies. He used to be General Manager in North Star Shopping Center. He graduated from Tsinghua University.

Wenlei Zhang Ms. Zhang Wenlei has been Deputy General Manager in Beijing North Star Company Limited since March 21, 2012. She used to be Chief Economist in Beijing North Star Industrial Group Company. She graduated from Northern Jiaotong University.

Weidong Li Mr. Li Wei-Dong is an Executive of the North Star Company Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based real estate development company, as well as Deputy General Manager and Executive Director in BBMG Corporation. He graduated from Renmin University of China with a master’s degree in management. He is an engineer. Mr. LI served as the mechanical workshop director, deputy manager and manager of Beijing Yanshan Cement Factory the chief of the real estate division and the assistant to the general manager of BBMG Group Company Limited manager of BBMG Property Management Co., Ltd.

Peizhong Gan Mr. Gan Peizhong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since May 19, 2009. He holds a Ph.D. in Law from Peking University, China. He is also Professor in Peking University, as well as Independent Director in HENAN CHUYING AGRO-PASTORAL CO., LTD and BEIJING ODYSSEY CHEMICALS CO., LTD.

Yizhong Huang Mr. Huang Yizhong has serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Beijing North Star Co., Ltd. since May 19, 2009. He holds a Bachelor's Degree of Commerce from The University of Melbourne, Australia. He is also Executive Director in another company, as well as Independent Director in four other companies including Yang Guang Co., Ltd.