Name Description

Tie-liang Xu Mr. Xu Tie-liang is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China Oil and Gas Group Limited. Mr. Xu was appointed as an executive Director and the Chairman of the Board of the Company on 30 August 2006. He was also appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 4 November 2009. Mr. Xu is the chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (the “CG Committee”) and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated from Xi’an Shiyou University and University of International Business and Economics, he is a certified public accountant and lawyer. Mr. Xu has 26 years’ experience in management, investments, legal and finance.

Shing Cheung Mr. Cheung Shing is Executive Director of China Oil and Gas Group Limited. Mr. Cheung was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 13 January 2006. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheung is a member of each of the CG Committee, the Remuneration Committee (the “Remuneration Committee”) and the Nomination Committee of the Company (the “Nomination Committee”). He worked in China Petroleum Qilu Petrochemical Refinery, China Petroleum Shengli Oilfield, China Petroleum Zhongyuan Oilfield and has ever been a management economist of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) during the period between 1969 and 1993. He was the chairman of each of Wah Chung (HK) Limited, Henan Shenghua Petrochemical Co., Ltd. and Liaoning Xinmin Petroleum Company Limited during the period between 1993 and 2004. Mr. Cheung was the deputy chairman and an executive director of Yanchang Petroleum International Limited (stock code: 346), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from January 2007 to September 2010 and from February 2005 to October 2010 respectively. He was the chairman and an executive director of Birmingham International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2309), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from February 2014 to March 2015 and May 2013 to March 2015 respectively. He is also currently a visiting lecturer of Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, the vice president of Hong Kong General Association of International Investment and the vice president of China Petroleum Business Council.

Yijun Guan Ms. Guan Yijun is Executive Director of China Oil and Gas Group Limited. Ms. Guan was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 10 September 2010. She was appointed as the vice president of the Company on 1 September 2006. Ms. Guan is a member of the CG Committee and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. She graduated from Changchun Normal University and has extensive business operation management experiences for almost 20 years.

Yuan Zhu Mr. Zhu Yuan is Executive Director of China Oil and Gas Group Limited. Mr. Zhu was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 10 September 2010. He was appointed as the senior vice president of the Company on 4 November 2009. Mr. Zhu is a member of the CG Committee and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated from China University of Mining And Technology and is a certified senior accountant. He is engaged in oil and gas industries for over 40 years, and has deep research and extensive experience in investment and operation of the usage of natural gas, city gas and liquefied natural gas projects.

Yunlong Li Mr. Li Yunlong is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Oil and Gas Group Limited. Mr. Li is the chairman of each of the Audit Committee of the Company (the “Audit Committee”) and the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Li graduated from the Accounting School of Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a Bachelor Degree in Economics. Mr. Li is a registered certified public accountant in the PRC and possesses the qualification of PRC senior auditor. Mr. Li had been working at the National Audit Office of the PRC for over 16 years in various audit departments, and he is currently a partner of Hua Wen CPA Ltd in the PRC. He is the financial consultant of various companies in the PRC, and an independent director of Sichuan Xichang Electric Power Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine Co., Ltd, both companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He is being a national financial expert of The Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC. He has extensive experience in legal, accounting, auditing and finance aspects.

Guangtin Wang Mr. Wang Guangtin is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Oil and Gas Group Limited. Mr. Wang was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 4 November 2009. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee, and a member of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. He holds a master’s degree in world economics from the Hebei University and has over 30 years of experience in financial and administrative management. He is currently the managing director of Guofu Group and a director and the general manager of Guofu (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of ENN Energy Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange.