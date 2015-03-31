Name Description

Wai Sheung Wong Mr. Wong Wai Sheung is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. Mr. WONG has over 50 years of experience in the jewellery industry and is responsible for the overall strategic planning and management of the Group. He is the Honorary Life President and the Associate Director of The Kowloon Gold Silver and Jewel Merchant’s Staff Association, the Honorary Permanent Chairman of Hong Kong Jade Association, the Chairman of Supervisory Committee of The Kowloon Pearls, Precious Stones, Jade, Gold and Silver Ornament Merchants Association, the Honorary Chairman of Macau Goldsmith’s Guild, the Honorary Chairman of the First General Committee and Vice President of Guangdong Golden Jewelry and Jade Industry’s Association, the Honorary Vice-president of the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, the Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, the Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Gemstone Manufacturers’ Association, Founding Member and Vice-president of Shenzhen Gold & Silver Jewelry Creative Industry Association, Honorary Consultant of H.K. Gold & Silver Ornament Workers & Merchants General Union, the President of Hong Kong Precious Metals Traders Association Limited as well as the elected member of General Committee of Hong Kong Brand Development Council.

Moon Chuen Tse Mr. Tse Moon Chuen is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board and Deputy General Manager of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. He is the co-founder of the Group. Presently, he is the Deputy Chairman, Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of the Group. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr. TSE has over 44 years of experience in jewellery retailing business and is responsible for the merchandising and production functions of the Group. Mr. TSE is an Executive Committee member of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Ltd., a Vice President of The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society, the Vice-chairman of The Kowloon Pearls, Precious Stones, Jade, Gold and Silver Ornament Merchants Association, a Life Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Tsuen Wan Industries and Commerce Association Limited, the President of The Tsuen Wan Festival Lightings Organizing Committee, a member of the Kwun Tong District Junior Police Call (JPC) Honorary President Council, a Vice-chairman of Macau Goldsmith’s Guild, a Director of Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Foshan and Zhaoqing Friendship Association, an Honorary President of Tsuen Wan Committee for Celebration of Reunification of Hong Kong with China, an Honorary President of Tsuen Wan Preparatory Community of National Day, a Vice President of Zhaoqing Overseas Friendship Association, an Honorary Consultant of Shatin Friends Society, an Executive Committee member and Vice Director of Finance of Hong Kong Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association, a Vice-chairperson of Tsuen Wan District Fire Safety Ambassador Honorary Presidents’ Association, an Honorary President of H.K. Gold & Silver Ornament Workers & Merchants General Union, an Honorary President of The Residents Association of Tsuen Wan Hoi Bun District, an Honorary President of Hong Kong New Territories District Adviser Alumni Association, a 12th Term Executive Director of Guangzhou Panyu Jewelry Manufacturers Association.

Ho Lung Wong Mr. Wong (Danny) Ho Lung is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and Director of China Gold Silver Company Limited, an associate of the Company which conducts the jewellery retail and franchise business under the brandname of “3D-GOLD” in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. He joined the Group as an Operations Manager in 2002. Mr. Danny Wong is an active participant in the community and is currently a Standing Committee member of Sihui Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Permanent President of Sze Wui and Kwong Ning Clansman’s Association (Hong Kong) Limited, the President of Sihui Dasha Town Clansman’s Association (Hong Kong), an Executive Committee member of Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Limited, an Executive Committee member of Hong Kong Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association, a Supervisory Committee member of The Kowloon Pearls, Precious Stones, Jade, Gold and Silver Ornament Merchants Association, a Vice President of Executive Committee of Shamshuipo Council For the Promotion of Cultural & Recreational Services Ltd., a member of Lions Club of Sham Shui Po Hong Kong and a member of The Association of the Hong Kong Members of Guangdong’s Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Committees Limited. In December 2008, Mr. Danny Wong received the GIA Diamond Graduate title.

So Kuen Chan Dr. Chan So Kuen is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. Dr. Chan graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Oklahoma City University (the United States of America), with a doctorate degree and a master’s degree in Business Administration. She is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Dr. Chan had been the Director of Finance and the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer of Bossini International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 0592) for approximately three and four years respectively during the period from 2003 to 2010. Dr. Chan has substantial management experiences in auditing, financial management, corporate finance and general management in vast varieties of businesses including audit firm, travel, property development, hotel investment and management, household appliances trading and manufacturing, semiconductor and retail industries for more than 29 years. Dr. Chan is responsible for the overall financial management, corporate finance, investor relations and company secretarial matters of the Group.

Hau Yeung Wong Ms. Wong (Shirley) Hau Yeung is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. She is also a member of the Remuneration Committee. She initially joined the Group in 1994 and served various departments for about 7 years until 2002. Ms. Wong rejoined the Group in 2004. Currently, she is responsible for the development and operation management for the Group’s business. She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Southern Queensland. Besides, Ms. Wong is a member of the Liaison Committee of Guangzhou Panyu District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Standing Director of Gemmolocial Association of Fujian, a member of the Jewellery Industry Training Advisory Committee and the Honorary Life President of Hong Kong Pun Yue Industrial and Commercial Fellowship Association. She has over 21 years of experience in the jewellery industry.

Vai Ping Chung Ms. Chung (Icy) Vai Ping is Deputy Product Development Director, Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. She has over 27 years of experience in the jewellery industry. She joined the Group in 1990 and is mainly responsible for product development, jewellery purchasing, wholesaling and retailing business of the Group. Ms. CHUNG frequently visits jewellery exhibitions worldwide for product discovery and sourcing the finest jewellery and jewellery parts for the Group. In 2001, Ms. CHUNG won the Best of Show Award for her design “Flashing” in the 2nd Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition. She received the GIA Diamonds Graduate title in 2004. Ms. CHUNG is the Executive Committee Member of Hong Kong Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association, a Director of the 5th Congress of Gemmolocial Association of Fujian and a fellow of the Professional Validation Centre of Hong Kong Business Sector Limited.

Lan Sze Wong Ms. Wong (Nancy) Lan Sze is Deputy Business Director, Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited. She joined the Group in 2006 and assists in formulating and implementing the Group’s overall business strategies. She is also responsible for the execution of the Group’s marketing policies. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Toronto, Canada and a Master’s Degree of Science in China Business Studies from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant of the United States of America. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Wong worked for an international professional accounting firm in Hong Kong, where she performed auditing and accounting assignments for a variety of business organizations including listed companies. She received the GIA Diamonds Graduate title in 2007. She at present is a Co-opted Member of the Marketing Activities Committee of the Quality Tourism Services Association.

So Kuen Wong Ms. Wong (Joanna) So Kuen is Deputy Financial Controller of the Group of Luk Fook (International) Holdings Ltd. Ms. Wong joined the Group in 1997. She is mainly responsible for accounting, finance and tax planning matters of the Group. Ms. Wong often travels to Mainland China in search of information on national tax policies and privileges in order to develop relevant tax plans for the Group. She has over 29 years of experience in financial and accounting for commercial firms.

Wai Tong Wong Mr. Wong (Samuel) Wai Tong is Business Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. He initially joined the Group in 1998 and served various departments for over 10 years until 2013. Mr. Wong rejoined the Group in 2014. He has over 38 years of manufacturing and purchasing experience in jewellery and gold industry. Mr. Wong is responsible for the purchasing of diamonds, gems and gold products of the Group and the operation of the Company. He is the second term member of the Guangzhou Nansha District Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Diamond Grader of National Gemstone Testing Center, the Certified Diamond Grader of HRD Antwerp Institute of Gemmology, the Vicechairman of Hong Kong Guangzhou Nansha Association, the sixth term executive director of Guangzhou Overseas Friendship Association, a consultant of Guangzhou Panyu Jewelry Manufacturers Association, the fourth term executive director of Guangzhou Panyu Overseas Friendship Association and the third term director of Guangzhou Panyu District Overseas Exchange Association.

Chiu Chung Hui Mr. Hui (Stephen) Chiu Chung, JP, is Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. He joined the Group in 1997. He was re-designated from Independent Non-executive Director to Non-executive Director of the Company on 1 October 2011, Mr. HUI has 44 years of experience in the securities and investment industry. Mr. HUI had for years been serving as a Council Member and Vice Chairman of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, Director of the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, a member of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, an appointed member of the Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal, a member of Standing Committee on Company Law Reform, a member of the Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and also an appointed member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Investigation Panel A. Mr. HUI was appointed by the Government of the HKSAR a Justice of the Peace in 2004 and was also appointed a member of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in 2006. He had also been a member of Government “Appointees” (independent member) of Appeal Panel of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong. Mr. HUI also serves as Independent Non-executive Director of Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Limited (Stock Code: 0908), Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He was an Independent Non-executive Director of Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited and Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited until his resignation effective from 1 February 2015 and his retirement effective from 29 April 2015 respectively.

Hon Hung Li Mr. Li Hon Hung, MH, JP, is Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd., since October 1, 2011. Mr. Li has been appointed as Non-executive Director of the Company since 1 October 2011. He holds a Diploma of Architectural Design from Humber College of Toronto, Canada in 1981 and a Bachelor’s of Architecture from New York Institute of Technology. He was awarded the Certificate of Registration Authorized Person (List of Architects) by the Government of the HKSAR in 1989. In professional qualification aspect, Mr. Li is a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Architects and a Member of Architect Registration Board and Royal Institute of British Architects. He also got the PRC Class 1 Registered Architect Qualification. He has extensive architecture experience and is a Director of Li & Siu Associates Ltd and A. Li & Associates Architects Ltd. In addition, he is a Director of Keen Mind Kindergarten. Mr. Li was appointed as a District Council Member of Sham Shui Po District from 2000 to 2007 and awarded the Chief Executive’s Commendation For Community Service and Medal of Honor. He was also appointed by the Government of the HKSAR a Justice of the Peace in 2008. He has been appointed to various positions over the years including: Chairman of Sham Shui Po District Office (East Liaison Team), Chairman of Sham Shui Po District Fire Safety Committee, Chairman of Sham Shui Po Council for the Promotion of Cultural and Recreation Service Limited, Vice-chairman of Sham Shui Po District Fight Crime Committee, Chairman of Sham Shui Po District Junior Police Call, Honorary President of Kowloon City District Junior Police Call, Chairman of Yau Yat Chuen Residents Association Ltd, President of Police Dragon Boat Club, President of HK General Tai Shan Clansmen Association Limited and Chartered President of Lions Club of Sham Shui Po Hong Kong.

Po Ling Yeung Ms. Yeung (Pauline) Po Ling is Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. She is the co-founder of the Group. Ms. Yeung has over 27 years of experience in public relations. Ms. Yeung was the winner of Miss Hong Kong and Miss International of Goodwill in 1987, and also the 4th Runner-up of Miss Universe and Queen of Asia in 1988. Ms. Yeung was also the President of the Wai Yin Association for the year 1995-1996. She received the GIA Diamonds Graduate title in 2005.

King Wai Hui Mr. Hui King Wai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd. He is a solicitor practising in Hong Kong. Mr. Hui is currently an Of Counsel of Locke Lord LLP. Mr. Hui was admitted the solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales and of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong in 1981 and 1982 respectively. Mr. Hui was a Non-executive Director of the Company during the period from 1999 to 2013.

Shu Kwan Ip Mr. Ip (Stephen) Shu Kwan, GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd since October 1, 2011. Mr. Ip graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a degree of Social Sciences in 1973. He subsequently pursued further studies in Oxford University and Harvard Business School. Mr. Ip joined the Hong Kong Government in November 1973 as an Administrative Officer and had served various government departments. Mr. Ip was promoted to the rank of Director of Bureau in April 1997. He worked in the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the “Government of the HKSAR”) as a Principal Official from July 1997 to June 2007. Senior positions held by Mr. Ip in the past included Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner for Labour, Secretary for Economic Services and Secretary for Financial Services. Mr. Ip took up the position of Secretary for Economic Development and Labour on 1 July 2002. His portfolio in respect of economic development covered air and sea transport, logistics development, tourism, energy, postal services, meteorological services, competition and consumer protection. He was also responsible for labour policies including matters relating to employment services, labour relations and employees’ rights. In his capacity as Secretary for Economic Development and Labour, Mr. Ip was a member of the Hong Kong Airport Authority Board, the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Board, the Hong Kong International Theme Parks Company Board as well as the Chairman of the Logistics Development Council, Port Development Board, Maritime Industry Council and Aviation Development Advisory Committee. Mr. Ip retired from the Government of the HKSAR in July 2007. Mr. Ip received the Gold Bauhinia Star award from the Government of the HKSAR in 2001, and is an unofficial Justice of the Peace. Mr. Ip is also an Independent Non-executive Director of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1313), Synergis Holdings Limited.

Wing Sum Mak Mr. Mak (Alvin) Wing Sum is Independent Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd since December 31, 2012. Mr. Mak graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1976. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. After working in Citibank for over 26 years, He retired on 1 May 2012. He last served as the Head of Markets and Banking for Citibank Hong Kong, being the country business manager for corporate and investment banking business. He had also held various other senior positions in Citibank including Head of Global Banking responsible for managing all the coverage bankers. Prior to that, he also managed the bank’s Hong Kong corporate finance business, regional asset management business and was the Chief Financial Officer of North Asia. Before joining Citibank in 1985, He was an audit group manager at Coopers & Lybrand (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). He worked for Coopers & Lybrand for eight years, five of which was in Toronto, Canada. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of I.T. Limited (Stock Code: 0999), Lai Fung Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1125), Hong Kong Television Network Limited (Stock Code: 1137) and Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 3315) which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Kwok Leung Tai Mr. Tai (Alexander) Kwok Leung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd., since July 24, 2008. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. TAI graduated from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce and Administration in 1982 and became an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1983. Mr. TAI has extensive accountancy, corporate finance and investment experience in Hong Kong and overseas. Mr. TAI is an executive director of Investec Capital Asia Limited (formerly known as Access Capital Asia Limited), a licensed corporation under the SFO to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. Mr. TAI is an Independent Non-executive Director of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Stock Code: 0914) which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.