Huxiang Zhao Mr. Zhao Huxiang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Sinotrans Ltd since March 3, 2006. is the chairman of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Zhao graduated with an MBA degree from University of Louisville, USA, and carries the professional title of “Senior Engineer”. He used to work in the Marine Shipping Bureau of the Ministry of Communications, and successively served as Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Hoi Tung Marine Machinery Suppliers Limited, Managing Director of China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited, and President Assistant, Board Director and Vice President of China Merchants Group. In December 2005, Mr. Zhao became the Director and President of Sinotrans Group Company. In December 2008, Mr. Zhao became the Vice Chairman and President of SINOTRANS & CSC. From January 2011, Mr. Zhao was appointed as the Chairman of SINOTRANS & CSC. Mr. Zhao is also the Chairman of DHL-Sinotrans. From August 2007 to November 2013, Mr. Zhao acted as the Non-executive Director and the Chairman of Sinotrans Shipping Limited. Mr. Zhao was elected as the Chairman of China International Freight Forwarders Association in February 2007, and was appointed as the Chairman of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA) in September 2015. In March 2006, Mr. Zhao was appointed as a Director and the Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Guanpeng Li Mr. Li Guanpeng serves as President, Executive Director of Sinotrans Limited. Mr. Li is member of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Li joined Sinotrans Group Company in 1989 and worked in Sinotrans Guangdong Company Limited Huangpu Branch. Mr. Li served as the General Manager of Zhuhai Shipping Agency Co., Limited and Guangdong Shipping Agency Co., Limited successively in 1994 and 1998. In September 1999, Mr. Li took the position of the Deputy General Manager of Sinotrans Guangdong. From January 2009 to January 2010, Mr. Li was temporarily transferred to the Ministry of Transport and served as an Assistant to the Director. In March 2010, Mr. Li was appointed as the General Manager of Sinotrans Guangdong. Mr. Li graduated from Sun Yat-sen University in 1989 and obtained his bachelor degree in English language and literature. From August 2013 to January 2014, Mr. Li acted as Vice President of the Company. In February 2014, Mr. Li was appointed as the President of the Company. Mr. Li was appointed as a Director of the Company in March 2014.

Lin Wang Mr. Wang Lin serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Sinotrans Ltd. Mr. Wang is member of the Executive Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Wang started his career in the Sinotrans Group Company in 1983 by serving in the Ningbo branch of Sinotrans Zhejiang Company Limited. In 1996, Mr. Wang was promoted to the General Manager of Sinotrans Ningbo Group Company. In 1998, he became the General Manager of Sinotrans Zhejiang Company Limited which merged with Sinotrans Ningbo Company in the same year. In 1999, Mr. Wang became the General Manager of Sinotrans Jiangsu Company. Mr. Wang was appointed as the Vice President of the Company and the General Manager of Sinotrans Eastern Company Limited in 2002 and from March 2003, he also acted as Chairman of Sinotrans Eastern Company Limited. Mr. Wang was appointed as the Vice President of the Company in November 2002. Mr. Wang was appointed as a Director of the Company in March 2014.

Xueming Wu Mr. Wu Xueming is Vice President, Executive Director of Sinotrans Ltd. Mr. Wu has been employed by Sinotrans Group Company since 1987 with experience in vessel management department, chartering department, human resource department and liner shipping department. Mr. Wu has become General Manager of JC SHIPPING Co. Ltd. in 1997. In April 2002, he served as Deputy General Manager of Sinotrans Marine Co. Ltd.. In October 2002, he served as General Manager of China Marine Shipping Agency Co. Ltd. Mr. Wu graduated from Dalian Fisheries University in 1987, and obtained MBA from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in 2005. From April 2007 to July 2010, Mr. Wu became the Assistant President of the Company. In August 2010, Mr. Wu was appointed as the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Wu was appointed as a Director of the Company in June 2015.

Jianmin Yu Mr. Yu Jianmin serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Sinotrans Ltd. Mr. Yu began working in the Liner Department of Sinotrans Group Company in 1990 and was seconded to serve as the Chief Representative at Sinotrans Group Company’s Italian representative office in 1993. In 1998, he returned to China to serve as Vice General Manager of Sinotrans Group Company’s Investment Management Department. Since 1999, Mr. Yu served as the General Manager of Sinotrans Group Company’s Logistics Development Department. Mr. Yu obtained his master degree from the Dalian Maritime University in 1990. He also obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from the China Europe International Business School in 2002. From November 2002 to September 2008, Mr. Yu become Assistant President of the Company. Mr. Yu was appointed as the Vice President of the Company in October 2008. Mr. Yu was appointed as a Director of the Company in March 2014.

Shichen Li Mr. Li Shichen serves as Vice President of Sinotrans Ltd. Mr. Li joined Sinotrans Group Company in 1987. From March 1993 to October 2007, Mr. Li successively served as Deputy Director of the General Manager’s Office of Sinotrans Group Company, Deputy General Manager of Manager Department of Sinotrans Hong Kong Group Co., Ltd., General Manager of Customs Management Department of Sinotrans Group Company, and Director of President Office of Sinotrans Limited. From October 2007 to December 2010, Mr. Li served in Sinotrans Fujian Co., Ltd. as General Manager, then in Greating-Sinotrans Group Ltd. as the Executive Director and General Manager. From December 2010 till now, Mr. Li worked as the General Manager and Executive Director of Sinotrans Tianjin Co., Ltd. Mr. Li studied philosophy and graduated from Jilin University in 1987. He obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from the China Europe International Business School in September 2005. Mr. Li was appointed as the Vice President of the Company in February 2014.

Rong Song Mr. Song Rong is the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Song jointed Sinotrans Group Company in 1995, serving in liner shipping department. In 2000, Mr. Song was appointed as the Manager of Siontrans Canada Company. In August 2006, Mr. Song served as Deputy General Manager of Sinotrans Container Lines Co., Ltd. In January 2008, Mr. Song served as General Manager of operation department of the Company. In June 2012, Mr. Song was appointed as the General Manager of Sinotrans Shandong Co.,Ltd. Mr Song graduated from University of International Business and Economics with a bachelor degree in Economics in 1995, and obtained MBA from Olin Business School of Washington University in December 2008. Mr. Song was appointed as the Vice President of the Company in December 2015.

Dexing Song Mr. Song Dexing has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He is a Senior Engineer graduating from port engineering major of Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as Wuhan Institute of Water Transportation Engineering) and obtaining the Ph.D. degree in Management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Song successively held the posts of Secretary of the Youth League Committee and Engineer of Water Transport Planning and Design Institute of Ministry of Transport of the PRC, Deputy Head of the lecturer delegation in Sichuan sent by Ministry of Transport, Deputy Division Director and Division Director of Container Division and Domestic Division of Water Transportation Department of Ministry of Transport, Deputy Mayor of Luoyang City (temporary post), Associate Director of the Research Institute of Water Transportation of Ministry of Transport, Deputy Director and Director of the Yangtse Gorges Navigation Administration Bureau, Deputy Director and Director of Water Transportation Department of Ministry of Transport and Director of Water Transportation Bureau of Ministry of Transport, as well as held a concurrent post of Director of Taiwan Affairs Office of Ministry of Transport. In September 2014, Mr. Song was appointed as the Deputy Chairman and Member of the Standing Committee of Party Committee of SINOTRANS & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd., and thereafter successively held the posts of Deputy Party Secretary and Secretary of Discipline Inspection Commission of SINOTRANS & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd.. In June 2016, Mr. Song was appointed as the General Manager and Deputy Party Secretary of SINOTRANS & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd. and the Head of Integrated Logistics Department of China Merchants Group Limited. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Song does not hold any other position in any group members of the Company or the Group. He has not held any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years.

Wai Man Hui Ms. Hui Wai Man, Shirley has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She has over 20 years of professional experience in public accounting and corporate finance. Ms. Hui is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, and a member of the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors and the Hong Kong Securities Institute.

Shichu Li Mr. Li Shichu has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He is the General Manager of the Developing & Planning Department of the Company. Mr. Li obtained his bachelor degree in economics from University of International Business and Economics, and graduated with an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Mr. Li joined China National Foreign Trade Transportation (Group) Corporation in 1993. From 1993 to 2000, Mr. Li was under the employment of China Marine Shipping Agency Co., Ltd and President Office of China National Foreign Trade Transportation (Group) Corporation. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Li acted as the Deputy Director of President Office of China National Foreign Trade Transportation (Group) Corporation. From April 2002 to December 2002, Mr. Li acted as the Head of Integrated Group of Listing Office of China National Foreign Trade Transportation (Group) Corporation. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Li acted as the General Manager of Securities & Legal Affairs Department of the Company. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Li acted as the General Manager of Sinotrans Anhui Company. Since 2012, Mr. Li has been the General Manager of the Developing & Planning Department of the Company. Mr. Li has over 20 years of experience in management and the logistics industry and is familiar with the management in finance, auditing, legal and corporate governance, information disclosure and investor relations.

Jerry Hsu Mr. Jerry Hsu serves as Non-Executive Director of Sinotrans Ltd since June 18, 2003. He is the Advisor to Global Management Board of DHL Express. Mr. Hsu is responsible to provide management advice to the Global Management Board on strategic issues of DHL Express worldwide network. Mr. Hsu’s previous role was CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific and a member of the DHL Express Global Management Board. He was responsible for China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, South East Asia, India and South Asia, Oceania and other markets and regions, a position he held until December 2015. Before that, Mr. Hsu was the Area Director responsible for Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Mongolia and North Korea, a position he held until September 2002. Prior to joining DHL in January 2001, Mr. Hsu held various senior management positions in DaimlerChrysler Corporation. Mr. Hsu holds BA/MA degree in International Economics and Politics. Mr. Hsu also holds directorships in various companies within the DPWN Group. Mr. Hsu was appointed as the Non-executive Director of the Company in June 2003.

Minjie Guo Mr. Guo Minjie serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotrans Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company, and a senior engineer. Mr. Guo currently serves as President of Logistics Technology and Equipment Committee of China Communications and Transportation Association, executive Vice President of Transport and Logistics Research Sub-association and Consultant of Beijing Institute of China Communications and Transportation Association. Mr. Guo had experiences of being the Director of Urumqi railway sub-Bureau, Director of Urumqi railway Bureau and Director of Nanchang railway Bureau. From July 2003 to February 2006, Mr. Guo served as Chairman and General Manager of China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd. and Chairman of China Railway Tielong Container Logistics Co., Ltd. From March 2006 to November 2006, Mr. Guo worked as a Consultant of China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd. Mr. Guo was elected as the representative of the 9th and 10th National People’s Congress. Mr. Guo graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 1970. Mr. Guo was appointed Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2012.

Xiaojing Han Mr. Han Xiaojing serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotrans Ltd., with effect from 24 October 2014. He is the member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Han holds a master degree in Law and is a practicing lawyer in PRC. Mr. Han is one of the founding partners of the Commerce & Finance Law Office of Beijing. Mr. Han Xiaojing obtained a bachelor degree in law from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (formerly named Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics) in 1982. Mr. Han obtained a master degree in Law from the China University of Political Science and Law in 1985. From 1985 to 1986, Mr. Han served as an instructor in the China University of Political Science and Law. From 1986 to 1992, Mr. Han served as a lawyer for the China Legal Services Centre. Mr. Han has been a partner of the Commerce & Finance Law Office since 1992, mainly engages in providing legal services in banking, project financing, securities, companies, foreign investments and real estate business. Mr. Han is also serving as an Independent Non-executive Director in Sino-ocean Land Holdings Limited, Far East Horizon Limited (both of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), PingAn Bank Co. Limited and Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection & New Materials Co., Ltd. (both of which are listed on the Shen Zhen Stock Exchange). Mr. Han was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in October 2014. .

Junhai Liu Mr. Liu Junhai has serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinotrans Ltd since December 28, 2012. He is the member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company, respectively. Mr. Liu holds a doctorate degree in civil law and commercial law. Now Mr. Liu is a professor and an academic supervisor for LL.D. candidates in the Law School of Renmin University of China, and also a post-doctoral supervisor of its postdoctoral program. Mr. Liu is the Director of the Business Law Center, Renmin University of China. Mr. Liu also holds several academic and social positions such as Vice Chairman of China Consumers’ Association, Member of the Legal Affairs Advisory Council of All-China Federation of Trade Unions, Supervisor of Post- Doctoral program of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Vice Chairman & Secretary General, China Consumers’ Protection Law Society and adjunct Professor in China University of Political Science & Law and other universities in China. From March 2014 to December 2014, Mr. Liu served as an independent non-executive director of China Solar Energy Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu obtained his Bachelor degree in Law from Hebei University in 1989, and obtained his Master degree in economic law from China University of Political Science and Law in 1992 and his doctorate degree in civil and commercial law from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 1995. Mr. Liu was appointed independent non-executive Director of the Company in December 2012.