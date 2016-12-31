Name Description

Changqun Ji Mr. Ji Changqun is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is the chairman of nomination committee and a member of remuneration committee of the Company on 12 December 2013. Mr. Ji has over seven years of management experience in the real estate industry in the PRC. Mr. Ji has been a director and the chairman of Nanjing Fullshare Industrial Holding Co. Limited, “Nanjing Fullshare Holding”) since November 2002. He obtained a diploma of adult higher education majoring in highway and city road issued by Nanjing Associated Workers’ College in February 1999. Mr. Ji obtained a master’s degree majoring in business administration issued by Macau University of Science and Technology in June 2006. Mr. Ji is a PRC senior engineer and senior economist. Mr. Ji worked as the project manager and the branch manager of Nanjing Jiasheng Infrastructure Engineering Co., Limited from March 1993 to August 1995. Mr. Ji worked as the deputy general manager and the general manager of Jiasheng Construction Group Co., Limited from September 1995 to November 2011. Mr. Ji holds a lot of important social positions, including the representative of People’s Congress of Nanjing, the vice chairman of Jiangsu Federation of Industrial Economics, Jiangsu Enterprise Confederation and Jiangsu Enterprise Directors Association, the chairman of Anhui Chamber of Commerce of Jiangsu Province, the vice president and vice chairman of Nanjing Federation of Industry and Commerce, the chairman of Australia Nanjing General Chamber of Commerce and the vice chairman of Nanjing Overseas Exchange Association, the honorary chairman of the board of directors of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, the guest professor of Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, the dean of Fullshare Health Institute.

Dong He Mr. He Dong is Chief financial officer of the Company. Mr. He is responsible for the financial management of the Company. Mr. He has been employed as chief financial/ investment officer of various China-based global renowned enterprises in the past 25 years. He possesses relevant experience in real estate, manufacturing, investment, auditing, medical and other industries in Mainland China, USA, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Australia. Mr. He studied economics in Zhongshan University from 1984 to 1987, majored in international trade. He obtained a bachelor’s degree of commerce from University of New South Wales, Australia in 1991, majored in finance. During the period from December 1997 to January 2005, he was the financial controller (Beijing district) of Hutchison Whampoa Limited. During the period from January 2005 to October 2007, Mr. He was the assistant to general manager and financial controller (Beijing district) of Sun Hung Kai Properties (Beijing) Limited. During the period from October 2007 to February 2013, Mr. He was the financial controller-TESCO China Real Estate of TESCO China Real Estate. He then worked as the general manager of China Real Estate of Henderson Global Investors and chief financial officer of D&J China (Warburg Pincus). Mr. He is a fellow member of Certified Practising Accountants (the “CPA”) Australia, former vice president of CPA Australia Beijing Committee and a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the “HKICPA”).

Chi Ping Yuen Mr. Yuen Chi Ping is the chief operating officer of Fullshare Holdings Limited. Mr. Yuen is responsible for legal and risk management of the Group, merger and acquisition projects, and capital market strategy of the Group. Mr. Yuen is a qualified lawyer in both Hong Kong and England and Wales. Mr. Yuen has over 12 years of experience practicing as a lawyer in the PRC and Hong Kong, and has extensive experience in corporate law, China-related public and private mergers and acquisitions, and capital market transactions. Mr. Yuen obtained a bachelor’s degree in laws in 2001 and completed the PCLL programme in 2002 in the University of Hong Kong, then undertook his traineeship and worked as a lawyer in various leading international law firms. He worked as a special counsel in the Shanghai office of Baker & McKenzie from 2011 to 2014, responsible for the firm’s securities practice in Shanghai. Mr. Yuen has been appointed as the head of investment and legal of Fullshare International Group Limited since May 2014, and subsequently the chief operating officer of the Company since October 2014. Mr. Yuen was appointed as a non-executive director of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (“Hin Sang Group”) (stock code: 6893) since July 2016, a company listed on the Stock Exchange; the chief executive officer and an executive director of ADHL (stock code: 519) since September 2016; and a non-executive director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (“CHS”) (stock code: 658) since December 2016, a company listed on the Stock Exchange.

Zhiqiang Shi Mr. Shi Zhiqiang is Executive Director of the Company. was appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 25 November 2013, and the chairman of risk management committee (“Risk Management Committee”) on 16 December 2016. Mr. Shi is responsible for assisting with the Group’s risk management, support and management of the functional departments, the management of president’s office and hosting domestic investment business. Mr. Shi obtained a diploma majoring in financial accounting issued by the Township Enterprise Management Institution organised by the Department of Agriculture of the PRC. He is studying for the EMBA of Post-graduate degree in South East University. Mr. Shi is a PRC accountant and an international certified internal auditor. Mr. Shi worked as the financial controller of Jiangsu Zhongda Communication Industry Co., Limited from December 2004 to July 2005. Mr. Shi worked as the deputy manager of financial management department, audit manager, audit director and chief financial officer of Nanjing Fullshare Holding from July 2005 to March 2011. Mr. Shi worked as a director of Nanjing Fullshare Holding from June 2011 to April 2013 and the assistant to the chairman of Nanjing Fullshare Holding from March 2011 to January 2013. Mr. Shi is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Bo Wang Mr. Wang Bo is the Executive Director of Fullshare Holdings Limited. Mr. Wang is responsible for assisting the chairman of the Board and acting as the head of the investment and financing management committee of the Group, responsible for overseas investment and financing, investor relations (the “IR”), management of the Group’s Hong Kong office and hosting general meetings and board meetings of the Company. Mr. Wang obtained a Juris doctor degree from Duke University, the United States of America (“USA”) in 2007, a master of laws degree from Nanjing University in 2004 and a bachelor of laws degree from Nanjing University of Finance & Economics in 2001. He also obtained Legal Profession Qualification of PRC in 2002. Mr.Wang worked as a manager of Legal Department of DBS Bank (China) Limited Shanghai Branch from 2010 to 2011 and an associate and a senior associate of King & Wood Mallesons from 2007 to 2010. From March 2011 to September 2014, Mr. Wang worked as the general manager of Fullshare Group Limited and the director and the managing director of Fullshare International Group Limited. Since March 2011, Mr. Wang has been and is currently a director of Fullshare Group Limited. Mr. Wang is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wang was appointed as the chairman and a non-executive director of Applied Development Holdings Limited (“ADHL”) (stock code: 519) since September 2016, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Wang was the sole shareholder, the director and the legal representative of (Nanjing Mei Xun Industrial and Trade Co., Ltd.*) (“Nanjing Mei Xun”), a company which was established in Nanjing in June 2004 and remained dormant then. The business licence of Nanjing Mei Xun was revoked by Nanjing Administration for Industry and Commerce due to its failure to participate in the annual inspection carried out by Xuanwu Branch of Nanjing Administration for Industry and Commerce for the year of 2010 within the prescribed time.

Daniel Tao Mr. Daniel Tao is Chief brand officer of the Company. Mr. Tao is mainly responsible for the Group’s overall brand management. Mr. Tao has more than 20 years of experience in marketing communications, and has worked in state government and multi-national companies, agency and client, inside and outside China, across various disciplines, roles and industry sectors. He joined the Ogilvy Group in early 1990’s as an account executive in advertising and was one of the key contributors to Ogilvy’s early growth in the China market place. He was transferred to Ogilvy Interactive in late 1990’s and was not only a pioneer in China’s interactive marketing business but also one of the key contributors to Ogilvy’s interactive marketing business growth in China. In the year of 2014, Mr. Tao was appointed as the executive vice-president of Ogilvy Group in Guangzhou. Mr. Tao holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from China Institute of Diplomacy and a postgraduate diploma in Direct and Database Marketing from the Institute of Direct Marketing of the United Kingdom.

Jack Tsai Mr. Jack Tsai Chief portfolio officer of the Company. Mr. Tsai is responsible for Hong Kong and overseas investment and financing of the Group. Mr. Tsai has over 14 years of investing experience in the Asia Pacific markets and was most recently executive director and responsible officer of VTB Capital (HK) Limited in charge of Greater China investments and financing. Prior to VTB Capital, Mr. Tsai was a director at Deutsche Bank AG’s Strategic Investment Group where he was responsible for pan-Asia special situations investing and distressed debt trading. In addition, Mr. Tsai was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia. Mr. Tsai holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics (Finance) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the of Pennsylvania. University

Ying Seto Ms. Seto Ying CPA., is the Company Secretary, Financial Controller of the Company. Ms. Seto resigned as an executive Director of the Company on 12 December 2013. Ms. Seto is responsible for monitoring the Group’s daily financial operation and the financial matters in relation to acquisition projects and company secretarial matters. Ms. Seto obtained a bachelor’s degree majoring in business administration in accountancy issued by the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1998. Ms. Seto is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a member of the HKICPA and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Seto has more than 15 years of experience in the field of finance and accounting and company secretarial matters including working in an international accounting firm.

Siu Lui Chow Mr. Chow Siu Lui is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Fullshare Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of Audit Committee on 12 December 2013. Mr. Chow is a partner of VMS Investment Group, which is a multi-strategies investment house. Mr. Chow is currently the chairman of the Mainland Development Strategies Advisory Panel of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the nvestment Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Previously, he was a member of both of the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange and the Dual Filing Advisory Group of the Securities and Futures ommission. Mr. Chow is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. Chow had been working with one of the four largest certified public accounting firms in the world as a partner for many years. He has an in-depth knowledge on the accounting standards and business regulations in Hong Kong. Mr. Chow has been serving as an independent non-executive director of Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Company Limited (stock code: 2666), Sinco Pharmaceuticals Holdings Limited (stock code: 6833), Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1635) and Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited (stock code: 465) since July 2015, March, April and December 2016, respectively. He was an independent non-executive director of Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Limited (stock code: 8181) and NWS Holdings Limited (stock code: 00659) during the period from February 2015 to October 2015 and from March 2012 to June 2012, respectively.

Chi Keung Lau Mr. Lau Chi Keung is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Fullshare Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of remuneration committee, a member of Nomination Committee and audit committee of the Company (“Audit Committee”) on 12 December 2013. Mr. Lau has over 38 years of management experience in the real estate industry in the PRC and in Hong Kong. Mr. Lau obtained a higher diploma majoring in surveying/building technology issued by Hong Kong Technical College (currently known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1970. Mr. Lau was admitted fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors respectively in 1987. Mr. Lau was appointed as a director of Henderson Investment Limited in 1995 and was appointed as a director of Henderson China Development Limited in 2005. Since September 2016, Mr. Lau was appointed as an independent non-executive director of ADHL. Mr. Lau served in many social positions, including a member of the Construction Industry Training Authority, a member of the Administrative Appeals Board from 2003 to 2009 and an external examiner respectively of the Hong Kong University – B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Surveying from 1998 to 2001 and of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University – B.Sc. (Hons) programme in Building Surveying from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Lau currently holds several social positions, including a member of the Disciplinary Panel of Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, a member of the Appeal Tribunal Panel of Planning and Lands Branch, Development Bureau of Government Secretariat. Mr. Lau was awarded with “Justice of the Peace” issued by the Hong Kong government in 2001 and “Medal of Honour” issued by the Hong Kong government in 2005.