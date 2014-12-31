Name Description

Hua Lu Dr. Lu Hua, Ph.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board of Shenzhen Investment Ltd. Mr. LU was the President of the Company during the period from 21 June 2011 to 30 January 2013 and the Acting Chairman of the Board during the period from 24 April 2012 to 30 January 2013. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of Shum Yip Group Limited and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited. Mr. LU is also a director of various members of the Group. Mr. LU holds a doctorate degree in Political Economics from The Nankai University and a master’s degree in Finance from The University of Reading in UK. Mr. LU held various positions including the chairman of Shenzhen Shahe Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. , the president of Shum Yip Group Limited and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited from April 2009 to December 2012. Prior to this, Mr. LU had served as the chairman of Shahe Industrial Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shenzhen Shahe Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Shenzhen Property Development Company Ltd. At present, he is also a non-executive director of Road King Infrastructure Limited (1098.HK) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK), both being listed companies in Hong Kong. He has vast experience of over twenty years in property development, corporate governance and administrative management.

Wei Huang Mr. Huang Wei Mr. Huang was an on-the-job graduate at Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences, where he graduated with a major in law. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University. Mr. Huang is currently a director, general manager and deputy party secretary of Shum Yip Group Limited. Prior to joining Shum Yip Group Limited, he served as the deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee, deputy director of the Management Committee and director of Social Work Committee of CPC Shenzhen Dapeng New District. He was a member of the Standing Committee, the director of district committee (government district) Office and a district government party member of Longgang District and the Longgang District Youth League secretary. Mr. Huang has extensive experience in management.

Chong Liu Mr. Liu Chong has been Vice President and Executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited., since December 30, 2010. Mr LIU is also a vice president of Shum Yip Group Limited and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited and a director of Shum Yip Shahe (Group) Company Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree and postgraduate qualification from The Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics with major in Accounting and he is a senior accountant. Mr. LIU is also a director of various members of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he used to serve successively as a deputy general manager and financial controller of Shenzhen SDG Company Limited, a director and financial controller of Shenzhen Petrochemical Group Co., Ltd., a director and financial controller of Shenzhen Health Mineral Water Co., Ltd., a director of Shenzhen Tellus (Group) Company Limited (200025.SZ), and was an independent director of Shenzhen Shenxin Taifeng Group Co., Ltd. (000034.SZ) during the period from May 2009 to February 2014. Mr. LIU has over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting management.

Fang Dong Mr. Dong Fang is Vice President of the Company, Shum Yip Group Limited and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited., of Shenzhen Investment Ltd. He graduated from The Hunan University with a master’s degree and a senior engineer qualification. He joined the Group since 2006 and served successively as a general manager of the real estate department and investment department in the Company, and a deputy general manager of Huizhou Canton River Expressway Co., Ltd.. Prior to this, Mr. DONG worked in the Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality. He has extensive experience in corporate management, property investment and operation management.

Kaiping Liang Mr. Liang Kaiping is Vice President of the Company, Shum Yip Group Ltd. and Shum Yip Holdings Co., Ltd., of Shenzhen Investment Limited. At present, he is also the chairman of Shum Yip Pengji Holdings Company Limited and Shum Yip Southern Land (Holdings) Co., Ltd.. He graduated from The Wuhan University, holding a master’s degree in history. He joined the Group since 2000. Prior to this, he was the director and president of Shenzhen Futian Investment and Development Co., a general manager of Shenzhen Futian Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., and an associate supervisor of Office of Futian District Committee of Shenzhen. Mr. LIANG has over thirty years of experience in corporate management.

Minyuan Wang Mr. Wang Minyuan has been Vice President of the Company and Shum Yip Group Limited., of Shenzhen Investment Limited since., June 13, 2013. Mr. WANG joined the Group in August 2012. Prior to this, Mr. WANG had served successively as a deputy general manager of Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Expressway Co., Ltd. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from The Zhejiang University. He has over thirty years of extensive experience in engineering design and construction and corporate management.

Jingming Dai Dr. Dai Jingming is a General Manager - Financial Planning Department of the Company and Shum Yip Group Ltd., subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment Ltd. Dr. DAI graduated from The Faculty of Agricultural Mechanical Engineering of China Huazhong Agricultural University with a bachelor of engineering degree in 1986 and from The Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a master degree in economics in 1992. He also obtained his Ph.D. degree in economics from The China Ministry of Finance Institute of Fiscal Science in 1998. He is currently an accountant. Dr. DAI joined the Group since 1998 and held a position of general manager in administrative office department, audit department and risk management department respectively. Prior to this, He used to work in Hubei Province Agricultural Engineering Head Limited and Wuhan City Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China. Dr. DAI possesses extensive professional knowledge and experience in corporate investment, corporate finance and financial management.

Guoqiang Zhu Mr. Zhu Guoqiang is General Manager - Strategic Management Department of Shenzhen Investment Limited. He obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology. He joined the Group since 2004, and held positions as general manager of assets management department and investment department in the Company. Prior to this, he worked in Shenzhen Construction Investment Holdings Ltd.. Mr. ZHU is familiar with the real estate market and property development process and has maintained good communication with investors and capital markets.

Yong Mou Mr. Mou Yong is Executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited. At present, he is also a director of Shum Yip Group Limited and Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited and its various subsidiaries. He graduated from The Shaanxi University of Technology with major in Chinese Language and Literature and obtained an advanced MBA from The Peking University. He is a lawyer of The People’s Republic of China and an arbitrator of The Shenzhen Arbitration Commission. Prior to joining Shum Yip in November 2009, he held the positions of the head of Enterprise Leadership Personnel Management and the chief of General Office at The Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Stateowned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Mr. MOU has extensive experience in corporate governance and administrative management.

Jiqiang Lu Mr. Lu Jiqiang is Chief Legal Officer and Co-secretary of Board of Shenzhen Investment Limited. He holds a master’s degree of Civil and Commercial Law from Law School of The Peking University. Presently, he is a PRC Lawyer and arbitrator of China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration, and Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission. He joined the Group since 2003. Prior to this, he worked in China Merchants Group. Mr. LU has extensive experience in corporate operation management, law affairs, compliance and risk management control.

Ka Sze Lee Mr. Lee Ka Sze (Carmelo), CPA, has been Company Secretary of Shenzhen Investment Limited., since 30 June 2009. Mr. Lee holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is a practicing solicitor and a partner of Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo, Solicitors & Notaries.

Shichao Liu Mr. Liu Shichao is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Liu graduated from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics (now known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law) majoring in accountancy. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and the title of senior accountant. Mr. Liu is a director and the chief financial officer of Shum Yip Group Limited, and a director of Shum Yip Holdings Company Limited. Mr. Liu was the deputy head of statistics and assessment (budget finance) department and the deputy head of the second division of enterprise department of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government from 2007 to August 2010. Mr. Liu was a director and the chief financial officer of Shenzhen Energy Group Co. Ltd. (000027.SZ) from September 2010 to December 2016. He is currently also a director of Kashi City Shenzhen Investment and Development Co., Ltd., a director of Shenzhen United Assets and Equity Exchange Co., Ltd and a director of China Resources SZITIC Investment Co. Ltd. Mr. Liu has considerable working experience in financial management and financial auditing.

Jiesi Wu Dr. Wu Jiesi, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited. Dr. WU holds a doctorate degree in Economics and conducted postdoctorate research work in theoretical economics at The Nankai University in the PRC and was conferred a professorship qualification by The Nankai University in 2001. Dr. WU served in various positions in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from 1984 to 1995 and served as the president of the Shenzhen Branch. From 1995 to 1998, he served as the deputy mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government. From 1998 to 2000, he served as the assistant to the Governor of Guangdong Province. Dr. WU served as the chairman and honorary president of Guangdong Investment Limited (270.HK), the director and honorary president of Guangdong Tannery Limited (1058.HK), the executive director of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (754.HK), and the independent non-executive director of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE:YGE) and China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd (3968.HK), respectively. In addition, Dr. WU had also been serving as an nonexecutive director of China Water Affairs Group Limited (855.HK) from 2006 to 2013, an executive director, a non-executive director and vice chairman of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (3883. HK) respectively from 2008 to 2013, and an independent director of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (600999.SH) from 2013 to 2014. At present, Dr. WU is a non-executive director of Silver Base Group Holdings Limited (886.HK), an independent director of China Life Franklin Asset Mgt., Co., Ltd, and an independent non-executive director of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited (966. HK), Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (392.HK), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited and China CITIC Bank International Limited respectively. Dr. WU has rich experience in finance and corporate management.

Wai Keung Li Mr. Li Wai Keung, CPA, has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited., since 27 September 2004. Mr. LI graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic and holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from The University of East Asia. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. LI had worked for Henderson Land Development Company Limited (12.HK). He was also an independent non-executive director of Sun Century Group Limited (1383.HK). Mr. LI is currently a non-executive director of Guangdong Investment Limited (270.HK) and an executive director and financial controller of GDH Limited. He is also an executive director of Guangdong Land Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kingway Brewery Holdings Limited) (124.HK), an independent non-executive director of Hans Energy Company Limited (554.HK) and China South City Holdings Limited (1668.HK), and a director of Shenzhen City Airport (Group) Company Limited (000089.SZ). In addition, he was appointed as a management accounting advisor of the Ministry of Finance, PRC since 21 July 2014, he is also a member on the Council of the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra Limited, the vice chairman of the Financial and Accounting Affairs Steering Committee of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, and the executive vice president of Hong Kong Business Accountants Association Limited.

Yau Kar Wong Dr. Wong Yau Kar (David), Ph.D., has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shenzhen Investment Limited., since June 13, 2013. Dr. WONG received a doctorate in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1987. Dr. WONG has extensive experience in manufacturing, direct investment and international trade. Dr. WONG is active in public service. He is a Hong Kong deputy of the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China. He is also the chairman of the Land and Development Advisory Committee, the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority and the Protection of Wages on Insolvency Fund Board. Dr. WONG was appointed a Justice of Peace (JP) in 2010 and was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) in 2012 for his valuable contribution to the society. Dr. WONG is currently an independent non-executive director of China Jiuhao Health Industry Corporation Limited (419.HK), China Windpower Group Limited (182.HK), Redco Properties Group Limited (1622.HK), Reorient Group Limited (376.HK), and Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (934.HK), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.