Name Description

Hing Cheong Sam Mr. Sam Hing Cheong is an Acting Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Acting Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Enerchina Holdings Limited. Mr. Sam has been appointed as an executive director, the chief executive officer and a member of the nomination committee of the Company since March 2012. He holds a Bachelor of Laws with Honours and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Waikato, New Zealand. Mr. Sam is admitted as a solicitor in the jurisdictions of England and Wales, the British Virgin Islands and New Zealand. Mr. Sam is also a registered foreign legal consultant of George & Partners, a specialist corporate law firm principally advising on the laws of the British Virgin Islands. He was formerly an executive director of Radford Capital Investment Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange from 30 June 2011 to 15 March 2012, and prior to that appointment was a lawyer at international law firm Ogier, where he specialized in corporate advisory matters, mergers and acquisitions, and the formation and representation of investment funds. Before that, Mr. Sam practiced commercial law in New Zealand, and was also previously a regulatory advisor for a government department in New Zealand.

Chi Wah Chow Mr. Chow Chi Wah is the Managing Director, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. He also serves as authorised representative of the Company. Mr. CHOW joined the Company on 1 June 2016 as an executive director. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. CHOW has over 15 years’ experience in the finance and accounting fields in Hong Kong. Mr. CHOW holds directorships of various wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and Mr. CHOW has been an independent non-executive director of Imagi International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 585), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) since 28 January 2016. Mr. CHOW was the executive director, company secretary and financial controller of Heritage International Holdings Limited, now renamed China Innovative Finance Group Limited (Stock Code: 412), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 13 October 2006 to 6 October 2014 and an executive director of Mascotte Holdings Limited, now renamed HengTen Networks Group Limited (Stock Code: 136), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, for the period from 1 November 2014 to 26 October 2015.

Alexander Ji Mr. Alexander Ji is Managing Director - Investment Department of Enerchina Holdings Limited. Mr. Alexander joined the Company in February 2008 and was appointed Managing Director of Investment Department of the Company shortly after. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in economics and international area studies from University of California, Los Angeles. He has over 13 years of experience in financial planning, investment analysis, project evaluation and strategic planning, as well as project management and investment.

Yat Fai Wong Mr. Wong Yat Fai is an Executive Director of the Company. He holds a professional diploma in banking from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Wong has over 13 years of working experience in an international banking group. Mr. Wong was an executive director of China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Jinhai International Group Limited, Stock Code: 139) for the period from 1 April 2000 to 31 July 2015, a non-executive director of Y. T. Realty Group Limited (Stock Code: 75) for the period from 1 October 2007 to 28 February 2016 and C C Land Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1224) for the period from 1 October 2007 to 29 February 2016, an independent non-executive director of Skyway Securities Group Limited (formerly known as Mission Capital Holdings Limited, Stock Code: 1141) for the period from 14 November 2014 to 29 July 2015 and an executive director of Imagi International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 585) for the period from 28 January 2016 to 9 April 2017. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wong has not held any directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities exchange in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Hak Kan Chan Mr. Chan Hak Kan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been a member of the HKSAR Legislative Council and HKSAR Marine Fish Scholarship Fund Advisory Committee since October 2008 and April 2011, respectively. Mr. Chan graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Social Science Honour (Government and Public Administration) degree in 1997 and a Master of Social Science (Law and Public Affairs) degree in 2003. From 2000 to 2003, Mr. Chan served as an elected member of the Sha Tin District Council. Mr. Chan was appointed as a member of the HKSAR Community Involvement Committee on Greening from 2011 to 2017. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Chan served as a member of the HKSAR Fish Marketing Advisory Board. In 2012, Mr. Chan was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Chief Executive of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan is an independent non-executive director of Xinyi Automobile Glass Hong Kong Enterprises Limited (stock code: 8328). Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chan has not held any directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities exchange in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Wing Ping Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing Ping has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Enerchina Holdings Limited., with effect from 21 May 2015. He has over 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting fields. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy with honours from City University of Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. CHEUNG is currently an independent non-executive director of Freeman Financial Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 279) and Heritage International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 412) and executive director of Willie International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 273), all of which are publicly listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. CHEUNG was formerly an executive director of Radford Capital Investment Limited (Stock Code: 901) from June 2011 to November 2013 and an independent non executive director of Willie International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 273) from October 2009 to June 2013, all of which are publicly listed companies in Hong Kong.

Kark Ming Chui Mr. Chui Kark Ming has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Enerchina Holdings Limited., with effect from 21 May 2015. He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of London and a Master of Economic Law degree from the Renmin University of China. Mr. CHUI is also a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. CHUI has over twenty years of experience in accounting, financial management and company secretarial works gained from various listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. CHUI has not held any directorship in listed public companies in the past three years.

Cho Sing Hung Mr. Hung Cho Sing serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience in the film distribution industry. Mr. Hung was the founder and general manager of Delon International Film Corporation since June 2004. Mr. Hung was the Organising Committee Chairman of the 11th and 12th Hong Kong Film Awards from 1991 to 1993 and the Chairman of Hong Kong Film Awards Association Limited from 1993 to 1995. Mr. Hung is currently the Chairman of Hong Kong, Kowloon and New Territories Motion Picture Industry Association. In recognition of his contribution to the Hong Kong film industry, Mr. Hung was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (‘‘HKSAR’’) in 2005. From April 2007 to March 2013, Mr. Hung was appointed by the Government of HKSAR as a member of the Hong Kong Film Development Council. Mr. Hung had served as a member of HKSAR Election Committee and he has been appointed by the Government of HKSAR as a non-official member of the Working Group on Manufacturing Industries, Innovative Technology, and Cultural and Creative Industries under the Economic Development Commission since January 2013. Mr. Hung was an independent non-executive director of Freeman Fintech Corporation Limited (stock code: 279) from 9 January 2013 to 25 January 2017 and an independent non-executive director of HengTen Networks Group Limited (formerly known as Mascotte Holdings Limited) (stock code: 136) from 22 January 2013 to 26 October 2015. Currently, Mr. Hung is an independent non-executive director of China Star Entertainment Limited (stock code: 326), an independent non-executive director of Unity Investments Holdings Limited (stock code: 913), an independent non-executive director of Sunrise (China) Technology Group Limited.