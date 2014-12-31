Name Description

Lo Yuk Sui Mr. Lo Yuk Sui, aged 70; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer . Mr. Lo has been the managing director and the chairman of the predecessor listed companies of the Group since 1984 and 1986, respectively. He is also the chairman and the chief executive officer of Century City International Holdings Limited (“CCIHL”), the ultimate listed holding company of the Company, Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (“RHIHL”) and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited (“Cosmopolitan”), both listed subsidiaries of the Company, and a non-executive director and the chairman of Regal Portfolio Management Limited (“RPML”), the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (the listed subsidiary of RHIHL). Mr. Lo is a qualified architect. In his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lo oversees the overall policy and decision making of the Group.

Chun To Lo Mr. Jimmy Lo Chun To. Mr. Jimmy Lo has been a Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company since 2013. He is also an executive director and a vice chairman of CCIHL, an executive director of RHIHL, an executive director, a vice chairman and the managing director of Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director of RPML. Mr. Jimmy Lo graduated from Cornell University, New York, the United States with a Degree in Architecture. He joined the Century City Group in 1998. Mr. Jimmy Lo is primarily involved in overseeing the Group’s property projects in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and, in addition, undertakes responsibilities in the business development of the Century City Group.

Donald Fan Tung Mr. Donald Fan Tung designated as the Chief Operating Officer in 2007. Mr. Fan has been with the Group since 1987 and is principally involved in the Group’s property development, architectural design and project management functions as well as overseeing the building construction business of the Group. Mr. Fan is a qualified architect. He is also an executive director of CCIHL and RHIHL and a non-executive director of RPML.

Kenneth Ng Kwai Kai Mr. Kenneth Ng Kwai Kai, aged 60; Executive Director .Mr. Ng is also an executive director and the chief operating officer of CCIHL, an executive director of RHIHL and Cosmopolitan, and a non-executive director of RPML. He has been with the Group since 1985 and is in charge of the corporate finance, company secretarial and administrative functions of the Century City Group.

Kenneth Wong Po Man Mr. Kenneth Wong Po Man , aged 49; Executive Director — Appointed to the Board in 2007. Mr. Wong is a qualified architect. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor’s Degree of Architecture. He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Real Estates from The University of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong has been with the Group for over 20 years. He has been involved in architectural design and project management in respect of various property development projects of the Group and is also the Technical Director of Chatwin Engineering Limited, the construction arm of the Group, registered under the Buildings Ordinance. Mr. Wong is also an executive director and the chief operating officer of Cosmopolitan

Wong Chi Keung Mr. Wong Chi Keung , aged 60; Independent Non-Executive Director — Invited to the Board as Independent Non- Executive Director in 2004. Mr. Wong is also an independent non-executive director of CCIHL and RHIHL. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Adelaide in Australia. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and CPA Australia and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The hartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Wong is also a responsible officer for asset management, advising on securities and advising on corporate finance for Greater China Capital Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong was an executive director, the deputy general manager, group financial controller and company secretary of Guangzhou Investment Company Limited (now known as “Yuexiu Property Company Limited”), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for over ten years. He is also an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Asia Orient Holdings Limited, Asia Standard International Group Limited, China Nickel Resources Holdings Company Limited, China Ting Group Holdings Limited, ENM Holdings Limited, Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited, TPV Technology Limited, Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Limited and Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong has over 31 years of experience in finance, accounting and management.

Abraham Shek Lai Him Mr. Abraham Shek Lai Him, GBS, JP, aged 69; Independent Non-Executive Director — Invited to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Director in 2002. He is also an independent non-executive director of Cosmopolitan and RPML. Mr. Shek holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts. He is currently a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also a member of the Court of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a member of both of the Court and the Council of The University of Hong Kong, a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited and a non-executive director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme Authority. Mr. Shek is the chairman and an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited, the vice chairman, an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of ITC Properties Group Limited, an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, ITC Corporation Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, Midas International Holdings Limited, NWS Holdings Limited and SJM Holdings Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited and MTR Corporation Limited, all of which companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (which is listed on the Stock Exchange).