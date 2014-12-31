Name Description

Xingshan Wang Mr. Wang Xingshan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Inspur International Ltd. He is an expert in special government grants from the State Council and an expert of the general expert team for key projects in respect of advanced manufacturing technology of the 863 Program under the “Twelfth Five-Year Plan”. Mr. Wang graduated in Xian Jiaotong University with a Master degree in computer and maths sciences in 1987. In early 1990, Mr. Wang as a visiting scholar conducted research relating to corporate management and software engineering in the Japan Productivity Center. Mr. Wang had worked in several departments of Inspur Group. Mr. Wang has attained over 20 years’ experience in the operation and management of the IT industry in China, particularly in the field of software and IT service, and has been devoted to the innovation of ERP technology and innovation of management, which has led the Company to move towards its transformation to the leading cloud service provider in China. As a result of his outstanding achievement, he has been granted various awards of which have been awarded by the State and provincial governments , such as the “Top Ten Software Industry Leader of China”, “China Management Institute Award” and “Young and Middle-Aged Expert of Outstanding Contribution of Shandong Province”.

Eric Kong Lee Mr. Lee Eric Kong is President, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience in business management. He first obtained a Master of Electrical Engineering from the University of Technology in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, in 1993. For about 9 years, Mr. Lee has held technical, marketing and business development and business management positions in AT&T Network Systems International and Lucent Technologies in Europe, Russia, the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), Australia, Philippines and Malaysia. During his time with Lucent Technologies, Mr. Lee received full sponsorship from the aforesaid company in 1997 to attend a full-time MBA program of INSEAD in France. Mr. Lee later joined Oracle Corporation as client director for the Asia Pacific Enterprise Accounts Division, after which he joined the Group in October 2003 as investor, co-founder and COO, promoted to President & CEO the following year, of the Group’s outsourcing start-up, successfully built the business from practically zero to one of the PRC's top five outsourcing firm servicing domestic and international markets. He resigned in October 2013 and have since then became a private investor for various projects.

Hailong Dong Mr. Dong Hailong serves as Non-Executive Director, Compliance Officer of Inspur International Ltd. He was in charge of Trading of IT components department. Mr. Dong graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University with a Bachelor degree in Telecommunication Engineering in 1999. Mr. Dong joined the Company in 2002.

Lizhong Wu Mr. Wu Lizhong serves as Deputy General Manager of Inspur International Ltd. He is a senior economist. He graduated from the College of Business and Economics of Australian National University with a Master Degree in Business Management. Before joining the Inspur Group in 1994, Mr. Wu had worked in several subsidiaries of the Group and acted as director of certain subsidiaries. Mr. Wu is an expert in computerisation of tax management and is the vice-chairman of the Tax Control Device Committee of the China Computer Industry Association. His has won various national and provincial awards for his achievements.

Xiaozhou Jin Mr. Jin Xiaozhou is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Jin has obtained a bachelor degree in Space Physics at the Peking University, a master degree in Electrical Engineering at the Institute of Electronics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, a master degree in Electronics, Computer and Systematic Engineering at the Boston University. He is currently a general manager of Langchao Worldwide Services Limited (“Langchao”), a subsidiary of the Company and is in charge of a number of the Company’s services, such as international outsourcing. In past years, Mr. Jin had served as the architect, research and development director, principal architect and technical director, etc. at Nets Inc., Fidelity Investment, Thomson Financial Services and ONEWORLD Software Solutions. In 2000, Mr. Jin founded DoubleBridge Technologies, Inc., in America and served as one of the founder partners and as vice chief operating officer. He had also served as the president of and as a managing director of DoubleBridge (Hong Kong).

Wing Chan Ms. Chan Wing serves as Company Secretary of Inspur International Ltd. She is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants respectively. Prior to joining our company, Ms. Chan served as a company secretary, authorized representative, qualified accountant, chief financial officer and director of a company listing on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Bo Zou Mr. Zou Bo serves as Chief Financial Controller, Joint Company Secretary of Inspur International Ltd. Mr. Zou was graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor degree in management and law in 2001. Mr. Zou joined the Group in 2006.

Samuel Shen Mr. Samuel Y. Shen serves as Non-Executive Director of Inspur International Limited, since September 1, 2012. He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from University of California, Santa Barbara. Currently Mr. Shen is the chief operation officer of Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group. As the senior leader of Microsoft in the region, Mr. Shen is in charge of the strategy and direction for Microsoft global development in Asia Pacific. Additionally, he oversees Microsoft Cloud related development and deployment in China as well as manages the joint-development ecosystem efforts. Mr. Shen has a solid technical background and rich experience in business operation and management.

Xianggan Ding Mr. Ding Xianggan is appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Inspur International Limited effective 11 December 2015. He is currently a supervisor of doctorate degree and a chief manager at the Ocean University of China Mr. Ding had previously worked as chief manager of the CAD and Multi-media Research Centre and the Information Engineering Centre at the Ocean University of China, chief manager of academic committee of the Qingdao Internet of Things Association, head of Qingdao Manufacturing Industry Informatization Expert Panel, expert for informatization of Qingdao Development Reform Committee Qingdao Technology Bureau Qingdao Economic Information Committee. He had held and participated in over 50 national and provincial lectures, participated in over 30 informatization building projects in large enterprises and has received and obtained 9 provincial technology award and 21 national patent rights. Mr. Ding has also published over 60 academic articles of relevant areas and 3 monographs.

Lit Chor Wong Mr. Wong Lit Chor is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Inspur International Ltd. He graduated from University of Toronto, Canada in 1981 with bachelor’s degree in arts majoring in economics and commerce and has obtained a master of business administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1987. He has over 20 years of banking, investment, corporate finance and securities dealing experience gained by working as a senior executive in a number of listed local and PRC financial services companies. Mr. Wong is also an independent non-executive director of two company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.