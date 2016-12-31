Name Description

Xubo Yu Mr. Yu Xubo is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Agri Industries Holdings Ltd. Mr. YU has been a director of the Company since January 2007 as an executive director during the period from 2007 to November 2014 and from then till now a non-executive director. He was the chairman of the Board of the Company from March 2012 to August 2015. Mr. Yu joined COFCO Group in 1988. He has been the president of COFCO Corporation since April 2007 and previously served at COFCO Group in various positions including the general manager of COFCO Futures Co., Ltd. and a vice president of COFCO Corporation. Mr. Yu is a non-executive director of Noble Group Limited (a company listed in Singapore), the chairman of the board and a nonexecutive director of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. (a company listed in Hong Kong), and a non-executive director of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (a company listed in Hong Kong). He is also a director of Wide Smart Holdings Limited and the managing director of COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited, both are substantial shareholders of the Company, as well as a director of certain subsidiaries of COFCO Group. Mr. Yu ceased as a non-executive director of China Foods Limited (a company listed in Hong Kong) on 15 February 2016. Mr. Yu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School.

Hong Yang Ms. Yang Hong is Vice President, General Manager - Rice Division, Executive Director of China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. Ms. YANG joined COFCO Corporation and/or its subsidiaries (“COFCO Group”) in 1989 and held various positions at COFCO Group. She has been a Senior Industry Executive of COFCO Group since February 2013. Ms. YANG has more than 20 years’ experience in rice import and export business. She has been the general manager of the Rice Processing and Trading Division since the Company was listed, and is responsible for optimising its rice processing footprints in China’s main paddy growing provinces and building brand awareness for rice products. Ms. YANG holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School.

Muping Chang Mr. Chang Muping serves as Vice President of the Company. He has been a vice president of the Company since March 2014, taking charge of commodity risk management of the Company. He previously worked in the Ministry of Commerce Information Centre and futures department of CADTIC. He joined COFCO Group in August 1996 and held various positions at COFCO Group, including manager of COFCO Futures Co., Ltd. He was assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of the oilseeds processing division of the Company and the general manager of risk control department of the Company. Mr. Chang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Jian Hua Ms. Jian Hua is vice president of the Company since October 2016 and the general manager of the brewing materials division of the Company since September 2013. Ms. Hua joined COFCO Group in July 1996 and held various positions in COFCO Group, including deputy general manager of Top Glory (Australia) Pty Ltd., assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of the brewing materials division of the Company. Ms. Hua holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from East China Normal University and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of International Business and Economics.

Yi Tong Mr. Yi Tong is Vice President : General Manager of COFCO of the company. He is the chairman of the board of COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange). Mr. Tong joined COFCO Group in November 2005 and held various positions at COFCO Group, including the general manager of COFCO Jilin Management Center. Mr. Tong was awarded special allowance by the State Council for his outstanding performance in March 2011, and was elected as one of the deputies to the 12th National People’s Congress of the PRC in February 2013. In 2015, he was awarded as National Labor Model. Mr. Tong has been elected chairman of China Starch Industry Association since June 2016 and has over 30 years’ experience in applied research in corn deep processing industry. Mr. Tong graduated from China Agricultural University with a bachelor degree of engineering, and received from Jilin Agricultural University a master degree of engineering and Jilin University a doctorate degree of sciences.

Wei Dong Mr. Dong Wei is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He has been a vice president of the Company since October 2016. Mr. Dong joined COFCO Group in August 1993 and served several positions in COFCO Group, including the general manager of COFCO East Ocean Oils & Grains Industries (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd., the general manager of Xinjiang region management office of the oilseeds processing division, the general manager of COFCO Yellowsea Oils & Grains Industries (Shandong) Co., Ltd., assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of the oilseeds processing division. Mr. Dong received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jilin University, and obtained a Doctorate degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

Bo Shi Mr. Shi Bo is Executive Director of China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as an executive director of the Company in October 2013 and has been a vice president of the Company since July 2010, taking charge of the Company’s finance and investor relations. Mr. Shi joined COFCO Group in 2005 and was the deputy general manager of the biochemical and biofuel division. Prior to that, Mr. Shi was the financial controller of China Resources Alcohol (Heilongjiang) Co., Ltd. and also served at Shougang Group for various positions including the assistant general manager of group finance, a director and the general manager of finance and planning department of Shougang Hierro Peru SA. Mr. Shi is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Anhui University of Finance & Economics and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from China Europe International Business School.

Pui Fan Look Ms. Look Pui Fan serves as Company Secretary of China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited. Ms. Look is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She holds a Bachelor degree of Arts in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London. Ms. Look has experience in company secretarial practice and strategic investments.

Peng Jia Mr. Jia Peng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Jia joined China National Native Produce & Animal By-products Import & Export Corporation (now a subsidiary of COFCO Corporation) and/or its subsidiaries (the “CHINA TUHSU”) in 1993 and served several positions in CHINA TUHSU, including the general manager of Sunry Afrique International, the deputy general manager of China Feeding Stuffs Import and Export Corporation, the general manager of China Tuhsu Yunnan Tea Import & Export Corporation, the general manager and chairman of the board of Yunnan Zhongcha Tea Industry Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager and general manager of China Tea Co., Ltd., and assistant to the general manager of China National Native Produce & Animal By-products Import & Export Corporation. Mr. Jia received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Anhui University. Mr. Jia has not held other directorship in the last three years in public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Qingguo Meng Mr. Meng Qingguo is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is professoriate senior engineer. He joined COFCO Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in 2015, and served as deputy general manager of China Huafu Trade & Development Group Corp. and senior management of COFCO Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. MENG served as deputy general manager of Design House III of the Design Institute under the Commerce Department of the People’s Republic of China (which ceased to exist under the State Council), general manager of Xinhui Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd., and dean of Internal Trade Engineering Design & Research Institute. Mr. MENG graduated from Heilongjiang Institute of Commerce and obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Wai Hon Lam Mr. Lam Wai Hon is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from University of Newcastle Upon Tyne in England. Mr. Lam is the Chief Executive Officer of Investec Capital Asia Limited (formerly known as Access Capital Limited prior to its acquisition by Investec Bank PLC in April 2011) and the Country Head of China & Hong Kong of the Investec Group. Prior to establishing Access Capital Limited in 2000, Mr. Lam was the managing director and head of Global Investment Banking for Greater China of Deutsche Bank AG (Hong Kong). He was also the managing director and head of Greater China Investment Banking of the Bankers Trust Company, and the managing director of Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Mr. Lam started his investment banking career with Kleinwort Benson Group in London in 1984 before joining Standard Chartered Asia Limited in Hong Kong where he held the position of managing director in corporate finance. He is currently an independent nonexecutive director of Genting Hong Kong Limited (a company listed in Hong Kong).

Teck Chye Ong Mr. Ong Teck Chye is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ong holds an honours degree in Sociology from University of Singapore (currently known as National University of Singapore). Currently, Mr. Ong is General Manager, Agri Division and Global Head of Operations of R1 International Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co., Ltd. He had been the China country Agri-Business head from 2011 to 2014 and the head of international trading and marketing division from 2007 to 2011 of Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. He was the head of the Singapore petroleum trading division of Noble Group Limited (Hong Kong) from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Ong served as the department head of Marubeni International Petroleum Company Singapore Pte Ltd from 2001 to 2004. From 1980 to 2001, Mr. Ong held various trading positions in Cargill Singapore and Geneva, including the senior manager of structured trade finance department of Cargill Singapore. He has over 30 years’ trading experience.