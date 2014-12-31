Name Description

Yuk Ming Chan Mr. Chan Yuk Ming is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Financial Services Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1985 and was the non-executive director of the Company and the vice-chairman of the Group until 30 September 2015. Mr Chan graduated from the Hangzhou Institute of Business, following which he worked in the accounting department of the Ministry of Commerce.

Rui Luo Mr. Luo Rui is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Financial Services Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the overall business development and daily operation of the Group. Mr. Luo graduated with a Bachelor and Master’s degree in Building Construction of Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology. Mr. Luo has over 16 years of experience and a proven track record in commercial real estate investment and financing, assets acquisition, project development, market development and corporate management. Mr. Luo has been the chief architect and deputy general manager of a property developer in Hainan and the deputy general manager of a property management company in Beijing. Mr. Luo has extensive networks with senior management of property developers, major commercial banks and local authorities in Beijing. He is currently a councilor of the Beijing Guarantee Association, the Beijing Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, the Beijing Association of Pawn Business and the Beijing Microcredit Association. He joined the Group in June 2011.

Lap Hung Kan Mr. Kan (Don) Lap Hung is Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong business of the company. He is responsible for the daily operations and business development of Hong Kong. Mr. Kan has more than 14 years of experience in asset management and over 6 years of experience in operations management. Mr. Kan holds a bachelor degree of Accounting & Finance from the Middlesex University and a Master degree in Accounting and Finance from University of Birmingham. He joined the Group in November 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Kan held the role of managing director at CreditEast Wealth Management (HK) Limited and was the head of investment at Fuh Hwa SITE Asset Management Ltd. Mr. Kan also worked at Morgan Stanley and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. Mr. Kan is a SFC licensed Responsible Officer for Type 4 and Type 9 regulated activities.

Xue Ling Guan Mme. Guan Xue Ling is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of China Financial Services Holdings Limited. Madam Guan has over 12 years of strategic decision making and practical experiences in listed companies auditing, corporate merger and acquisition, equity acquisition, transfer as well as project investment and financing. Madam Guan joined the Group in June 2011, mainly responsible for risk management, accounting affairs and treasury management of the Group. Madam Guan successively held the posts of quality control manager, auditing manager, assessment manager, chief auditor and head of the auditing department in domestic accounting firms, large state-owned enterprises, large private companies and foreign-invested companies. She is familiar with accounting and valuation standards. During her years with accounting firms, she had participated in the auditing work of a number of large state-owned enterprises, foreign-invested enterprises and private enterprises, such as China Resources Land, Sinobo Group and Suning Corporation. She also participated in various IPOs audit and internal audit, such as BBMG Corporation, Enlight Media and Ningxia Yellow River Rural Commercial Bank. She had led and participated in various auditing projects spanning across the real estate, manufacturing, media, retail, logistic and finance sectors and has extensive experiences in financial auditing and internal auditing. Madam Guan graduated from Capital University of Economics and Business with a Postgraduate Degree in Business Administration. She is also a certified public accountant, a qualified asset appraiser in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and a party member of China Democratic National Construction Association.

Chai Hong Cheung Mr. Cheung Chai Hong is Executive Vice President, Executive Director of China Financial Services Holdings Limited., since 20 May 2014. Mr. Cheung is responsible for the daily operations in Hong Kong and heads the investor relations team of the Group. Prior to joining us, he has been the managing director of POC Holdings (HK) Limited (“POCH”) and the chairman and leading founder of The Wine Company Limited, a fine wine retail and trading company. He is also the founder and deputy chairman of Bonhma Holdings (HK) Limited (“Bonhma Holdings”), a subsidiary of POCH whose core business is developing luxury automobile 4S dealership and after-sales businesses in the PRC. Bonhma Holdings is currently owning a comprehensive branded 4S dealership network, covering different cities and regions of the PRC and focuses on luxury brands and ultra-luxury brands such as Jaguar & Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz. It also operates Bosch authorised automobile service centres across various cities of the PRC. Mr. Cheung previously worked in PAG Capital, an Asia-focused asset management company which has an asset under management size over US$4 billion. Prior to joining PAG Capital, he also worked in Barclays Capital and focused on equity research on the retail and FMCG sector. Mr. Cheung Chai Hong holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Studies from University of Warwick and a Master Degree in Analaysis, Design and Management of Information Systems from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Jie Fu Ms. Fu Jie is Vice President of the group. Ms. Fu joined the Group in 2010, mainly responsible for mid-to-large sized direct loan business in Beijing. Ms. Fu has more than 10 years of experiences in project management and over 6 years of experience in large business operations with largescale business and 4 years of experience in foreign currency management. Ms. Fu holds a Bachelors’ Degree in Accounting at the University of Financial Accounting Management Training.

Wei Jun Lu Mr. Lu Wei Jun is Vice President of China Financial Services Holdings Limited. Mr. Lu has approximately 21 years of working experience in banks and non-bank financial institutions and has over 10 years of practical experience in loan guarantee industry. Mr. Lu is responsible for the Group’s loan guarantee business in Beijing. Mr. Lu graduated with a Bachelor degree in Law of Minzu University of China. Mr. Lu joined the Group in 2012.

Chin Keung Chung Mr. Chung Chin Keung is the company secretary of the company and financial controller of the Group. He joined the Group in October, 2004. Mr. Chung holds a bachelor degree of Business Administration from the Hong Kong Baptist University and a master degree in Business Administration from Manchester Business School. He has more than 22 years of experience in finance, accounting and management. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chung worked for various listed companies in Hong Kong and overseas and was a company secretary for a listed company in Hong Kong. Mr. Chung is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Chung is responsible for daily operations and financial operations in Hong Kong.

Li Jun Luo Ms. Luo Li Jun is Head of Shanghai Office of the Company. Ms. Luo is responsible for our daily operations and business development in Shanghai. Ms. Luo jointed the Company in September 2014. She has more that 10 years of experience in business development with top tier financial institutions, such as Citibank and Standard Chartered, and 5 years of experience in business operations. Ms. Luo holds a Bachelor’s Degree in business administration from East China Normal University.

Siu Lam Cheung Mr. Cheung Siu Lam is Non-Executive Director of China Financial Services Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1985 and was the non-executive director of the Company and the vice-chairman of the Group until 30 September 2015. Mr Chan graduated from the Hangzhou Institute of Business, following which he worked in the accounting department of the Ministry of Commerce.

Mei Huang Ms. Huang Mei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has rich experience in financial management and investment business. She is the chief financial officer of China United SME Guarantee Corporation. From 2000 to 2012, Ms. Huang was the financial controller of Shell China Exploration Co., Ltd., economic analyst of Shell International Co., Ltd., financial controller of Jiangsu Sinopec and Shell Petroleum Marketing Co., Ltd.* and internal audit director of Shell (China) Ltd. From 1998 to 2000, Ms. Huang was the accounting manager of Beijing Rhone-Poulenc Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*. She was the treasurer of Novartis China Headquarters * from 1997 to 1998 and manager of the Investment Department of Brilliance (China) Holding Limited*from 1992 to 1997. Ms. Huang is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in England, obtained an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, and a graduate student of a master’s degree from the Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China.

Jian Zhou Mr. Zhou Jian is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has extensive and in-depth experience in financing, marketing and business development aspects. He is the Senior Scholar of Eisenhower Fellowships and holds a Master’s Degree in Economics. Mr Zhou is currently the executive director and general manager of China United SME Guarantee Corporation (“Sinoguarantee”), a substantial shareholder of the Company. Before joining Sinoguarantee, he held positions including marketing general manager, business development general manager, general manager associate, Party committee member, deputy general manager of The China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (“Sinosure”), and the spokesman of Sinosure from 2001 to 2012. From 1999 to 2001, he worked as a general manager of Assets Management Department of China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. He was a human resources expert of World Bank East Asia and Pacific Bureau from 1994 to 1997. Mr Zhou also served as deputy director general of Technology and Education Department, general office secretary, deputy director of Foreign Loan Office of the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China in 1980s to 1990s.

Chun Keung Chan Mr. Chan Chun Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Financial Services Holdings Limited since November 2000. Mr. Chan joined the Group in November, 2000. Mr. Chan has extensive experience in trading and investment in the PRC and is currently the vice-chai rman of the Fukien Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and a committee member of the Foreign Investment Enterprises Association in the PRC. Mr. Chan is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Wing Fai Chan Mr. Chan Wing Fai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 14 years’ rich experience in auditing and accounting. Since 2014, he has been director of Chan Wing Fai CPA. He is currently a senior accountant of China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited (Stock code: 646), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). From September 2014 to June 2015, Mr Chan was the company secretary of Jin Bao Bao Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1239), a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr Chan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) in Accounting from Lingnan University. Currently, he is a practising member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Certified Tax Adviser and member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Jian Sheng Wang Mr. Wang Jian Sheng is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Financial Services Holdings Limited. He graduated from Luoyang Industrial Institution (currently known as Henan Technology University) with a degree in engineering. He has been involved in industrial businesses for more than 28 years and has worked in the Project Department of China Everbright Industrial Company for four years. Mr. Wang is the chairman of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited). Mr. Wang joined the Group in 1996 and was an independent non-executive director of the Company before his retirement at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 20 May 2014. Mr. Wang is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.