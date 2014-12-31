Name Description

Yilun Ai Dr. Ai Yilun has been appointed as an Executive Chairman of the Board of China Nuclear Industry 23 International Corporation Limited. Mr. Ai joined the Company on 27 December 2013. He obtained a Doctorate Degree in World Economics from Jilin University in the PRC. He is currently the general manager of ZOC Investment, a controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Ai had previously held different positions including the chairman and general manager of Beijing Zhongjing Kehuan Quality Certification Co., Ltd.), the secretary of the board of directors of Beijing Zhong He Investment Co., Ltd.), the vice general manager of ZOC Investment and the general manager of ZOC New Energy Investment Co., Ltd.) (“ZOC New Energy”).

Xuefei Bai Mr. Bai Xuefei is the Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Bai graduated from China Agricultural University, majoring in accounting and received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1999. Mr. Bai obtained a master’s degree in laws from Heilongjiang University in 2003. Mr. Bai has been the deputy general manager of ZOC since July 2016. Prior to that, during the period from May 2013 to July 2016, he served as the head of the board office of China Nuclear Engineering Corporation Co., Ltd, the A shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. From November 2004 to May 2013, Mr. Bai was the head of the investor relations division of China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange. From June 2003 to November 2004, Mr. Bai served as an officer of the policies and regulations research division of Shenhua Group Company Limited.

Rui Zhang Mr. Zhang Rui is Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from Jilin University, majoring in economics and received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2006. Mr. Zhang obtained a master’s degree in economics from Jilin University in 2008. Mr. Zhang has been the head of the fund management department of ZOC since October 2015. Prior to that, from September 2013 to October 2015, Mr. Zhang served successively as deputy head of the integrated management department, deputy head of the operation planning department, deputy head of the general manager office and deputy manager of the fund management department of ZOC. From March 2013 to September 2013, Mr. Zhang served as an officer of the integrated management department of Systems Engineering Research Institute of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. He was an officer of the policies research division of the general office of China State Shipbuilding Corporation from April 2010 to March 2013. From June 2008 to April 2010, Mr. Zhang served as an officer of the economic research centre of China Institute of Marine Technology & Economy of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Genyu Liu Mr. Liu Genyu is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Tsinghua University with a degree of Executive Master of Business and Administration (EMBA). Mr. Liu is a senior engineer. Mr. Liu has been served as the chief executive officer and executive director of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 6830) since 4 January 2016. He was an executive director, the chief executive officer and a member of the executive committee of China Power New Energy Development Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 735) from 2007 to 2012. Mr. Liu had also served in positions including the managing vice president and a vice chairman of the board of directors of Chongqing Jiulong Electric Power Co., Ltd. (now known as State Power Investment Corporation Yuanda Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600292)) from 2002 to 2006 and prior to that, a lecturer in Harbin Power Vocational Technology College.

Chi Shing Chung Mr. Chung Chi Shing is Executive Director of China Nuclear Industry 23 International Corporation Ltd since December 1, 2010. Mr. Chung joined the Company on 1 December 2010. He has more than 20 years of working experience and was an executive director and chief executive officer of Central China Enterprises Limited (Stock Code: 351) from 2000 to 2004, a director of a trading company of chemical products from 2005 to 2006, a director of Vega Science & Technology (HK) Co., Limited (a manufacturer of printed circuit board drilling machines) from 2007 to 2012 and an executive director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited (formerly known as Same Time Holdings Limited) (stock code: 451), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, from 2011 to 2014.

Qing Jian Ms. Jian Qing is Executive Director of China Nuclear Industry 23 International Corporation Ltd since October 19, 2009. Ms. Jian joined the Company on 19 October 2009 and has been involved in the identifying suitable investments opportunities for the Company via her business network. Ms. Jian graduated from the Jilin University in China with a Bachelor Degree in Economics. She also holds a Degree of Master in Business Administration from the Lawrence Technology University in the United States of America. She has more than 16 years of experience in different areas of securities and financial management, which was gained from a number of securities companies in China.

Feng Li Mr. Li Feng is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Li graduated from Hubei College of Finance and Economics with a diploma in audit studies in 1996. Mr. Li obtained a master’s degree in accounting from Wuhan University in 2007. Mr. Li is a senior accountant, a certified public accountant and a certified public valuer in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Li has been the director of ZOC since April 2014 and the chief accountant of ZOC since May 2016. He served successively as the division head, deputy head of the finance department and deputy head of the finance and assets management of CNEGC from January 2011 to May 2016. Prior to joining CNEGC, Mr. Li served successively as auditor, project manager, deputy department manager and department manager of WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP from December 2003 to January 2011. From December 1996 to December 2003, Mr. Li was an officer of Hubei Xiangfan Automotive Industry Technology Development Company Limited

Jinying Li Mr. Li Jinying serves as Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Chemistry in 1982 and subsequently acquired a master’s degree in Science at China Institute of Atomic Energy in 1991. He has been engaged in nuclear scientific research and management for more than 30 years. Mr. Li Jinying is currently the deputy chief engineer of China Nuclear Engineering Group Co. He was previously the deputy general manager of China Resources New Energy Co., Ltd. from 2011 to 2015 and the chairman of each of Hunan Taohuajiang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. and Henan Nanyang Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.) in 2010. He served as the director of the Planning Department in China National Nuclear Corporation* from 2005 to 2009 and was appointed as the vice-president of China Institute of Atomic Energy* from 2000 to 2004.

Jianhua Tang Mr. Tang Jianhua is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Nanjing University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Automation Instrumentation in 1995. He is also qualified as Class One Registered Architects conferred by State Construction Administrative Department and a Project Management Professional conferred by Project Management Institute. He is currently the general manager of Nanjing CNI Energy Engineering Company Limited* and president of CNI (Nanjing) Energy Development Company Limited. Mr. Tang joined China Nuclear Huayu Project Co., Ltd* (‘‘China Nuclear Huayu’’) in 2004 and served as party secretary of China Nuclear Huayu from March 2014 to October 2014 and executive vice general manager of China Nuclear Huayu from February 2012 to October 2014. From August 1995 to January 2004, Mr. Tang worked in Yihua Security Inspection Co., Ltd* and the last position held was Manager.

Siu Cheung Ng Mr. Ng Siu Cheung is Company Secretary of China Nuclear Industry 23 International Corporation Ltd since December 27, 2012. He graduated from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, with a bachelor degree in Business Administration. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ng is the Financial Controller of the Group. Mr. Ng had worked in the auditing department of an international accounting firm for 5 years. He has experience in auditing, corporate finance and compliance matters for listed companies in Hong Kong.

Ka Ling Chan Mr. Chan (Edmond) Ka Ling is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Nuclear Industry 23 International Corporation Ltd. Mr. Chan is a partner of Chan and Chan, Certified Public Accountants. He is a certified public accountant and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK). He is also a director of Kreston CAC CPA Limited. Mr. Chan is an independent non-executive director of Loco Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 8162), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Dakuan Li Mr. Li Dakuan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Correspondence College at the Party School of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China in 1997. He is qualified as a senior economist in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Li Dakuan is currently the general manager of Qinshan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., Nuclear Power Qinshan Joint Venture Co., Ltd. and Third Qinshan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. as well as the Party Secretary of the Nuclear Power Base. He previously worked for Third Qinshan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* for more than 12 years starting from November 1998, during which he had held the positions of general manager, party secretary, discipline secretary and labour personnel director. Prior to that, he had served as the deputy director of the Labour Personnel Department of Qinshan Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.* from June 1997 to November 1998.

Aiping Tian Mr. Tian Aiping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He completed the (Inspector Training Programme in Accounting and Financial Management*) in Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in 1998 and graduated from Baotou School of Steel and Iron* (now known as Inner Mongolia University of Science & Technology*) in the People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’) in 1986. He is also qualified as a senior economist conferred by the (Ministry of Metallurgical Industry*) of the PRC in 1996 and the supervisor of the key State-owned Large Enterprises conferred by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (‘‘SASAC’’) in 2005. He is currently the general secretary of the Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association. Mr. Tian was previously the vice supervisor and the secretary of Party Branch of the SASAC of the State Council Office No.47. Prior to that, Mr. Tian had held different positions including, vice supervisor of the (State Council Compliance Inspectors’ General Office No.6 *), vice commissioner and lated be promoted to commissioner of the Metallurgical Industry Department of Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd.* Mr. Tian has completed his retirement procedure with SASAC in 2011.