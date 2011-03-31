Name Description

Christiaan De Bruin Mr. Christiaan Rudolph de Wet de Bruin is Co-Chairman of the Board of Taung Gold International Ltd since April 26, 2013. He is a director of TGL as well as of Taung Gold Exploration Limited, Taung Gold Exploration (West) (Pty) Ltd, Taung Gold (Free State) (Pty) Ltd, Taung Gold (North West) (Pty) Ltd, Taung Gold (Secunda) (Pty) Ltd (previously Pluriclox (Pty) Ltd), Sephaku Gold Exploration (Pty) Ltd, and Ulinet (Pty) Ltd, all of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of TGL, is the co-founder of TGL, Platmin Ltd and Sephaku Holdings Ltd. Mr. de Bruin received a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Cum Laude) from the University of the Free State in 1975 and a Bachelor of Law degree (Cum Laude) from the Rand Afrikaans University in 1977 and practised as an advocate at the Pretoria Bar from 1979 to 1989, specializing in commercial law and mineral law cases. Mr. de Bruin was involved in aspects of law relating to minerals, companies, stock exchange and international finance. Mr. de Bruin was also involved with the applications for new mining rights and the management of the operational aspects, including logistics, human resources and administration during his time with the Platmin Group. Mr. de Bruin is currently a non-executive director of Gentor Resources Inc., a company involved with copper exploration activities in the Sultanate of Oman and Turkey, and listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V). Mr. de Bruin is also a non-executive director of Sephaku Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Hok Yin Li Mr. Li Hok Yin is Co-Chairman of the Board of Taung Gold International Ltd since April 26, 2013. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was also the Investment Manager of Cheever Capital Management (Asia) Ltd., a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, from September 2007 to December 2009. He was the Territory Manager of Ecolab Ltd, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, from March 2004 to July 2007. He also obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Neil Herrick Mr. Neil Andrew Herrick is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Taung Gold International Limited. He had joined the Company as an Executive Director since 26 April 2013. He is also a director and chief executive officer of Taung Gold (Proprietary) Limited as well as a director of Taung Gold Secunda (Pty) Ltd (previously Pluriclox (Pty) Ltd), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGL. He has over 20 years of experience in the gold mining industry, having joined the Gold Division of Anglo American in 1988 and became section manager at Anglogold Limited from 1994 to1997 with responsibility for an underground section of a mine and a shaft system. He became production manager at Anglogold Limited from 1997 to 1999 and was responsible for an entire shaft complex. From 1999 to 2002 he was the general manager of the North West Operations of Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited. In 2002, he joined Gold Fields Limited as senior manager and was responsible for the completion of two pre-feasibility studies for the exploitation of below infrastructure resources at Kloof mine and later as Senior Manager in charge of Kloof mine’s underground operations. From 2006 to 2007, he was a mine manager at Anglo Platinum Limited, after which he joined Norilsk Nickel Africa (Pty) Limited as a mining executive. He is registered as a professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa, and is a past president and council member of the Association of Mine Managers of South Africa. He is a former Chairman of the Mines Professional Associations Committee of Management. Mr. Herrick graduated from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in 1987 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree (Honours) in Mining Engineering.

Yee Shing Tung Mr. Tung Yee Shing is Taung Gold International Limited of Taung Gold International Ltd. He holds a Bachelor Degree of Social Science in Economics and a Master Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tung was an executive director of Green International Limited (Stock code: 2700). He was also the Chief Financial Officer of Zhidao International (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 1220), both are companies listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Pak Sum Cheung Ms. Cheung Pak Sum is Executive Director of Taung Gold International Ltd., since 20 April 2010. She is the Head of Human Resources and Administration of the Company and the legal representative of two subsidiaries of the Company. She is well experienced in the areas of Human Resources and Administration. She was the senior administration officer of Pineview Industries Limited, a listed company on the Stock Exchange, from May 2006 to May 2008.

Chun Shing Phen Mr. Phen Chun Shing serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was an executive director of China Merchants Capital Management (International) Limited from 2011 to 2015, which is engaged in private equity investment and credit financing. Mr. Phen has over 15 years of experience in direct investment and corporate banking. He was a non-executive director of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (Stock code: 712) from 2010 to 2012. Mr. Phen was a past Director of CMS Capital (HK) Co., Ltd., formerly known as CMTF Asset Management Limited, and has served in such position until 2012. He worked in CLSA Capital Partners from 2007 to 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Phen worked in international corporate banking division of various financial institutions for approximately 7 years. Mr. Phen holds a bachelor degree in business administration and marketing from the University of North Texas.

Pui Yee Wong Ms. Wong Pui Yee is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wong joined the Company in 2011 as an assistant company secretary. She holds a Bachelor degree in Geography and Resources Management from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Man Lung Chui Mr. Chui (Everett) Man Lung is Non-Executive Independent Director of Taung Gold International Ltd since April 20, 2010. Mr. Chui is a Fellow Member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is currently the director and shareholder of Cen-1 Partners Limited, an independent consultancy company specializing in financial engineering and corporate structuring. Mr. Chui was the financial controller and company secretary of Yau Lee Holdings Limited, a listed company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, from February 1995 to May 2008. He is well experienced in the areas of finance, audit and accounting. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Business Economics & Accounting awarded by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom. Mr. Chui was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Duoyuan Printing, Inc., a listed company in the New York Stock Exchange, on 26 November 2010.

Kam Chung Li Mr. Li Kam Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Taung Gold International Ltd., since 1 April 2009. Mr. Li has over 10 years experience in trading businesses between Mainland, China and Hong Kong. Mr. Li is currently the vice chairman of Tai Po Shuen Wan Joint Villages Office Association and a member of Tai Po District Council Environment, Housing and Works Committee.